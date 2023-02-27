37+ Simple Ways to Cut Costs in 2023

Are you looking for ways to make your money go further in 2023? Well, you’re in luck because we’ve got 37+ clever ideas from real-life women who have been thinking about practical ways that they will cut costs in 2023 to provide breathing room and more freedom in their monthly budgets.

Photo by Madison Cates



Okay, I’ll stop talking. Here they are:



Do an inventory of everything in your fridge/freezer and plan meals around what you already have

Everyone loves a bargain – and cutting costs in the kitchen doesn’t have to be complicated! Doing an inventory of everything in your fridge and freezer allows you to check all the basics before hitting up the grocery store, with the aim being to plan meals around what you already have.

Get creative and find different ways to transform your ingredients into tasty dishes. Consider using food-swapping apps like Olio to trade items with others in your area who might have something you need – it’s a great way to reduce food waste while getting creative.

You’ll be surprised by how much money you can save over time by taking the time to perform an inventory and planning meals accordingly.

Couponing essentials (toothpaste, detergents, body wash, etc.)

Couponing is an easy and effective way to save money. Through it, you can stretch your shopping dollars so far that you may have enough left over to treat yourself to a few treats!

To maximize your couponing adventures, be sure to stock up on the basics like toothpaste, detergents, body wash, and more. While these items may not add thrills to your life like luxuries do, they certainly make it easier for everyday living. And if you’re able to get them for free or next-to-nothing through coupons, it’s a double win!

Transition to a work from home job to eliminate gas costs

Who doesn’t want to save money on gas? If you’re feeling the pinch of always needing to fill up your car, a work from home job might be the perfect solution for you.

Say goodbye to commuter costs and avoid all the frustrations of bumper-to-bumper traffic, giving you back more time in your day. Many employers today are offering remote positions that can provide the same work straight from your living room, basement office – wherever it is comfortable for you.

Canceling Amazon Prime and deleting the app to avoid buying stuff I don’t need

I’m sure I’m not alone in overusing Amazon Prime and buying stuff I don’t need – so I’ve finally decided to make a change! Canceling my Prime membership and deleting the app was a difficult first step, but the sacrifice will be worth it. The money saved from avoiding impulse buys will go towards something that’s really important to me in the long run.

Though it may be a challenge to shop without relying on the convenience of Amazon Prime, ending this subscription gives me more control to manage my spending and make wise choices.

Review your 2022 spending and study my top spending categories so I can be aware of my temptations

Reflection is one of the most important things you can do when it comes to managing your personal spending. Analyzing and processing your financial behaviors over the past year can help provide tangible answers as to what tempts you with money and how you tend to spend that money.

The first step should be finding a solid understanding of where your spending went, and what categories account for the majority of it. With this information in hand, you can work on building better habits with your money by pinpointing areas of potential improvement and formulating an effective strategy to ensure that surplus money is used smartly.

Meal plan and grocery shop wiser

Start by making a list of what you need before going to the store, so you don’t buy unnecessary items. Investing time in researching sales and discounts or considering alternative markets, such as local farmers’ markets, can help find bargains too.

Bulk buying non-perishable foods (like grains, beans, lentils, etc) might also prove to be cost effective in the long run as well as choosing seasonal vegetables and fruits over out-of-season ones due to their availability. It’s always worth being mindful of your groceries!

Plan when we eat out and when we eat at home

Planning when to eat out and when to dine at home can help us stay within our budget without compromising on deliciousness.

Not only will it allow us to indulge in the restaurant-quality meals we love from time-to-time, but also to whip up great eclectic dishes at home with whatever ingredients we have around.

Cutting grocery delivery plans like instacart that charge additional fees and mark up your grocery costs

Many of us are trying to be smart with our spending during these difficult times, and grocery delivery plans like Instacart can be great when it comes to convenience. However, the extra fees and marked up groceries mean that you won’t necessarily be saving money by opting for this service.

In order to get the most out of your grocery budget, it pays to remember that you can often find a lot better deals at your local stores than going through a delivery plan. Not only will you save as much as possible on items on your shopping list but you’ll also have the satisfaction of knowing that every penny counts.

Cook bigger meals and eat leftovers throughout the week

Meal prepping is a great way to save money and time! Cooking bigger meals, such as casseroles and one-pot dishes, can be a great way to provide lunches and dinners for the whole week.

Not only is it extremely helpful to have not one but several meals cooked in advance – it also helps cut down expenses in the long term. On top of that, dishes like soups and stews actually taste better when reheated!

Make simpler meals with cheaper ingredients

Cooking meals at home that are inexpensive but still delicious doesn’t have to be a challenge. The secret is to make simpler meals using cheap ingredients. But don’t worry—with a bit of creativity, you can come up with tasty concoctions that won’t break the bank!

Start by finding recipes made with common, budget-friendly ingredients such as beans, potatoes, and pasta. Instead of reaching for pricier items like long-cooking cuts of meat or certain vegetables, explore options like simple stews or one-pan dinners.

With some smart shopping and savvy meal planning, you’ll be amazed at the scrumptious and economical dishes that you can create!

Pay off car and cut down on car insurance costs

Paying off your car loan can be one of the best financial choices you make. Not only can it save you money on interest payments, but it could also help lower your car insurance costs.

Once you’ve paid off your car, you may be eligible for discounts and other financial incentives that weren’t previously available to you.

Reducing your coverage or increasing the amount of out-of-pocket expenses may also reduce your premiums significantly. Taking control of your car’s financial situation can help put more money back in your pocket and allow you to move forward with other life goals.

Use Walmart pick up for groceries so I’m not tempted to get something I don’t need

Shopping with a budget can be difficult if you’re constantly tempted by items that aren’t on your list. My solution to this problem? Walmart Pick Up! With Walmart Pick Up, I can place my order online so that I can get my groceries fast and skip out on any unnecessary items.

The best part? It’s free! Using Walmart Pick Up is an easy way to stick to my budget without sacrificing time or convenience. Plus, it’s helped me develop smart shopping habits which have really made a difference in managing my finances.

Automatically deposit money from my paycheck into savings so that I never see that money at all.

Setting up an automatic savings plan is one of the best ways to cut costs in 2023. It takes just a few moments to set up, but can pay dividends for years! With automatic savings, you will never worry about whether or not you’ve saved enough—a portion of every paycheck will be stowed away automatically.

So, instead of letting temptation override your financial wisdom when it comes to saving, let technology do the hard work for you! Imagine all the amazing things you could do with that extra cash: from taking a luxurious vacation to starting a savings account for your kids college fund.

Unfollow people and groups on social media that encourage me to buy more

Social media can be a fantastic way to stay connected to friends and family, get inspired by amazing creatives, and stay up-to-date on topics of interest. But it’s no secret that scrolling through feeds full of tempting ads can tempt even the most disciplined person into buying things they don’t need.

If saving money is a goal for you, consider gaining control over what you see on your feeds by unfollowing people and groups that encourage you to buy more than necessary.

It may require some ruthless auditing of your current following at times, but in the long run this could help turn “do I really need this?” into “nah, probably not!” – and ultimately help you cut costs in 2023.

Shop groceries from discount stores like Aldi or Lidl

Shopping at discount stores like Aldi or Lidl can be a great way to save money. You’ll find all the same essential groceries as in other stores, plus plenty of unique items that can help you create delicious and nutritious meals, from pantry staples all the way through to treats for special occasions.

The prices are lower than in other stores because the range is more limited so it’s the perfect choice for someone on a budget. What’s more, you might save even more by planning meals around what foods are available in each store.

So if saving money is your goal and you don’t mind sacrificing some choice, discount grocery shopping is definitely worth checking out.

Cut out personal training and use free YouTube resources

Saving money doesn’t always have to mean cutting out the luxuries in life! Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on a personal trainer, try turning to free workout videos on sites like YouTube.

Not only do they provide efficient exercises that can improve your overall health and fitness, but they also offer endless variety so you won’t get bored with any given routine. With online tools that track your progress, even beginners can make gains without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re interested in strength training, cardio, or flexibility drills, YouTube has you covered with access to thousands of videos made by qualified professionals.

No spend months, weeks, days challenge

Saving money can be a challenge, and sometimes we need a new way to approach it. Doing regular no-spend months, weeks or days allows you to go through a period of time where you don’t spend money on anything besides bills and important necessities.

It’s an effective way to see how much money you could save if you chose to reduce the amount of spending in any given month. All it takes is an honest assessment of your spending habits and making a commitment to yourself that during the span of that announced period of time you are going to watch your personalized budget carefully.

Try doing one no-spend day every week or every month and use it as an opportunity to see how easy saving money can be!

Not buying any news clothes and practicing gratitude for the beautiful clothes I already own

One of the best ways to save money is to cut out the temptation to buy new clothes all the time. Instead, why not focus on being grateful for all those beautiful pieces in our wardrobe that we no longer wear or appreciate?

Adopting an attitude of mindful gratitude towards our existing clothes can be hugely satisfying and help us rediscover favorites that we have long forgotten.

By changing our mindset and appreciating what we already have, we can save money and build appreciation at the same time! After all, quality over quantity always wins in the end!

Saving food as leftovers instead of throwing away so much

Saving food as leftovers is a great way to save money and help you stretch your grocery budget. Not only does this technique help keep delicious meals on the table without breaking the bank; it also supports an eco-friendly lifestyle by reducing waste.

Eating leftovers can also save time – no need to shop, prepare or cook a meal when you’ve got something tasty waiting in the fridge!

A little creative ingenuity will ensure that your leftovers don’t become boring by mixing them up with new ingredients and recipes from around the world. With just a bit of planning, saving food as leftovers will help your wallet and your planet!

Taking my own lunches to work

Taking my own lunch to work is one of the best ways I can save money while still having the convenience of bringing food with me. I plan on preparing meals ahead of time so that each week, all I have to do is grab and go.

I’m looking forward to not only saving money, but also having more control over what ingredients are put into my food and getting creative with different recipes. Having a variety of foods at home lets me bring something new every day.

Not to mention cutting back on packaging helps the environment too! Taking my own lunches will be a delicious win-win situation that helps me save money in the long run.

Grocery shop only when needed

Grocery shopping is one of the most essential activities that we perform in our daily lives – it helps us to feed ourselves and our loved ones. The challenge is that it can be quite easy to overspend on groceries, as supermarkets entice us with bright and plentiful displays of food items.

That’s why one of the best strategies for saving money when grocery shopping is to only shop when necessary. Having a plan and knowing what you need before leaving home can help you avoid impulse buys and make sure you stay within your budget.

Shopping in bulk stores may also be helpful if you can manage proper storage space, as such stores often have competitive pricing compared to supermarkets. At the end of the day, remember that watching your spending habits when it comes to groceries will pay off in the long term.

No spending on unnecessary items. I don’t care if its clearance or a spectacular deal

Saving money can be a difficult task, especially in a world full of distractions. Everywhere we turn there’s something enticing, the latest gadgets and shiny new products that can make our lives easier, more convenient and even more stylish.

To save money during such trying times, it is important to remember that there are some things that are truly necessary and other things that can easily remain on the store shelf.

It’s easy to be swayed by promotional deals and discounted items, however its important to stay firm with your financial goals and treat these items as luxuries rather than necessities.

Take charge of your spending habits and before you buy, ask yourself if this item is an absolute must have or if it is something you could just do without. It might not be easy to resist at first but once savings start flowing in, you’ll feel the relief of financial freedom!

Get rid of my house cleaner and create a chore chart for the family

Getting rid of your house cleaner and creating a chore chart for the family may sound daunting, but it can be a great way to save money. Instead of having someone else come in to tidy up after everyone, set up a system that encourages the whole family to take responsibility for cleaning around the house.

Not only is this more cost-effective than having a professional cleaner, but it also teaches children important life skills like following through on commitments and being responsible for their own messes. When broken down into manageable pieces, organizing family chores can be surprisingly easy — and fun!

Less shopping as a hobby

Shopping can be a lot of fun and it’s perfectly alright to go out and buy things from time to time, but splurging on things you don’t really need can quickly add up and leave a dent in your wallet.

Rather than going shopping as a hobby, it is much better to have a budget-friendly approach when it comes to buying items. Have an idea of the type of items you want, shop around for the best deals and discounts available, and avoid impulse buying at all costs.

Planning ahead and doing some research before making a purchase will help you stay within your financial means while still keeping yourself up to date with the latest styles.

In the long run, mastering this technique will help you save money significantly – that way you won’t feel so guilty about treating yourself once in a while.

Be more intentional with where my money goes

It’s all too easy to leave planning your budget for another day. But if you want to save money, you need to be more intentional with where your money goes and make a plan for how to spend it.

Start by taking some time each week or month and look through your spending habits. What are you buying that is necessary versus what can be cut back? Learning moderation with your spending, creating a budget and tracking where and when you’re using your money can help you stay on top of your finances.

Life is full of unexpected costs so having a plan can help smooth the way when those kinds of things arise. Having some extra socked away in savings or in an emergency fund can leave room for some fun as well!

Canceling DoorDash and other fast food delivery services

Reducing costs is a smart way to manage your finances, and canceling Doordash and other fast food delivery services is a great place to start!

Takeout meals are often expensive, costing up to several times more than the same dish you would order in the restaurant. Plus with delivery fees, surge pricing, and tipping required on many of these apps, it’s easy for the cost of each meal to surpass what you’d typically pay in a restaurant.

Cancel those subscriptions and save your money for something that truly matters — like a picnic at your favorite park or taking yourself on a special date night.

Eating out less and putting that money toward my Roth IRA

One of my favorite things to do is eat out at restaurants, but I’ve found a way to make it even more enjoyable: by transferring money into my Roth IRA and having a delicious home-cooked meal instead.

Having a solid financial investment plan is essential for every woman to achieve financial stability and independence, regardless of their income or financial situation.

Even small amounts of money, when consistently invested and managed, can accumulate over time and contribute to building wealth and achieving long-term financial goals.

No more big vacations in 2023

With the economy being uncertain, it can be difficult to think about taking a luxurious vacation somewhere far away. Instead of planning a pricey trip abroad this year, why not plan something closer to home?

There are tons of local attractions right in your city or town that you’ve probably never looked into before. Who knows – you may discover something new and exciting without having to drive for hours or hike up plane ticket prices!

Of course it’s still nice to get away for a change of scenery, but you don’t have to break the bank to do that! Try going out of town for one night or weekend and take advantage of the discounts available near home. You might just find yourself saving money and discovering some hidden gems too.

Making coffee at home

Making coffee at home is a great way to save money – you don’t have to sacrifice quality or taste either! Brewing your own coffee can be enjoyable and relaxing while giving you complete control over the flavor and strength.

You can easily customize it to your individual preference, so that each cup of coffee is exactly the way you like it. Plus, most of us don’t really need super fancy specialty drinks. All you need is freshly ground beans, good filtered water and an appropriate brewing method.

Look into the extra perks that your current bill providers offers

When looking to save some extra cash, it is always worth taking a look at the little bonuses that your current service providers can give you.

In my personal experience, I was able to drastically cut my subscription costs by taking advantage of extras that came with other services. For example, I was able to cancel my Netflix and Disney+ subscriptions when I found out they were both included in my phone network plan.

Similarly, I had been paying for credit score monitoring which isn’t necessary once you benefit from an AAA membership – so I saved on that too! It’s worth taking a moment to look into such hidden benefits and see if you could be saving money without compromising much else!

Cancel unnecessary subscriptions. I had so many I didn’t even use!

The other day I took a few minutes to look over my bank statements and do an inventory of all the monthly subscriptions I pay for. Most of them had clear benefits but there were a few that when I stopped to think about it, I didn’t really need or use anymore.

That’s when it occurred to me that if I cancel those unnecessary subscriptions, I could save some money! By taking a few moments to think about which subscription services are truly useful for me and which ones can be let go,

I may be able to come out with some extra cash saved each month! It may not seem like much at the moment, but over time those little changes really add up.

Using Christmas and birthday gift cards for groceries

When it comes to grocery shopping, the cost of weekly groceries can really add up. Christmas and birthday gift cards are a great way to save money on groceries each week.

They provide an extra opportunity to budget for necessities without relying on your own wallet each time you go to shop. Not only do they help you break up your grocery spending into chunks so as not to overextend yourself financially, but they also make shopping more fun!

Who doesn’t love a little extra something to enjoy in their grocery cart? So when it comes time for those holiday gifts or someone’s special day, think about using them for shopping! It may not be the gift giver’s intention initially when sending the card, but it will provide some much-needed relief and less stress during your weekly grocery runs.

Refinanced my car

Refinancing my car was one of the best decisions I’ve made; not only am I paying far less each month, I’m also incurring a lower interest rate and actually saving money in the process.

This refinance was stress free and such an easier process than expected, allowing me to enjoy immediate results! I’m especially grateful for gaining more financial freedom this way – now there’s nothing stopping me from pursuing other goals with all the money saved.

Cut out my cable service

Say goodbye to large cable bills and hello to low cost streaming services! Instead of spending hundreds of dollars per month on a bloated cable package with unnecessary channels, take control of your budget by focusing on services you actually use.

You can still access the entertainment you love while taking advantage of cheaper monthly subscription fees. With recently added features like picture-in-picture playback and cloud DVR capabilities, streaming platforms are an affordable way to get more bang for your buck.

Paid my car insurance in full to save on my premium

Every penny counts and paying my car insurance in full has proven to be a smart move in the long run. Not only have I managed to save money on a reduced premium, but I also don’t have to worry about paying for it every month.

This means that I know exactly how much is coming out of my budget each month, with no surprises down the line. It’s a great way to stay financially organized and secure, which makes all the difference when it comes to using your savings efficiently.

Make more money!!

Saving money can be an overwhelming subject for anyone. But by taking the right steps and managing your resources, it’s possible to save more and make more at the same time. A great way to save money is to start with small goals and give yourself a little reward when you meet them – this will help keep you motivated!

Accomplishing those goals can then lead to bigger ones like finding ways to increase your income or starting a side hustle. Making more money can offer a layer of financial security that can open up even more opportunities for savings.

Why not think of it as an investment in your future? With enough persistence, dedication, and maybe even a little luck, curbing your spending habits while pursuing other roads to success can take you one step closer to achieving the long-term goals that will help you secure the life you want.

Try travel hacking and using credit card points more

Travel hacking is a great way to maximize your travel experiences while saving money. From airline points to reward credit cards, the benefits of these programs are numerous.

Rather than paying full price for flights and hotels, you can accumulate points and use them when booking. With standard or promotional offers, it is possible to save up even more points quickly and easily.

Travel hacking can also put you on the fast track to having access to luxuries such as business-class cabins or fancier hotel rooms without breaking the bank.

By simply taking advantage of credit card points, airport lounges, and other online purchases, it’s possible to discover wonderful new places all over the world at minimal cost.

So there you have it, 37 money saving tips from real life women to cut costs in 2023. And remember, even if you only implement a few of these ideas, every little bit counts when it comes to saving money. Here’s to a prosperous New Year!