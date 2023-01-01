Sticking to Your Goals in 2023

It's that time of year again! The New Year is upon us, and with it comes the promise of fresh starts and new beginnings. But before you dive headfirst into your latest resolution, there are a few things you should keep in mind to ensure that you actually stick to your goals this time around. Here's your guide to making (and keeping) New Year's resolutions that will last.

Stick to your goals in 2023 Photo by Madison Cates

Decide what you want to achieve in 2023 - be specific and realistic in your goals

Now is the time to decide what you want to achieve in 2023. You can set big, longterm goals or choose smaller, short-term goals that you can work towards. Be realistic when setting your objectives and make sure they are achievable within this timeframe.

With the right amount of planning and discipline, nothing is out of reach! Take advantage of this time to reflect on where you currently stand and where you would like to go by 2023 and start mapping out a game plan so you have something to look forward to over the coming years.

To keep your New Years resolutions, Write down your goals and put them somewhere you'll see them often

New Year's resolutions can be hard to stick to but an easy way to keep on top of them is by writing your goals down in a place you'll see them often.

Keeping visible reminders helps you stay focused on what it is you want to achieve. If you write down your resolutions, set yourself small achievable goals and are mindful of why the resolution was made - it's a lot more likely that your New Years resolution will stick! Start today and make the most out of 2023!

Create a plan of action with small, achievable steps that will lead to your overall goal

If you’re determined to reach an ambitious goal, break it down into smaller, digestible parts. You don’t need to know every move you’ll ever make - just take it step-by-step. Every small victory will lead you closer to your final destination!

Review your overall goal and identify the key milestones that need to be met for success; create a realistic timeline for yourself and divide bigger tasks into smaller chunks.

Don’t be afraid to shift things around if needed and ask for support when necessary! Tackling everything solo can be daunting, so don't hesitate to lean on others - there's no shame here.

Hold yourself accountable by telling friends and family about your resolutions

If you're like millions of people around the world, you've probably made a resolution or two over the years that quickly went out the window.

It's time to switch things up and vow to keep your resolution alive by enlisting the help of friends and family. Promising to tell them every week how your resolution is going will give you an extra boost of accountability and make it easier for everyone to hold you accountable.

Gather your closest confidants, share your goals, be honest when you haven't stayed on track, and then ask for support. With the right amount of cheerleading (and gentle prodding) throughout your journey, you'll be sure to accomplish everything you set out to do this year!

Stay motivated by setting regular reminders and celebrating each milestone along the way

Setting regular reminders can be a great way to stay motivated and on top of tasks, but it's important to take time out of your day to recognize your progress. After all, what's the point in working hard if you don't give yourself positive reinforcement?

Not only will this make you feel more productive overall, but celebrating each milestone along the way will give you additional momentum to tackle the next goal. Keep yourself motivated: reward your successes!

So, what are you waiting for? Time to get planning and set those intentions for 2023! And remember - we're in this together. If you need some help staying accountable or keeping motivated, reach out to a friend or send us a message. We'll be right here cheering you on every step of the way.