Fixed or Growth Mindset?

Madison Cates

Having a fixed mindset can hold you back in life, especially when it comes to your career. If you’re not sure whether or not you have a fixed mindset, here are some signs to look out for. And if you do have a fixed mindset, don’t worry – there are things you can do to change it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oy9cB_0jzyHu7G00
The importance of growth mindsetPhoto byUnsplash

What is a Fixed Mindset v Growth Mindset?

A fixed mindset v growth mindset is the type of attitude that insists that one’s talents and abilities are predetermined. Someone whose life is guided by a fixed mindset believes that their capabilities are limited to what they were born with – that no improvement or new skills can be gained. 

With this mentality, someone might shy away from challenges because it could lead to failure and thus prove them wrong; whereas in contrast, those who have adopted a growth mindset recognize that opportunities for learning and personal growth are available when undertaking difficult tasks. 

It is important to be able to step out of one’s comfort zone to realize one’s full potential; those with a fixed mindset will not realize the rewards associated with taking risks and pushing inwardly-imposed boundaries.

How Can a Fixed Mindset Manifest in Different Areas of Life?

A fixed mindset v growth mindset is the idea that we maintain a very limited view of how far our abilities can take us. Individuals with a fixed mindset v growth mindset can often display it in various areas of their lives. 

For instance, they may have a low opinion of themselves and struggle to take risks that could lead to growth. They might shy away from trying different kinds of art forms because they already believe there isn’t much chance of improvement or success in any kind of endeavor. 

In the workplace, this attitude could translate into a reluctance to go after promotions or important projects because they don’t think they have something valuable to offer. As such, they might stay stuck in the same job while more ambitious employees move up the career ladder. 

All in all, fixed mindset v growth mindset can dramatically limit an individual’s capacity for personal development and goal achievement.

What are Some Traits of Someone with a Fixed Mindset?

Someone with a fixed mindset v growth mindset is likely to believe that they are born with certain abilities and talents, and that these attributes cannot be improved over time. 

This type of person typically has difficulty accepting feedback or constructive criticism, since doing so means admitting that the initial understanding of their capabilities was incorrect. 

In terms of learning and development, these individuals are prone to getting discouraged when faced by new challenges because failure can mean admitting to themselves and others that their current level of intelligence isn’t good enough. 

Furthermore, someone with a fixed mindset v growth mindset can come off as unapproachable and resistant to change, as they are often scared or unwilling to step outside their comfort zone.

How Can You Tell if You Have a Fixed Mindset?

Have you ever been hesitant to try new things or worry about how you’ll appear if you fail? If so, it’s likely you have a fixed mindset. People with a fixed mindset vs growth mindset believe that their skills and abilities are largely predetermined by genetics and any change is out of their control. 

The tell-tale signs of this mindset include constantly comparing yourself to others, avoiding taking on challenges for fear of failure, and believing only those who succeed truly deserve acknowledgment. 

Fortunately, developing a growth mindset can open doors for self-improvement by allowing yourself to learn from mistakes and accept the idea that with effort, anyone can improve—it’s all in your attitude.

How Can a Fixed Mindset Affect Your Ability to Make Money?

Having a fixed mindset v growth mindset can, unfortunately, have dire consequences on one’s ability to make money. When an individual has a static view of their skills and talents, it can create an attitude that prevents them from taking risks that could lead to financial gain. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3Meq_0jzyHu7G00
Growth mindsetPhoto byUnsplash

With this type of mentality, it often seems easier to give up on difficult goals rather than persist until success. This type of thinking also affects the willingness to take advice and be open to learning new ways of doing things that could lead to higher wages. 

The trickle-down effect is present as well, in that living with a fixed mindset could also mean not believing in your abilities enough to put yourself in situations where others will want to invest in your talents. 

Ultimately, having a fixed mindset v growth mindset breeds complacency instead of inspiring ambitious action – the key ingredient to making money.

The Benefits of Having a Growth Mindset

Having a growth mindset has various benefits that are worth exploring. 

  • First and foremost, it helps to build confidence. If you have a growth mindset, you’re more likely to be confident even in the face of failure or difficulty as you trust that your efforts will eventually pay off. 
  • Secondly, with a growth mindset, you can develop yourself in any area of life; whether it’s learning a language or expanding your business operations. 
  • Lastly, having a growth mindset allows us to take risks without worrying about the outcomes – this can help make important decisions easier and lead us towards greater success. 

All these advantages make having a growth mindset an indispensable part of our lives!

What are Some Traits of Someone with a Growth Mindset

Someone with a growth mindset has the belief that any skill or area of knowledge can increase with dedication, effort and practice. They remain curious about the world around them and believe that no challenge is insurmountable. 

Those with growth mindset traits understand that setbacks are part of the learning process and use mistakes as valuable feedback for personal enrichment. They look at roadblocks as opportunities to grow, build resilience, and expand their capabilities. 

With each new experience they have faith in their own unique ability to gain insight, develop skills and achieve success. A try-fail-try again attitude is meditative – it fosters an appreciation for lifelong learning through exploration, experimentation and adaptation.

Steps for Developing a Growth Mindset

A growth mindset is a belief that one’s abilities and intelligence can be cultivated through dedication, hard work, and learning from failure. To foster this mindset, it is essential to focus on the process of learning rather than on the end result. 

For example, when setting goals or tackling a complex task, break it down into smaller steps rather than attempting to do it all at once. Additionally, try to learn something new every day and take time to reflect on how your efforts are impacting your overall progress. 

Finally, when making mistakes along the way, instead of getting discouraged, view them as an opportunity to learn something new. Doing so can help instill a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction in the journey towards realizing one’s potential.

You Can Adopt a Growth Mindset, too!

There are countless benefits to be had from adopting a growth mindset — increased happiness, greater resilience in the face of adversity, improved performance and more. 

It can be difficult to break out of our current mental habits but with a few conscious steps we can begin to shift towards a more positive way of thinking. One suggested exercise is every day, write down something that you’re thankful for and view setbacks or challenges as an opportunity to learn and grow. 

This not only gives us a moment to pause and appreciate the good things in life, it also helps rewire our thought patterns so that negative self-talk isn’t our immediate reaction in challenging situations. Adopting a growth mindset gives us the potential for unlimited growth — let’s take advantage of that!

A fixed mindset v growth mindset can limit your success and opportunity in life, but adopting a growth mindset is a powerful way to improve your outlook and performance. If you’re not sure whether you have a fixed mindset v growth mindset, ask yourself how you react to challenge and criticism, how much effort you put into learning new things, and whether you believe that intelligence is static. 

Remember, anyone can adopt a growth mindset – it just takes commitment and practice. By taking the steps outlined above, you can set yourself up for success in any area of life by believing in your ability to grow and improve. 

What are some areas of your life where you could use a boost from a growth mindset? Follow me to see more about mindset and money.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mindset# Growth mindset# Entrepreneur# Manifestation# Career growth

Comments / 0

Published by

I specialize in personal finance, motherhood and working from home. You can find more content at momsearningmoney.com where I teach stay at home moms to earn money while staying present with their little ones.

Crandall, TX
31 followers

More from Madison Cates

How to Negotiate Your Freelancing Rates

Being a freelancer can be an excellent way to make money while having the freedom to work from home and set your own hours. There are, however, some important things to know before you start freelancing—namely, how to find clients and negotiate your rates.

Read full story

Always Negotiate Your Freelance Rates

Thoughts, stories and advice are my own, Madison Cates. As a freelancer, it's important to always be aware of your worth and negotiate your rates accordingly. Often times, clients will try to lowball you in order to get the best deal possible. While it's okay to be flexible with your rates, you should never accept anything less than what you're willing to work for. By failing to negotiate for a higher rate, you’re leaving money on the table. Don’t let your client’s negotiation skills outdo yours!

Read full story

Avoid These Freelance Clients

When I was a new freelancer, I struggled a lot with knowing which clients to take on and which to avoid. So, being three years into my business, I decided to put together something to help newbie freelancers avoid some of the red flags I encountered and to give insight into what to expect when interviewing freelance clients.

Read full story

How to Find Freelance Jobs

You're a freelancer, and you need clients. But where do you find them? How do you make sure they're reliable? And how do you ensure that you'll get paid?. Find reliable freelancing clientsPhoto byMadison Cates.

Read full story

Freelance Skills to Learn and Earn Income from Home

Being a mom is no easy job, and the hustle can be overwhelming at times. On top of that, many moms these days are looking for ways to make extra money or launch side careers to provide financial security.

Read full story

Learn to Write and Make Money Online

In 2018, I was working in a small business office, finishing up my last semester of my bachelor’s degree. I was making $15/hr, working 40 hours a week, commuting an hour each way in traffic.

Read full story

How to Create A Personalized Budget Plan

Are you tired of hearing people tell you that you need to create a personalized budget, but don’t know where to start? If you’re nodding your head “yes”, then this is for you.

Read full story

How to Rejuvenate and Recharge in 2023

Are you a mom who feels like you're running on empty? If so, you're not alone. In fact, statistics show that nearly 80% of moms feel this way at some point. The good news is that there are things you can do to rejuvenate and recharge. Here are five tips for how to do just that in 2023.

Read full story

Money Saving Strategies for the 2023 New Year

The new year is a great time to save money, and there are lots of different ways to do it. Here are five of our favorites. Try them out and see how much you can save in 2023!. Saving money can be a real challenge - who doesn't like to splurge and treat themselves? This year, it is time to get serious about your finances.

Read full story
7 comments

Sticking to Your Goals in 2023

It's that time of year again! The New Year is upon us, and with it comes the promise of fresh starts and new beginnings. But before you dive headfirst into your latest resolution, there are a few things you should keep in mind to ensure that you actually stick to your goals this time around. Here's your guide to making (and keeping) New Year's resolutions that will last.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Earn Money from Home in 2023

2 years ago, I was struggling. I was scouring the internet, looking for ways that I could make $100 today while my new baby slept beside me. I came across a lot of scams. I tried out an MLM. I sold pecans from our pecan tree to make extra money for Christmas. I made crochet crafts and sold them. I gave music lessons and built my own studio and successful business out of that.

Read full story

What is Freelancing? Make Money from Home in 2023

Are you looking for ways to make some extra money without having to leave home? Freelancing may be the perfect career choice for you!. With its flexibility and freedom, freelancing offers an opportunity to work on your terms. You'll get to choose how much or how little you want to work, while keeping yourself busy doing something fun and engaging ands earning the money that your family needs.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy