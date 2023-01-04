How to Negotiate Your Freelancing Rates

Madison Cates

Being a freelancer can be an excellent way to make money while having the freedom to work from home and set your own hours. There are, however, some important things to know before you start freelancing—namely, how to find clients and negotiate your rates.

Finding clients is relatively easy—you can use job boards or freelance sites to market yourself—but negotiating is a different matter. These are the tips I use to negotiate when a client lowballs me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aez3C_0k2M8Xmw00
How to negotiate your freelancing ratesPhoto byMadison Cates

Do Your Research

Before you even start thinking about negotiating your rates, it's important that you do your research so that you have a good idea of what other people in your field are charging. If possible, try to find out what rates specific clients are offering for similar projects as well.

Having this information ahead of time will give you a good starting point when it comes time to negotiate. It's also important to look at the pricing structure for any job boards or freelance sites that you plan on using; understanding the fees associated with each platform can help ensure that you aren't leaving money on the table during negotiations

When I do my research, I just Google something like “salary for content writer in education niche,” and there will typically be a lot of different ranges and responses. But I can get a ballpark that I’m playing within before I go to bat.

Present Your Value

When negotiating with potential clients, make sure that they understand why they should hire you—what makes you different from other freelancers? Do you have specialized skills or knowledge? Are there any additional services (such as providing training materials) that come with hiring you?

Presenting yourself in the best light possible can help increase your chances of getting the rate that you want. If you’ve already written hundreds of blog posts in this niche, you’re going to be able to charge a lot more than a newbie. Especially if the niche is difficult or complicated.

Be Flexible With Your Rates

Remember that negotiation is a two-way street; while it's important to get paid fair wages for your work, it's equally important not to price yourself out of potential jobs by being inflexible with your rates. Be willing to adjust them based on factors such as project length or desired end results; if need be, offer discounts for long-term contracts or bulk orders. This can help ensure that both parties leave happy and looking forward to working together in the future!

In the past, I’ve offered a discount in return for a longer contract or a promise of long term work. However, if it’s a one-off project, I typically don’t bend on my rates.

Always Make Your Client Say A Number First

Never make the first move! You'll be selling yourself short if you do. Instead, always let your client make the first offer. Not only will this ensure you get paid what you're worth, but it will give you insight into how much value the client places on your work.

Nine times out of ten I’ve found when my clients throw out a number first, there’s usually more wiggle room in their budget than I was expecting — so don't forget to talk them up (in a nice way) and ask for all that you're worth. It's bargaining 101: Always let them say a number first, and then take your negotiation from there.

My Favorite Negotiation Tips

1. Know your market worth

2. Don't be afraid to ask for more money

3. Stay firm in your negotiations

4. Have a list of questions ready

5. Don't be afraid to walk away

6. Get everything in writing

Negotiating your freelancer rates doesn't have to be scary; by doing some research ahead of time and presenting yourself and your value effectively during negotiations, it’s possible for freelancers everywhere to get paid fairly without sacrificing their work-life balance!

