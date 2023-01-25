How to Declutter Before a Move

Moving to a new home is always exciting, but don’t let those warm fuzzy feelings fool you. It’s also incredibly material and mentally draining. If you’re wondering how to declutter before a move, one of the best things moms can do for themselves is tackle the tricky task of decluttering their current abode.

Letting go of all that ‘stuff’ we accumulate over time isn’t an easy job – I get it – trust me! Here’s some helpful advice from this veteran mover on how to streamline your clutter before throwing boxes in the van and starting anew.

Creating a decluttering plan and checklist

Making a big move? Whether you are moving across town or halfway around the world, decluttering before you go can make the whole process a lot easier. The key to a successful declutter is having an organized plan and checklist in place so you know where to start.

Take an inventory of all your belongings, decide what should stay and what should go, and organize items into categories like keep, donate, sell or trash. Once you launch into the nitty-gritty details of packing boxes, it will be easier to tell exactly what needs to come with you. Then, you’re able to be productive wasting time on things that can just be thrown away.

Start now by writing out your plan and preparing a checklist so that when it comes time to move, you (and your back!) will thank yourself later.

Start with one room at a time

Begin the process room-by-room to make it more manageable. Start in either your bedroom or the room that you use most often. Spend time going through items and determining whether they are worth packing and moving, or if they should be sold, donated, or thrown away.

This first step can help make the entire move smoother, since you don’t want to spend your time relocating stuff that isn’t of any use once you get into your new place. Make sure to stick with this room until you finish sorting instead of jumping around. Think of it like cutting a path through the jungle one step at a time!

Once you feel satisfied with how the first room looks, move onto the next space – it’ll feel amazing when everything starts coming together smoothly!

Sort through your belongings and get rid of anything you don’t need or want

Going through the process of sifting through your belongings and getting rid of anything you don’t need or want can make a big difference in how smoothly the transition unfolds.

It’s an opportunity to go through everything with fresh eyes and to lighten your load wherever you can. From clothes to kitchen appliances, if it doesn’t have a necessary purpose in your new space, why take it along?

Not only will a purge give you some peace of mind when it comes to what moves with you, but it will also free up some much needed space. And maybe even some cash from selling unused items. So take a few days before moving day to really consider what stays and what goes. It’ll make for a cleaner, lighter move!

Create four piles – keep, donate, sell, trash

The great thing about decluttering is that everything does not have to end up in just one pile. Creating four distinct piles of “keep”, “sell”, “donate”, and “trash” will help you categorize what stays and what goes.

This method makes it much easier to keep track of your possessions when you no longer need them, as you already know where each item needs to go.

Furthermore, with this kind of organization, it’s much less likely that you’ll forget something buried under a mountain of boxes during the move.

Deal with each of the four piles before moving to a new room

Next, once deciding what you will keep, sell, donate, and trash, deal with each pile. Sell items on Facebook Marketplace to make some extra money for the move. Then, put the donate items right in the car, ready to go.

Put the trash in the trash. Dealing with each piles as you finish each room will eliminate piles around your house that can become overwhelming and discouraging.

Where to donate unwanted items

Donating your unwanted items can be easy and rewarding. You can choose from a variety of options, such as donating to a homeless shelter or a thrift store.

Other options include online donation networks, which work with charities to send your unwanted goods directly to those in need. You can h=be generous without having to leave the house.

Local charitable organizations are also great options for those who prefer a more personalized experience. You can even volunteer your time or make a donation in person.

No matter how you decide to give back, the simple act of donating items that others might find useful can make a big difference in someone’s life. And is sure to bring satisfaction and joy to your heart.

How to list an item on Facebook Marketplace

Listing an item on Facebook Marketplace is easier than you think, and you can get great results from your online advert! All you need to do is log in to your Facebook account, click the Marketplace icon located at the end of your menu bar. Then hit ‘Sell Something’.

From here, simply type in a description of the item, snap a few pics, set your price and let the buyers come to you. You’ll be surprised at how many people are interested in different items. With a bit of luck and some perseverance, you’ll be able to get rid of that unsightly cupboard while making a bit of extra money at the same time.

Take everything that’s left and pack it into boxes

Once everything you no longer need has been set aside or thrown away, then you can begin to pack what remains in an organized way using boxes and other containers. This makes it easier to store, transport and unpack at your new address as each box will contain different items suited for a certain room. Taking the time to sort your belongings correctly can also shave precious hours off your overall moving process.

Repeat until your house is decluttered and organized

Finally, when it comes to decluttering your home before a move, don’t forget to repeat the process until you finish each room. Take your time and strive for orderliness – this way everything will fit perfectly in its new place!

Keep in mind that preparation is key and that organization is the foundation of an efficient move. So whatever you do, don’t forget to set aside sufficient time for decluttering and organizing before moving day arrives. It really pays off in the end!

You may want to declutter again after you move into your new home

Moving into a new house often provides a feeling of relief, especially after the hectic packing and organization process. But once you’ve gotten comfortable in your new surroundings you may come to the realization that there is still more decluttering to be done.

Designating areas for yourself and family members in the home can make a huge difference. Determine what will be used on a daily basis and consider rearranging furniture or objects to best fit the layout.

An extra room may become available for whatever purpose suits your needs. Perhaps dedicating it as an office or craft space could make all the difference. You’ll find that with strategic planning, your new home will create less clutter and offer much needed peace of mind!

How to declutter before a move

Decluttering your home and organizing it before a move can be an overwhelming process. But with some time and effort you can make sure that the transition is as smooth and stress-free as possible.

By sorting through your belongings and disposing of anything you don’t need, creating four piles for what gets kept, sold, donated or trashed. Dealing with each pile before moving to a new room, and packing the items correctly into boxes – you can make sure your move is quick and efficient. So don’t forget to set aside time for decluttering and organizing before your big day arrives! 

