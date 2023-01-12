Make Money From Home with Survey Apps

Disclaimer: these thoughts and opinions are my own and I cannot guarantee that you will earn any money on any of these apps.

As a mom, I understand how precious our limited time can be. That’s why I went ahead and tried out a variety of survey websites so that you can know which ones are worth your time, and which ones you can pass up.

From my personal research, I found that Qmee, InboxDollars and Survey Junkie pay the most, and have the best user experience and low cash out limits.

How To Get Started With Online Surveys

The first step in making money with online surveys is finding survey sites that are legitimate and offer rewards for completing surveys. There are many survey sites out there that offer rewards such as cash, gift cards, and even points that can be redeemed for products or services. Once you have found a few survey sites that you like, sign up for them and start taking surveys.

Be Accurate in Your Survey Answers

When taking online surveys, it’s important to be honest and provide accurate information. Companies rely on your honest answers in order to create better products and services.

If companies detect any discrepancies in your answers they may disqualify you from future surveys or withhold payment. Be sure to read all of the directions carefully before answering any questions as well.

How to Make Money with Qmee

What is Qmee

Qmee is a survey app that rewards its users for giving their opinion on specific topics. It is an easy way to make some money simply by participating in online surveys and answering some quick questions. All you have to do is sign up on the app and create a personalized profile.

Once your profile is set up, Qmee will match you with surveys based on your preferences and interests. You'll be asked to answer questions or provide insights related to the topic of the survey.

After you submit the survey, you’ll earn cash rewards in your Qmee account which can eventually be transferred into PayPal or your bank account.

I Signed Up for Qmee and Here’s What I Found

So, confession, I’ve already been using Qmee for a while. I don’t know why, but I really like Qmee. I think they offer realistic pay outs and their cash out isn’t terribly high.

Over November 2020, I needed extra cash and wanted to save up for a new Apple Watch, so I actually did a bunch of surveys and then cashed out into Target gift cards.

Screenshot from Qmee Photo by Madison Cates

Screenshot from Qmee Photo by Madison Cates

Over the course of November, I made almost $400 doing surveys. Not a ton of money, but I was huge pregnant and $400 was great for our income. The bad thing was that it just went to my Target shopping addiction since I cashed out in Target gift cards.

You can cash out with PayPal and get it directly deposited into your bank account. Need an extra $400 to make rent this month? Qmee may just have your back.

How to Make Money on SwagBucks

Earning money online with paid surveys is an easy and convenient way to add some extra cash to your wallet. PayPal can be a great tool to help you get started on this financially rewarding venture.

All you need to do is sign up for the right survey companies and follow their instructions to link your PayPal account so that you can receive your earnings automatically.

I Tried Swagbucks, Here’s What I Found

I signed up for SwagBucks and very quickly got overwhelmed looking at their website. There are SO MANY WAYS to earn Swagbucks that you can turn into PayPal cash.

Screenshot from Swagbucks Photo by Madison Cates

I took one survey that took me 5 minutes, and I earned 30 SwagBucks. That equals out to 3 cents, which isn’t worth that time for me. Their surveys are very low paying.

I think I will use SwagBucks to connect to the places I already frequently purchase from. For example, they pay 4 SB for each $1 you spend on Amazon. And that’s not a lot, but that’s free money, so I’ll sign up and let that collect over the course of a year or so.

SwagBucks Referral Program

Refer Swagbucks and earn 300SB (about 30 cents) plus 10% of the lifetime points of your referrals.

How to Make Money with InboxDollars

What is Inbox Dollars

Inbox Dollars is an online platform that offers its members the chance to earn money by completing a variety of tasks. These tasks include taking surveys, watching videos, playing games and shopping online.

With over 17 million members, Inbox Dollars has become a popular destination for individuals looking to monetize their spare time. Every task completed earns the user a cash reward which they can redeem in many different ways, making it easy to turn down time into earnings.

I tried out Inbox Dollars, Here’s How Much I Earned

Upon signing up for Inbox Dollars, they asked me to finish setting up my profile for $0.50. This task took me less than 5 minutes, and they immediately added the money to my account.

Their cash out limit is $15, so I have to keep completing tasks to be able to cash out that money.

These are the surveys, how long they would take, and how much they would pay.

Photo by Madison Cates

I spent one hour taking surveys, and I was able to make a little less than $10.

A ton of money? Well, still not enough to cash out, but if you’re making $0/hour right now, then $10 is pretty good.

How to Make Money with PrizeRebel

Prize Rebel is a rewards program that allows people to earn points for activities such as taking surveys, playing games, and completing offers.

Points can then be redeemed for PayPal cash or gift cards from popular brands like Amazon, Starbucks, and iTunes.

All of the tasks are easy to complete and require minimal effort, so this rewards program provides a great way to earn money on the side.

Signing up with Prize Rebel only requires users to enter their name and email address, so setting up an account is quick and easy.

I Signed Up for PrizeRebel and Here is How Much I Earned

On PrizeRebel? I earned nothing. During the sign up process, they wanted my kids birthdays and my home address. I’m just not comfortable sharing this information, so that’s where my search ended on this site.

Photo by Madison Cates

How to Make Money with OpinionOutpost

What is OpinionOutpost?

Opinion Outpost is an online survey community that provides participants with the opportunity to earn money and rewards for giving their honest opinions.

Through Opinion Outpost, surveys are sent out to members directly through email or by logging into the site. In exchange for sharing their opinions, participants can choose to receive cash or reward points that can be redeemed for gift cards from well-known retailers.

This platform is free and simple to join, making it a great way for people looking to make some extra money while expressing their opinion on various hot topics.

As the feedback of members empowers businesses to improve their services, Opinion Outpost provides a unique ability to help shape the future of the products and services people use every day.

I Tried OpinionOutpost and Here’s What I Found

OpinionOutpost required my address as a part of creating my account. I still didn’t like this, but I get that it’s required for them to make sure I’m getting relevant surveys. I went ahead and gave my address so that I could move on and see what’s inside for y’all.

Photo by Madison Cates

I had to verify my email address and the email ended up in my junk folder, so watch for that if you sign up.

Before they allow you to take surveys, you have to go through a qualification process and complete each of these categories:

Photo by Madison Cates

They do pay for these, but keep in mind that 10 points equals 1 cent, so you’re making half a penny for some of these.

I went ahead and completed a category so that I could see what’s behind the wall.

Once I completed, I got my first survey offer…Drum roll, please!

Photo by Madison Cates

15 minutes for 1 penny. No thanks! I signed out and moved on with my experiment.

How to Make Money with SurveyJunkie

What is Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is an online survey platform connected to more than 3 million members around the world. Through this platform, members earn points by completing tasks and surveys, such as sharing their opinions on products and services.

These points can then be exchanged for gift cards, cash through PayPal and virtual Visa cards. Even better, Survey Junkie also provides its members with a variety of loyalty rewards and bonuses, ensuring they keep earning money with every task they complete.

I Signed Up for Survey Junkie and Here’s What I Found

I signed up for Survey Junkie, and I liked it second best to Qmee. I also downloaded the app and after playing around for surveys for about an hour, I made $11.93.

Again, not a ton of money, but if you’re stuck at home with no skills or experience and you have access to a smartphone, then $12/hour isn’t too shabby.

Photo by Madison Cates

The surveys pay decently well compared to other apps. Each point is one cent, and you can cash out at $5, which I was happy to see.

As you can see from the image, $1.90 for 13 minutes isn’t a lot. But higher paying surveys come along that help even out the low paying ones.

How to Make Money with Surveys On The Go

What is Surveys On The Go

Surveys on the Go is an innovative mobile app designed to make survey-taking quicker, easier, and more engaging. It allows businesses and organizations to create surveys and access powerful analytics from anywhere.

Respondents can answer survey questions at their convenience which cuts down on response time and increases completion rates.

Surveys on the Go also stores answers securely for instant access by administrators. Its intuitive design is optimized for touch screen devices so that users can take surveys anywhere, anytime.

I Signed Up For Surveys On The Go and Here’s What Happened

I downloaded the app on my iPhone, and then went through the sign up prompts. It let me get all the way through the “about me” survey and rewarded me with one whole dollar.

I had to verify my email address before it would let me access the surveys. Once I verified my email, it told me that there were no surveys available to me and that it would send me a push notification once one was available.

I turned on my notifications to wait for one. This is the first survey app that didn’t immediately have a survey for me to take, so this is a turn off for me.

Earnings: $1.00.

How to Make Money with Eureka

What is Eureka

With the help of this platform, you can take paid surveys from leading companies and use your opinions to get paid for every survey you complete.

Plus, Eureka is free to join and available on desktop, tablet and mobile devices.

I Signed Up for Eureka and This is What I Made

Unlike other apps, Eureka didn’t offer any sign up bonuses for putting in my information. However, they did offer me an extra 10 cents on every survey if I did put my information in.

I liked this because I didn’t have to put in my information if I didn’t want to, but they did offer a reasonable inventive if I chose to do so.

I played around with the app for a while and earned $3.55. The surveys don’t pay out very much, at least not the beginner ones that I was offered.

Photo by Madison Cates

I saw that some surveys pay up to $3, but those were locked for me. I’m not exactly sure why unless they just wanted me to complete certain surveys first.

Eureka looked like it might be okay to do instead of playing a game on your phone, but the pay out was still really low in my opinion.

How to Make Money with Google Opinions Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an incredibly easy way for users to make money - all you have to do is answer surveys about products or services.

After creating an account, users will receive notifications when there are surveys available and will earn a designated amount of money for each survey completed.

The reward can be redeemed in the form of a Google Play credit and used to buy various apps, books, music, movies, TV shows and more.

I Signed Up for Google Opinions Rewards and This is What I Found

I signed up with my gmail account and I was immediately prompted to start a survey. This survey was about my favorite desserts, and it took me less than 30 seconds. Then they just said, “not all surveys earn money. We may use this information to improve our products.

I think this would be a cool app to be a part of so that I can voice my opinions to Google on things, but this isn’t an app that will guarantee a regular pay out.

And speaking of pay outs, Opinions Rewards has one of the lowest pay out thresholds I’ve seen, coming in at $2.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking to make a couple of extra bucks from the convenience of your own phone, Inbox Dollars and Eureka are both decent options. However, if you’re looking for something more consistent, Qmee or Survey Junkie is probably your best bet.

All in all, there are always better ways to make money that by taking online surveys, but if you’re interested in providing marketers with your opinions, and getting a few dollars in exchange can be a good way to pass the time.