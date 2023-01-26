The Value of a Decluttered and Organized Home

Do you feel like no matter how much time and effort you put into cleaning, your home still looks like a tornado followed by a pack of wild squirrels racing through it? Well, my friend – we’ve all been there. If you’re wondering how to start decluttering, you’re in the right place.

Declutter fast Photo by Unsplash

Decluttering can seem like an overwhelming task, along with all the other 1 million things on our to-do lists. But take heart! With just a little know-how and some resources (plus a whole lot of determination!) you CAN start taming the clutter in your life—your sanity will thank you for it.

So put down that dust bin and let’s get this organized shindig started!

Sit down and outline your decluttering goals

The decluttering journey can seem scary – it’s hard to know where to start, and it’s easy to become overwhelmed. However, the best way to start is rather simple: sit down and write out your goals.

Clearly deciding what you want to accomplish will make all the difference. By taking the time out of your day to define your organization aims, you can create a tailored plan of attack that fits within your lifestyle, budget, and current level of motivation!

Furthermore, by having your goals written out you can easily track your progress and celebrate those small wins along the way. So if you feel ready for the challenge, take a seat and start setting yourself up for success!

Start by decluttering one small space at a time

If you’re looking to declutter your home but don’t know where to start, break the process down into small, manageable chunks. Start with just one small space – taking a few items off countertops, emptying a single closet of unnecessary items, or setting aside an hour to purposefully use it sorting through old paperwork.

Before you know it, you’ll have made a big dent in your clutter and created an organized and inviting space that sparks joy. Doing this bit by bit will help make the process less overwhelming and more enjoyable. In no time at all, you’ll be living in a sparkling clean home!

Don’t overwhelm yourself by trying to declutter your entire house at once

Clutter can often make its way into our homes without us realizing it, but this doesn’t mean that we have to tackle all of it at once! When it comes to decluttering, there’s no need to overwhelm yourself with huge lofty goals.

Focusing on one room at a time is a great way to tackle the mess and be kind to yourself in the process. Break down your tasks into manageable chunks and you’ll soon find yourself with a much calmer space and plenty of time for rest along the way.

Make sure you have enough storage space for everything you want to keep

If you’re feeling cluttered and overwhelmed in your home, it may be time to declutter! But before you go full-steam ahead on purging items from your house, make sure that you have enough storage space for anything you want to keep. Otherwise, you’re just moving the clutter from one spot to another and not actually ridding of any unnecessary items.

Investing in efficient and organized storage solutions will help make cleaning easier, faster, and even enjoyable – who doesn’t love having a clean and organized home? Take time to plan out what makes sense for your lifestyle – maybe it’s extra bins in the garage, or a new shelving system.

Use whatever helps make the most sense for what needs tidying up. This way when it comes down to decluttering, you’ll know exactly where everything should go. There’s nothing quite as satisfying as putting everything back in its right place after finishing a project.

Get rid of anything you don’t use or need

If you’re looking into how to start decluttering, taking a look at what you actually use and need can be very beneficial! Free yourself from clutter that has built up over time by reflecting on each item and deciding whether or not it is still something you want or need.

It’s easy to hang on to possessions for sentimental reasons, but if you haven’t needed an item in one year, then chances are that you won’t need it in the near future either.

Moving beyond those sentimental items can feel sad, but shedding them will give a sense of liberation unlike any other – and make your living space much easier to organize.

Be ruthless in getting rid of clutter – if you haven’t used it in the past year, chances are you never will

Holding onto clutter can leave us feeling overwhelmed, unorganized, and as if we’re carrying the weight of the world on our shoulders. But tossing it doesn’t have to be a daunting task – it can bring immense joy, clarity and spaciousness!

The key is to be ruthless, reminding ourselves that if something hasn’t been used in the past year, chances are we never will. Take a half an hour or so every other month to go through your belongings and decide what you no longer need or use.

In the process of getting rid of stuff that we thought was invaluable but ended up being unnecessary, there’s a liberating feeling that comes with noticing how much happier life becomes when focusing on what we truly need and love.

Create a system for organizing the things you do want to keep

If you’re wondering how to start decluttering, creating a system for the items you want to keep is key to staying organized. Instead of keeping everything in an unorganized pile, try separating out into different categories like household items and recreational items.

You can also try organizing each type of item into different containers or bins for an added level of organization. Additionally, labeling boxes is an excellent way to ensure that you know what’s in each bin without having to sift through them.

When everything is labeled and categorized properly, you’ll be able to more easily find what you’re looking for while keeping your space neat and tidy. Implementing a few simple systems now will give you better organization and peace of mind as time goes on.

Be sure to label items so you can find them easily

One of the best ways to keep your home organized and manage all your personal possessions is to be sure to label items when decluttering. Doing this not only saves you the trouble of sifting through multiple boxes and piles of belongings, but it will also give you great peace of mind knowing that everything is properly identified and securely in its spot.

Not only that, but labeling items when decluttering allows you to more easily keep track of important items as they move throughout your home. So if you want to safeguard valuables such as passports or jewelry, be sure to take some time to put labels on before storing them away!

Clean as you go – it’ll save time and energy in the long run

When it comes to decluttering, tackling the task in one big swoop may seem tempting. But trust us, you’ll be so glad that you followed the wise words of “cleaning as you go”!

This approach takes a bit more time at the beginning but ultimately saves much more energy later on. And why is that? By clearing up and organizing your space little by little after each step, everything will remain tidy and in place meaning that when searching for something specific there’s no need to think twice about where it could be.

That being said, give yourself a pat on the back for staying organized – we can guarantee it will make for an immensely smoother ride throughout your quest for decluttering success.

Take a break if needed – decluttering is not a race!

When decluttering, it is important to recognize when you need to take a break. This process can be overwhelming, so don’t hesitate to step away for a moment and take some time for yourself if needed.

Remind yourself that there’s no rush – this is not a race! Even taking just five minutes can make all the difference when you come back feeling more motivated and refreshed.

Be wary of pushing yourself too hard – it’s perfectly ok to take things slow and steady in order to ensure that you are able to carry out the task while still maintaining your well-being.

Reward yourself for all of your hard work!

Decluttering can often be a difficult job and it can take quite some time to complete the task. But when you do, don’t forget to reward yourself for all your hard work! Sometimes the best reward is something small like a pleasant cup of coffee or tea, or taking yourself out for lunch.

To motivate even more, plan a larger reward for when you finish the entire decluttering process. This can be anything from a shopping spree to a relaxing weekend away – whatever makes you happy and gives you that extra push to get through the decluttering task!

How to start decluttering

Decluttering your home is no easy feat, but it can be made much easier with the right strategies. Whether you prefer to break it down into small manageable tasks or go all in at once, make sure that you are taking breaks and rewarding yourself for the hard work you put in. And most importantly, label items correctly! Doing all of this will help to keep your space organized and make it easier for you to find what you’re looking for.

