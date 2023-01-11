Create a Passive Income Stream with Merch by Amazon

If you have a knack for design and love drawing or creating images, consider opening an account with Amazon Merch to make money with Amazon.

As a matter of fact, I’m coming back to edit this post because I was just scrolling through Amazon to pick a t-shirt for my son’s upcoming birthday party, and what do you know! The shirt I wanted was designed by a mom and put up on Amazon Merch. Boom! Sale made for her!

Merch by Amazon allows you to upload your design, and Amazon handles the rest of the process – printing and shipping the t-shirts. Read on to find out more about this great opportunity.

Amazon Photo by Madison Cates

What is Merch by Amazon?

Merch by Amazon is an online platform that allows people to create and sell custom t-shirts without any upfront costs or inventory. All you have to do is upload your design, choose the style of shirt, set a price, and hit publish.

Your designs will then be available for sale on both Amazon and other websites across the internet. You will get paid royalties based on each sale you make.

How Does It Work?

When you create a design, it must meet certain requirements in order to be accepted onto the platform. Once your design has been approved, it will be available for sale on both Amazon and other sites across the web.

When someone purchases one of your designs, Amazon will handle all aspects of production and distribution – including printing and shipping – so you don’t have to worry about anything but creating new designs!

Merch by Amazon also provides detailed analytics so you can track how many items are selling and which ones are performing best so that you can adjust accordingly. This helps ensure that your designs are reaching their full potential.