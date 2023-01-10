Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon

All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com.

Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.

Amazon Photo by Madison Cates

What is Drop Shipping?

Drop shipping is an ecommerce business model where the seller does not keep any inventory in stock and instead directly sources products from other suppliers or manufacturers. When the customer places an order, the seller then passes the order onto their supplier who ships the product directly to the customer.

The seller never touches, sees, or stores any of the product they are selling. This allows sellers to have access to thousands of products without having to invest in large amounts of inventory up front.

How Does it Work on Amazon?

Amazon has recently begun offering drop shipping as an option for sellers who want to make money with Amazon without investing in large amounts of inventory up front. With Amazon’s drop shipping program, sellers can list thousands of products on Amazon without actually stocking any of them. When customers place an order, Amazon will contact the supplier and get the product shipped directly to them. The seller will then receive payment for the sale minus any fees associated with using Amazon’s services.

What Do You Need To Get Started?

Starting your own drop shipping store on Amazon requires minimal upfront investment and can be done quickly and easily from home. All you need is an active email address and credit card information so you can sign up for an account with Amazon’s drop shipping program. Once you have registered your account, you can begin listing products right away!