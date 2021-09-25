Lewis Mumford, A Thinker for the Ages Tells a Tale Of Cities Since the Middle Ages

Mackenzie Andersen

In the beginning, the religiously centered city

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AowTl_0ag70d3F00
Ali Nuredini / Unsplash

My Dad often spoke about his admiration for Lewis Mumford (October 19, 1895 — January 26, 1990) but I had never read Mumford and so when I saw a paper in my email on Lewis Mumford, I downloaded it, which only made me want to read Mumford in his own words.

Although Mumford was an influential inspiration in Europe after World War II, it was not easy to find works by Mumford online.

Finally, I found The Culture of the Cities by Lewis Mumford available in full on Monoskop.com, billed as a wiki for arts, media, and humanities.

Mumford describes The Culture of the Cities as a companion volume to Technics and Civilization saying in the introduction that “ each seeks to explore what the modern world may hold for mankind once men of goodwill have learned to subdue the barbarous mechanisms and the mechanized barbarisms that now threaten the very existence of civilization.

Writing in a poetic voice and analytical mind, Mumford tells a tale of cities that spans centuries, condensing history into a time kaleidoscope that turns and the world transforms. Functionality and purpose are the rudiments cyclicly reinvented by and through one cultural modality, and then another, brought to life by Mumford’s insightful attention to detail as though it all exists simultaneously in a universally present moment.

Munford’s story takes off in the Middle Ages, covering the tenth to the sixteenth centuries when the medieval city flourished, enclosed within walls that provided the security needed to foster a peacetime existence. Mumford tells of Middle Age cities that were organically organized in a decentralized architectural design and political structure, spaces facing enclosed outdoor courts where gardens grew and nature intermingled in the crevices of urban life

In Mumford’s tale, the city is a stage for human drama, which in medieval times was organized around religious life. The church was the learning and spiritual center of the community, wherein or about, essential social functions took form. The church at the center of community organization was neither a political or economic player. It was a spiritual institution, gathering other functions around it through its capacity to gather a congregation. In the eleventh century, markets formed around the church as privileges to provide a market, mint coins, and collect taxes were usually granted to religious proprietors rather than to the feudal lords.

Munford claims that it was not the roaming traders that spurred urban growth but the producers. Even at a period later than the eleventh century, the producers in the early medieval town composed about four-fifths of the inhabitants.

As Mumford breaks down the transitional process of civilization, in which one cultural form transforms into another, to three components, the dominant culture, the mutant culture (in today’s terminology, disruptive), and the survivor culture. In the eleventh century, the mutant culture is capitalism:

It (capitalism) supplanted the old protective economy, based on status, mollified by religious precept, by a trading economy based on individual enterprise and the lust for gain : the economic history of the town is largely a story of the transformation of a group of protected producers living in a state of relative equality, into a small group of privileged merchants for whom the rest of the population ultimately toils Lewis Mumford The Culture of the Cities

In the early Middle Ages, town-building became a major industry, but it contained a conflict of interest within it that would eventually bring down the institutions of feudalism. In order to attract the labor needed to secure and build the town, the serfs were enticed with an opportunity to be released from bondage.

From the tenth century onward, towns developed as sovereign authorities, governing themselves and holding the privileges formerly exclusive to the church, privileges to provide a market, mint coins and collect taxes. The city charter, formed under the patronage of feudal lords, served as a social contract granting the corporate towns legal authority and military security. Military needs preceded economic needs as inhabitants were recruited to defend the new territory when the lords expanded their land ownership and constructed new walled towns or fortresses. The serfs lived in bondage but had a permanent claim to the land. In order to lure the serf into settling the fortress, the serf who took up residence in a corporate town for a year and a day earned his status as a freeman.

According to Mumford, this negotiation attracted the best of the rural craftsmen and trade classes into the cities. However, it seems more objective to say that it attracted those personality types who prefer the adventure of risk-taking over the stability of security and constancy in their lives. The talented serf, working on the land, might have been content in his connection to land and lord, while to another, the urban environment offered an environment of diverse possibilities and opportunities to carve new pathways, and most importantly to become a freeman, under the law. This created cultural mobility and the rise of a trading class.

Between the eleventh and the thirteenth-century, technology in the arts and science of agriculture developed dramatically. New sources of power came about through watermills and windmills which in turn transformed mining and metallurgy, changing the need for labor. Barter was replaced by money and servitude became contractual work. All of this released human energy for other purposes and brought about increases in population growth. Mumford compares this era of rapid European settlement to the settling of the American continent between the seventeenth and the twentieth centuries.

Over time the technology of war wrought changes that shifted the center of power from defense to assault, requiring changes in the construction of the walls around the city that made them less adaptable to outward expansion. If the feudal landlords needed money to fight a war or for other purposes, he could divide the land within the walled city into more parts and so collect more rent, and thus life within the walls become overcrowded. The more complex walls needed for defense prevented outward expansion, causing the city to grow vertically. The open natural spaces of the Medieval city were built over.

A secondary means that lords had for increasing their income was through fees, tolls, and taxes, which also multiplied as the town became more populated. The need for urban labor drained the supply of rural labor and antagonisms developed between the urban and rural dwellers with urbanites developing attitudes of snobbery that Mumford describes as that which “ only the upstart and the nouveau riche can achieve.”

The end of the Middle Ages came about when the mutant culture (capitalism) became the dominant culture pushing the religious culture into survivor status. At the beginning of the Middle Ages security was rooted in faith but as the Middle Ages transformed into the Baroque period, faith as the basis of security was replaced with credit. As Mumford points out, the greatest loss in this exchange was that the culture held together by religion universalized the cloister, an inner sanctum where the inner life could flourish.

At the same time, to exist, in the Middle Ages, one had to belong to an association. Outside of the church, and the home, the most common form of association was the guild, which began as a religious brotherhood under the patronage of a saint, and then an association of craftsmen or merchants. As Munford describes the guilds “ they formulated regulations for the conduct of their craft: they planned and paid for and enacted their parts in their mystery plays, for the edification of their fellow-townsmen: and they built chapels, endowed chantries, and founded schools

Over time, the cost of these buildings led to higher entrance fees for the guild restricting membership to the more wealthy members of the community, giving rise to a wealthy patricide of crafters who handed the privileges down through heredity and excluded the poorer craftsmen and the expanding proletariate. By the end of the Middle Ages, the wealthy had taken over the functions of the guilds, endowing schools and providing housing for the unfortunate, while despots took over the political functions of society.

As the capitalist functions expanded, other social functions shrank, the guilds all but disappeared into one main survivor. The name of the surviving guild was originally a common term used for any guild in the twelfth century. It was a university, whose purpose was to prepare for a vocation and to regulate vocational practices. The guilds survived as a culture that was no longer rooted in spirituality, the dominant culture at the time the first guilds were formed. Today. more often than not, universities serve the agenda of the capitalist culture of today’s corporate state.

The Middle Ages begins as a society of shared opportunities and responsibilities and ends as a culture with a great wealth divide and transitions into the baroque city wherein the masses served the benefit of a few who led an opulent and leisurely lifestyle. At the beginning of the Middle Ages, a neighborly spirit of working together provided the security needed for a peaceful existence. By the end of the Middle Ages, protecting the walls between the classes held more priority than protecting the city within the walls.

However taken as a whole, Mumford quotes historian Charles Gross (1857–1909), who described the Middle Ages as a time when “ Exclusive of the inhabitants of the privileged sakes, the . . . population was more homogeneous than that of towns existing at present; there were in the former fewer class distinctions, more equality of wealth, and more harmony of interests than in the latter.

Mumford tells the story through the buildings, the arts, and the sciences, and of course capital, both in the sense of capital cities and capitalization. The only way to give his illustrious writing style justice is to end this review with a quote from The Culture of the Cities by Lewis Mumford:

The city is a fact in nature, like a cave, a run of mackerel or an ant-heap. But it is also a conscious work of art, and it holds within its communal framework many simpler and more personal forms of art. Mind takes form in the city; and in turn, urban forms condition mind. For space, no less than time, is artfully reorganized in cities: in boundary lines and silhouettes, in the fixing of horizontal planes and vertical peaks, in utilizing or denying the natural site, the city records the attitude of a culture and an epoch to the fundamental facts of its existence. The dome and the spire, the open avenue and the closed court, tell the story, not merely of different physical accommodations, but of essentially different conceptions of man’s destiny. The city is both a physical utility for collective living and a symbol of those collective purposes and unanimities that arise under such favoring circumstance. With language itself, it remains man’s greatest work of art

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Independent researcher of contemporary issues placed in a historical context, giving voice to alternate perspectives and conceptualizing where it all leads in the future . . . . .

Boothbay, ME
44 followers

More from Mackenzie Andersen

Bangor, ME

Paul LePage's one liner- eliminate the income tax

One of many pieces in a puzzle. What is the larger picture under construction?. Paul LePageGage Skidmore Creative Commons licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. Paul LePage is running on eliminating the personal income tax, which accounted for 43% of state revenue in 2020 with sales taxes at 42% and corporate taxes a whopping 6%.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, ME

Janet Mills brought legal & analytical talent to bear in considering the Pine Tree Power bill, before she vetoed it.

With a third version of the Pine Tree Power Company already in the works, Governor Mills proposes using other approaches consistent with the Maine Constitution. On July 13, Maine’s Governor Mills vetoed LD1708, a bill sponsored by Representative Seth Berry of Bowdoinham to establish a publicly owned electric utility.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, ME

The Pine Tree Zones and wealth inequality.

The Pine Tree Zones expire at the end of 2021 and will be considered for renewal. The apportionment of taxes on the various descriptions of property is an act which seems to require the most exact impartiality; yet there is, perhaps, no legislative act in which greater opportunity and temptation are given to a predominant party to trample on the rules of justice. Every shilling with which they overburden the inferior number, is a shilling saved to their own pockets. James Madison Federalist Paper #10.

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Why All Towns in Maine Need a Town Charter

Under Maine statutory law. the only power that the inhabitants of a municipality are granted pursuant to the development of the municipality is that "they shall have a voice", identified as public hearings and permission to submit comments to the municipality but the process of submission is left undefined. Public participation stops there, as you shall learn by reading on.

Read full story
Maine State

How Maine’s Progressive Governors and Creeping Corporatism Grew the Wealth Divide and How We Can Reverse it

Today I woke contemplating an idea I recently presented, in relation to planned residential dwelling units at First Park, the three million dollar project of rural lands transformed into a development corporation by the Maine Legislature in 1998.

Read full story
Portland, ME

The Hidden Facts of the LePage Years: Part One

Government transparency makes a good talking point. Much of the history of the Lepage administration fell under the radar of the mainstream media, so now that LePage has officially announced that he is running to be Maine's first third-term Governor, after unofficially announcing it as he walked out the door at the end of his second term, it is time to shine some light through the shadows engulfing the LePage legacy.

Read full story
10 comments
Boothbay, ME

Deconstructing Workforce Housing in The Martha's Vineyard Model Used by Boothbay Region Housing Trust

Realtors in the Boothbay Region, Debrah Yale, and Cindy Winston have selected the Martha's Vineyard Island Housing Trust as their model for the Boothbay Region Housing Trust. Following the Island Housing Trust's lead, Winston and Churchill have identified "the professional working classes" as the targeted group to be served by the Boothbay Region Housing Trust.

Read full story
Maine State

Maine's Deeply Rooted Cultural and Economic Divide Played Out in the Birth of The University of Maine

How a federal land grant led Maine down the slippery slope wherein “the Maine Idea” gave way to “the Communist Idea" Mathew Brady, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Justin Morrill was a Vermont Whig and a self-made man who ended his formal education at age 15, made his success in the retail business and retired at age 38. Thereafter Morrill entered politics to become a United States Representative, and then a US Senator. He helped to shape the legislation that became the United State’s first income tax and was an instigator-author of the Morrill Act.

Read full story
Topsham, ME

Money flows like water on the Boothbay Peninsula until the water doesn't flow

Let history be the guide in the urban to rural migration. The warnings about the effect of development on the water supply came in seven years ago, before the Botanical Gardens built a parking lot in the watershed, and before a large construction project reconfigured the roads in the center of town, and before Topsham rebuilt its water pumping facility when development on the peninsula was already occurring at a faster than average pace but no one paid much attention to warnings.

Read full story
Boothbay, ME

The Future of Work is Remote So What Then is the Future of Housing and Community Development?

Reality check on the rush to develop large-scale workforce housing on the Boothbay Peninsula and Beyond!. Hongkong version of the coveted large-scale workforce housing for the coveted large-scale employers.Skull Kat / Unsplash.

Read full story
Boothbay, ME

Paul LePage And Paul Coulombe's Public-Private Relationship With The Boothbay Peninsula

Governor Paul LePage celebrating Paul Coulombes Boothbay Country Club in the Lincoln County News May 2016 “This is going be to a treasure for years to come, and it’s going to be an attraction for people to come here,” LePage said. “All we have to do now is build a huge hotel so we can get people to come and stay here and play.”

Read full story

How the Industrial Partnerships Act repurposed public education

In Boothbay Maine, there is a political faction made up of developers, realtors. town leaders, and politicians who are promoting a fifty million dollar school system for the peninsula which has two endangered water supplies and one of the smallest youth populations anywhere in the USA.

Read full story
Boothbay, ME

Marketing of Inevitability in the Boothbay Region

RDS- Rich Developer Syndrome- Where the assumptive power of money trumps common sensibility. After my last Substack post, a rambling rant on the manner in which the Boothbay roundabout was sold to the public, I got to thinking about how local leadership frequently exaggerates the amount of traffic on the peninsula or else projects a continual increase in traffic as if high traffic is a measure of progress, and as if the “progress” they envision is inevitable., and therefore can be superimposed on the present and demands can be made that something needs to be done about the projected future traffic congestion Now!- in the manner of a strategically planned self-fulfilling prophecy.

Read full story
6 comments
Boothbay, ME

Can NewsBreak Transform a One Party Town?

There is a new concern about the survival of local news talked about across forums as the shift to online media has affected local news providers just as online has affected everything else.

Read full story
Boothbay, ME

No Plan? Or Just Not Saying? Boothhbay's Unfunded Fifty-Million-Dollar School. Time to Visualize An Alternative Way.

In the recent Boothbay Register write-up about Boothbay's fifty-million-dollar school project, school board member Bruce MacDonald commented on the missing discussion pertaining to education.

Read full story
Boothbay, ME

Education Provokes a Culture Clash on the Boothbay Peninsula

Developers push for acceleration but practical ideas take time to crystalize. Man chasing moneyIllustration by mohamedhassan / freerangestock. In Maine, attracting young people to the state is a long-running challenge, especially on the Boothbay Peninsula, the number one baby boomer demographic region in the USA.

Read full story

What Do Lessons from the Industrial Revolution Have to Tell Us Today?

The nineteenth century influenced the social-political and economic development of human life on earth in vibrant living color. Not! The nineteenth-century industrial revolution produced dreary over-crowded unsanitary conditions for human life, at its best.

Read full story
Boothbay, ME

The Archaic Life of Fishermen Confronts the Progressives of the Windmill Ecosystem

Quality Rural Lifestyles Threatened by the Advancing Megalopolis. In my hometown of Boothbay, Maine, a consortium of interests, anchored in the public-private state, are installing the first floating windmills in the USA in the waters surrounding nearby Monhegan Island, where the fishermen have been fishing and maintaining the ecological balance for centuries.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy