Overcoming Overwhelm When Decluttering Your Home

Are you a mom who feels overwhelmed, like clutter is taking over your entire home and life? You’re not alone – I get it. Trying to figure out how to start decluttering when overwhelmed can be tough, but the good news is that we have 11 tips to get you started!

Let’s take a look at simple steps you can take right now to begin making progress on eliminating visual distractions and chaos in your space.

So instead of feeling helpless or confined by the overwhelming clutter surrounding you, let’s get started with these decluttering tips – because let’s face it mama – it’s time for a fresh start!

Decluttering when overwhelmed Photo by Unsplash

How to start decluttering when overwhelmed

When you’re overwhelmed by a cluttered space, it can be difficult to know where to start. But decluttering is one of the most satisfying activities you can do and can help create space in your life for focus and clarity.

Starting small is often the key: pick one spot or nook in your home, break it down into sections, and go through each item one at a time.

Ask yourself: ‘Does this item serve me?’ or ‘Does this bring me joy?’ This will help you decide which items are essential and should stay, and which can be donated or thrown away.

Doing this with intentionality is sure to make a visible difference in your room quickly, giving you an extra dose of motivation. Decluttering has the power to transform chaotic spaces into calm havens.

1. Start small – declutter one drawer or one shelf at a time

When you feel overwhelmed by your clutter, it’s essential to start small. Taking on too much at once is usually counter-productive and can leave you feeling even more discouraged.

To begin making progress, start by decluttering just one drawer or one shelf at a time. This will ensure you don’t become frustrated and give up before getting anything accomplished.

Each time completing a task, take a minute to appreciate the accomplishment and enjoy being one step closer to being organized and clutter free!

2. Make it a habit – set aside 10 minutes each day to declutter

Decluttering can be a monumental task when you’re overwhelmed. It can feel like the process will never end! The trick is to break it down into doable chunks, so chunking out your decluttering project can help you conquer your clutter and make your space peaceful again.

Setting small goals of spending just 10 minutes each day to declutter is a great way to get started. Even if it’s just tidying up one area, drawer or closet – commit to those ten minutes and you’ll be amazed at the progress you make.

When you develop a habit of spending 10 minutes each day taking control of the clutter in your home, it may become something that brings personal satisfaction and joy over time. So don’t despair – take little steps and reclaim control using small bursts of time as needed.

3. Create a designated space for donations – this will make it easier to get rid of unwanted items

Having a designated spot for donations and unwanted items can help you get organized and breathe easy. Items don’t have to go right out the door when you start decluttering – set aside an area in your home or office, like a bin or shelf, and store things you no longer need there until you’re ready to donate.

This way, you’ll be able to keep everything in one place while still feeling productive in clearing out the clutter. Plus, it will feel great to know that those items will find their way into better homes!

4. Set rules for yourself and stick to them – no buying new clothes until you’ve gotten rid of old ones, for example

The best way to battle the feeling of overwhelm and take back control is to set rules for yourself. When it comes to clothes for example, deciding not to purchase any new pieces until you have let go of old ones is a great way to keep your closet from becoming overcrowded.

This is a fool-proof system; do not allow yourself from making any exceptions! Giving yourself guidelines like this helps to ensure that the chaos in your home never gets too far out of hand and also prevents unnecessary spending on items that you may not need.

It doesn’t have to be as tough as it sounds – by taking some simple steps, decluttering can be an easy and stress-free process.

5. Ask for help when needed – there’s no shame in admitting that you need some assistance getting started

I know what it feel like when there’s so much to do and it feels like it’s impossible to make a start! But if you feel overwhelmed, don’t be afraid to ask for help – admitting you need some assistance is not a sign of weakness.

Reach out to friends and family for some moral support, or even find a professional service that specializes in home organization to give you step-by-step coaching!

Remember, the path to getting organized can vary from person to person – there is no one-size-fits all method. Let others lend a helping hand, and know that when it comes to decluttering your home, you are never alone.

6. Make it enjoyable – add some music, your favorite snacks, and other comforts to make the task more enjoyable

Instead of viewing decluttering as an overwhelming task, try to make it a fun and engaging experience. Put on some of your favorite music, grab some snacks, and create a comfortable atmosphere.

Doing so can help you look forward to decluttering instead of dreading it. You may even find that your favorite tunes help keep you motivated while tackling the task at hand!

Plus, having something enjoyable to look forward to will make the process much smoother and less stressful overall.

7. Reward yourself for making progress – it’s a great way to stay motivated

Decluttering can be hard work, and it’s important to remember to reward yourself for all the progress you’ve made! Whether that means treating yourself with a special snack or taking a break from decluttering after an hour of work – whatever makes you feel good.

It’s ok to take a break and celebrate the progress you’ve made, no matter how small or big it may be. Doing so will help keep you motivated while decluttering and make the process a little more enjoyable! Every step counts when it comes to decluttering your home.

8. Make a plan and set deadlines for yourself

Decluttering is no easy task, especially when faced with a home and schedule that seems to be constantly full. I get it. I have 2 toddler boys and some days feel like I can’t get anything done! But there are ways we can work smarter – not harder – to get the job done.

If you’re wondering how to start decluttering when overwhelmed, start by making a plan. Break down the task into smaller chunks and assign yourself achievable deadlines for each one. This will help you stay organized and motivated as you start tackling your space from top to bottom.

Plus, setting deadlines gives us an extra push to stay on track and achieve our goals in an efficient manner without overwhelm. Taking these necessary steps will help you enjoy the liberating benefits of having an orderly home in no time.

9. Create a designated spot for all your belongings, so you know where everything goes

Creating a designated spot for all of your belongings is the ultimate way to keep your living space free from mess and disorganization. Think of it as having a family member or friend show you the ropes – this designated spot will always show you where each item belongs so you never have to guess or panic when it’s time for cleanup.

Plus, when all of your stuff stays nicely organized, it’s easier to find items that are often misplaced! Don’t be afraid to designate specific spaces for items and use dividers, drawers, bins, and other organizational tools to fit your needs – they can help turn an overwhelming mess into a neat abode in no time.

10. Take your time – Rome wasn’t built in a day!

Feeling overwhelmed can be crippling. You want to do all the things, but you just don’t know where to even start. What’s most important to remember is to take your time – Rome wasn’t built in a day!

Creating a decluttered, clean space isn’t something you have to accomplish overnight. Small progress is still progress; it’s the incremental changes you make over time that will make a difference.

Set realistic goals and objectives, incentivise yourself where possible, and don’t forget to celebrate what you achieve – no matter how small.

11. Don’t beat yourself up when you don’t feel like you’re making enough progress

It’s really easy to feel overwhelmed and defeated when you feel like decluttering your living space hasn’t made a bit of difference. You started out feeling motivated, excited, and ready to get things done, but then life got in the way and it’s easy to lose that enthusiasm.

Take a breath – remember why you started this journey towards a more organized lifestyle in the first place. Even if you don’t have time to declutter today, take the time for yourself to breathe, relax, and smile. Celebrate all the little victories – even if those are just removing one item that no longer serves a purpose from your home or workspace.

There will be slow days as well as days with great progress – both are ok! Be gentle with yourself and have confidence that you can do it as long as you remain consistent with your effort.

How to start decluttering when overwhelmed

If you’re wondering how to start decluttering when overwhelmed. It’s important to take it step-by-step, reward yourself for progress made, set deadlines, create designated spots for all of your belongings, and remember to give yourself grace! With the right approach and strategy, you can turn your space into an organized, clutter-free oasis in no time.

Looking for more decluttering tips? Follow me!