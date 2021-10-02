Bangor, ME

Paul LePage's one liner- eliminate the income tax

Mackenzie Andersen

One of many pieces in a puzzle. What is the larger picture under construction?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKft9_0c8YCqXS00

Paul LePage is running on eliminating the personal income tax, which accounted for 43% of state revenue in 2020 with sales taxes at 42% and corporate taxes a whopping 6%.

LePage says "It's time to end the personal income tax" The line has a nice ring to it. "It's time", Why? How?

Why? "to make Maine more competitive", says Lepage. Competitive in what arena?

How? Now let's not get complicated.

But it is complicated because changing one part changes the whole system. Until LePage gives us a more comprehensive concept than "the Florida model" or "the New Hampshire model", he is just spinning talking points.

To say "let's make Florida or New Hampshire the model" is to use two very different models.

According to the Urban Institute, in 2018, New Hampshire had the highest corporate tax rate, while Maine and Florida rated among the lowest. This chart (2004-2019) from the tax policy center put New Hampshire's corporate tax rate at 6.9 and Florida and Maine at 1.8. In 2021 Florida remains one of the states with the lowest corporate tax rates while Maine's corporate tax rate increased and New Hampshire's corporate tax rate decreased.

Both Florida and New Hampshire have eliminated the personal income tax but their Gini coefficient of income inequality differs as widely as their corporate tax rates

Gini coefficient of income inequality rated from lowest to highest among the states

#3 New Hampshire 0.4304

#13 Maine 0.4519

#46 Florida 0.4852

Personal income tax is only one factor among many, Rather than pick out one factor within a complex interactive system, we need to first define the social-economic goal as a whole system. I submit our model should be a restorative middle model. An economy that offers the most opportunity for all is the one with a strong middle sector. An incremental and gradual distribution of wealth from the lowest to the highest offers the most accessibility to growth at any level of society. How do we regain our balance of wealth so that it is a fair system offering what used to be a middle-class lifestyle accessible to all who are willing to "earn a living"? Remember that phrase? It used to mean that one could satisfy one's basic needs, by working and that included homeownership. These days you can't get there from here. To own or rent a home larger than a cubbyhole, one needs, in addition, or instead of an earned income, a passive income.

Why should we care about improving Maine's Gini rating? Maine is forever talking about attracting young people. Improving our Gini rating will make Maine a more competitive place to a younger generation who tend to have less income than older people.

States Ranked by Percent of Population Age 65 or Older, 2018

Population Ages 65+ (percent)

1 Maine 20.6 %

2 Florida 20,5%

9 New Hampshire 18.1 %

50 Utah 11,1 %

Notice I added Utah? Not only does Utah rank the lowest in the fifty states for the population aged 65 or older, but at 0.4063, Utah rates #1 in the Gini coefficient of income inequality rated from lowest to highest among the states. Utah has one of the lowest corporate income tax rates, which according to the Tax Policy Center is a flat rate of 4.95. Utah has a flat income tax of 4.95%. All earnings are taxed at the same rate, regardless of total income.

Will ending the personal income tax have a positive effect on the wealth divide, or make it worse? That all depends on relationships between various functions within a holistic design. It is possible that eliminating the personal income tax can be part of the solution to wealth and opportunity inequality in Maine, but eliminating personal income tax is not a systemic end goal. The end goal is a return to a fair system for the greatest number of people. The current system is clearly not serving that goal and so we have to be open to new ideas, and fairly assessing old ones, such as the upcoming renewal or sunset of the Pine Tree Zone tax exemptions. We should try the pieces out for fit with an eye to the balance within the whole. If a device works toward the end goal, keep it, if not, move on, or figure out why and if a solution doesn't work in the current configuration, ask would it work if other elements were added or subtracted? Let's create our own fresh new model for these very changing times.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Independent researcher of contemporary issues placed in a historical context, giving voice to alternate perspectives and conceptualizing where it all leads in the future . . . . .

Boothbay, ME
44 followers

More from Mackenzie Andersen

Portland, ME

Janet Mills brought legal & analytical talent to bear in considering the Pine Tree Power bill, before she vetoed it.

With a third version of the Pine Tree Power Company already in the works, Governor Mills proposes using other approaches consistent with the Maine Constitution. On July 13, Maine’s Governor Mills vetoed LD1708, a bill sponsored by Representative Seth Berry of Bowdoinham to establish a publicly owned electric utility.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, ME

The Pine Tree Zones and wealth inequality.

The Pine Tree Zones expire at the end of 2021 and will be considered for renewal. The apportionment of taxes on the various descriptions of property is an act which seems to require the most exact impartiality; yet there is, perhaps, no legislative act in which greater opportunity and temptation are given to a predominant party to trample on the rules of justice. Every shilling with which they overburden the inferior number, is a shilling saved to their own pockets. James Madison Federalist Paper #10.

Read full story
2 comments

Lewis Mumford, A Thinker for the Ages Tells a Tale Of Cities Since the Middle Ages

My Dad often spoke about his admiration for Lewis Mumford (October 19, 1895 — January 26, 1990) but I had never read Mumford and so when I saw a paper in my email on Lewis Mumford, I downloaded it, which only made me want to read Mumford in his own words.

Read full story
Maine State

Why All Towns in Maine Need a Town Charter

Under Maine statutory law. the only power that the inhabitants of a municipality are granted pursuant to the development of the municipality is that "they shall have a voice", identified as public hearings and permission to submit comments to the municipality but the process of submission is left undefined. Public participation stops there, as you shall learn by reading on.

Read full story
Maine State

How Maine’s Progressive Governors and Creeping Corporatism Grew the Wealth Divide and How We Can Reverse it

Today I woke contemplating an idea I recently presented, in relation to planned residential dwelling units at First Park, the three million dollar project of rural lands transformed into a development corporation by the Maine Legislature in 1998.

Read full story
Portland, ME

The Hidden Facts of the LePage Years: Part One

Government transparency makes a good talking point. Much of the history of the Lepage administration fell under the radar of the mainstream media, so now that LePage has officially announced that he is running to be Maine's first third-term Governor, after unofficially announcing it as he walked out the door at the end of his second term, it is time to shine some light through the shadows engulfing the LePage legacy.

Read full story
10 comments
Boothbay, ME

Deconstructing Workforce Housing in The Martha's Vineyard Model Used by Boothbay Region Housing Trust

Realtors in the Boothbay Region, Debrah Yale, and Cindy Winston have selected the Martha's Vineyard Island Housing Trust as their model for the Boothbay Region Housing Trust. Following the Island Housing Trust's lead, Winston and Churchill have identified "the professional working classes" as the targeted group to be served by the Boothbay Region Housing Trust.

Read full story
Maine State

Maine's Deeply Rooted Cultural and Economic Divide Played Out in the Birth of The University of Maine

How a federal land grant led Maine down the slippery slope wherein “the Maine Idea” gave way to “the Communist Idea" Mathew Brady, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Justin Morrill was a Vermont Whig and a self-made man who ended his formal education at age 15, made his success in the retail business and retired at age 38. Thereafter Morrill entered politics to become a United States Representative, and then a US Senator. He helped to shape the legislation that became the United State’s first income tax and was an instigator-author of the Morrill Act.

Read full story
Topsham, ME

Money flows like water on the Boothbay Peninsula until the water doesn't flow

Let history be the guide in the urban to rural migration. The warnings about the effect of development on the water supply came in seven years ago, before the Botanical Gardens built a parking lot in the watershed, and before a large construction project reconfigured the roads in the center of town, and before Topsham rebuilt its water pumping facility when development on the peninsula was already occurring at a faster than average pace but no one paid much attention to warnings.

Read full story
Boothbay, ME

The Future of Work is Remote So What Then is the Future of Housing and Community Development?

Reality check on the rush to develop large-scale workforce housing on the Boothbay Peninsula and Beyond!. Hongkong version of the coveted large-scale workforce housing for the coveted large-scale employers.Skull Kat / Unsplash.

Read full story
Boothbay, ME

Paul LePage And Paul Coulombe's Public-Private Relationship With The Boothbay Peninsula

Governor Paul LePage celebrating Paul Coulombes Boothbay Country Club in the Lincoln County News May 2016 “This is going be to a treasure for years to come, and it’s going to be an attraction for people to come here,” LePage said. “All we have to do now is build a huge hotel so we can get people to come and stay here and play.”

Read full story

How the Industrial Partnerships Act repurposed public education

In Boothbay Maine, there is a political faction made up of developers, realtors. town leaders, and politicians who are promoting a fifty million dollar school system for the peninsula which has two endangered water supplies and one of the smallest youth populations anywhere in the USA.

Read full story
Boothbay, ME

Marketing of Inevitability in the Boothbay Region

RDS- Rich Developer Syndrome- Where the assumptive power of money trumps common sensibility. After my last Substack post, a rambling rant on the manner in which the Boothbay roundabout was sold to the public, I got to thinking about how local leadership frequently exaggerates the amount of traffic on the peninsula or else projects a continual increase in traffic as if high traffic is a measure of progress, and as if the “progress” they envision is inevitable., and therefore can be superimposed on the present and demands can be made that something needs to be done about the projected future traffic congestion Now!- in the manner of a strategically planned self-fulfilling prophecy.

Read full story
6 comments
Boothbay, ME

Can NewsBreak Transform a One Party Town?

There is a new concern about the survival of local news talked about across forums as the shift to online media has affected local news providers just as online has affected everything else.

Read full story
Boothbay, ME

No Plan? Or Just Not Saying? Boothhbay's Unfunded Fifty-Million-Dollar School. Time to Visualize An Alternative Way.

In the recent Boothbay Register write-up about Boothbay's fifty-million-dollar school project, school board member Bruce MacDonald commented on the missing discussion pertaining to education.

Read full story
Boothbay, ME

Education Provokes a Culture Clash on the Boothbay Peninsula

Developers push for acceleration but practical ideas take time to crystalize. Man chasing moneyIllustration by mohamedhassan / freerangestock. In Maine, attracting young people to the state is a long-running challenge, especially on the Boothbay Peninsula, the number one baby boomer demographic region in the USA.

Read full story

What Do Lessons from the Industrial Revolution Have to Tell Us Today?

The nineteenth century influenced the social-political and economic development of human life on earth in vibrant living color. Not! The nineteenth-century industrial revolution produced dreary over-crowded unsanitary conditions for human life, at its best.

Read full story
Boothbay, ME

The Archaic Life of Fishermen Confronts the Progressives of the Windmill Ecosystem

Quality Rural Lifestyles Threatened by the Advancing Megalopolis. In my hometown of Boothbay, Maine, a consortium of interests, anchored in the public-private state, are installing the first floating windmills in the USA in the waters surrounding nearby Monhegan Island, where the fishermen have been fishing and maintaining the ecological balance for centuries.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy