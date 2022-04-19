AWS certified developer associate DVA-C01 exam prep course

Exam Overview

The AWS Certified Developer Associate exam is intended for individuals who perform a development role and have one or more years of hands-on experience developing and maintaining an AWS-based application.

The exam validates a candidate's ability to effectively demonstrate knowledge of how to develop, deploy, and debug cloud-based applications using AWS. It also assesses a candidate's ability to use the AWS SDK and CLI to write code interacting with AWS services.

The exam is divided into four sections:

· AWS Fundamentals (10%)

· Development with AWS Services (40%)

· Deployment and Security (30%)

· Debugging, Monitoring, and Troubleshooting (20%)

Each section contains a set of multiple-choice and multiple-response questions. Candidates have 120 minutes to complete the exam.

AWS Certified Developer Associate Dva-C01 Guidebook by Exams4sure

The AWS Certified Developer Associate DVA-C01 Exam Guidebook from Exams4sure is designed to help candidates prepare for and pass the AWS Certified Developer Associate Guidebook.

The guidebook covers all exam topics and provides detailed explanations for each question. It also includes practice questions and answers to help candidates prepare for the exam.

The guidebook is available in both PDF and Test Engine formats.

How to Ace the DVA-C01 Dumps Exam in 2022?

If you are planning to take the DVA-C01 Dumps Exam in 2022, here are some tips to help you ace the exam:

1. Understand the Exam Format

The DVA-C01 Dumps Exam is divided into four sections: AWS Fundamentals, Development with AWS Services, Deployment and Security, and Debugging, Monitoring, and Troubleshooting. Each section contains a set of multiple-choice and multiple-response questions. Candidates have 120 minutes to complete the exam.

2. Understand the Exam Topics

The DVA-C01 Dumps Exam covers various topics related to developing, deploying, and debugging cloud-based applications using AWS. Be sure to review the Exam Guidebook from Exams4sure to get a complete list of all the topics covered on the exam.

3. Use Practice Exams to Prepare

One of the best ways to prepare for the DVA-C01 Guidebook Exam is to use practice exams. These exams will help you get familiar with the exam format and the types of questions asked. In addition, they will also help you identify any areas where you need to focus your studying.

4. Get help from an Expert

If you need help preparing for the DVA-C01 Dumps Exam, consider getting help from an expert. Many online resources can help you study for the exam. In addition, you can also find study guides and practice exams from Exams4sure to help you prepare.

AWS Certified Developer Associate DVA-C01 FAQs

Q. What is the DVA-C01 Dumps Exam?

A. The DVA-C01 Practice Exam Guide is an examination that is required to earn the AWS Certified Developer Associate credential. This exam is designed to assess a candidate's ability to develop, deploy, and debug cloud-based applications using AWS.

Q. How long does the DVA-C01 Dumps Exam last?

A. The DVA-C01 Dumps Exam lasts for 120 minutes.

Q. How many sections are there in the DVA-C01 Practice Exam Questions?

A. There are four sections in the DVA-C01 Practice Exam Questions: AWS Fundamentals, Development with AWS Services, Deployment and Security, and Debugging, Monitoring, and Troubleshooting.

Q. What is the passing score for the DVA-C01 Dumps Exam?

A. Candidates must earn a passing score of 70% or higher on the DVA-C01 Dumps Exam to achieve the AWS Certified Developer Associate Guidebook.

AWS Certified Developer Associate DVA-C01 Sample Exam Questions

Question No. 1

Your company is building an application that will use S3 buckets to host the front-end static content and the DynamoDB database to store user data. You need to ensure that only the application servers can access the DynamoDB database and that all data is encrypted at rest. Which combination of the following AWS services will allow you to meet these requirements? (Choose two.)

A. S3 bucket policies

B. AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) roles

C. DynamoDB table policies

D. AWS KMS keys

E. AWS CloudTrail

F. Amazon CloudFront

Question No. 2

Your company has an application that runs on Amazon EC2 instances behind an Application Load Balancer (ALB). The ALB uses sticky sessions. You need to ensure that users always connect to the same EC2 instance during their session. What should you do?

A. Create an Amazon CloudFront distribution and configure it to use the ALB as an origin.

B. Configure the cookie expiration time on the ALB to 1 hour.

C. Configure the cookie expiration time on the EC2 instances to 1 hour.

D. Create an Amazon ElastiCache cluster and configure it to use the EC2 instances as nodes.

Question No. 3

You are building an Amazon DynamoDB table to store customer information. You need to ensure that the table is highly available and can tolerate up to two simultaneous instance failures in different Availability Zones. What should you do?

A. Use DynamoDB Streams with two DynamoDB tables in different Availability Zones.

B. Use DynamoDB with two DynamoDB tables in different Availability Zones.

C. Use DynamoDB with two DynamoDB tables in the same Availability Zone.

D. Use DynamoDB with two DynamoDB tables in different Regions.

Question No. 4

You are building an application that uses Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS) to process images. You need to ensure that each image is processed only once. Which two actions should you take? (Choose two.)

A. Use Amazon SNS to send a message to an Amazon SQS queue for each image uploaded.

B. Use Amazon SNS to send a message to an Amazon SQS queue for each image processed.

C. Use Amazon SQS to send a message to an Amazon SNS topic for each image uploaded.

D. Use Amazon SQS to send a message to an Amazon SNS topic for each image processed.

Question No. 5

Your company is building a new application that will use Amazon DynamoDB as its database. You need to ensure that the application can handle up to 10 million read requests per day and 1 million write requests per day. What should you do?

A. Use DynamoDB with on-demand mode and enable auto-scaling.

B. Use DynamoDB with provisioned mode and enable auto-scaling.

C. Use DynamoDB with on-demand mode and configure manual scaling.

D. Use DynamoDB with provisioned mode and configure manual scaling.

Question No. 6

Your company has an application that is hosted on Amazon EC2 instances. The application uses an Amazon RDS MySQL database. You need to ensure that the application can connect to the database. What should you do?

A. Configure a security group for the database that allows inbound traffic from the application instances.

B. Configure a security group for the application instances that allow inbound traffic from the database.

C. Configure an Amazon S3 bucket policy that allows the application instances to connect to the database.

D. Configure an Amazon SQS queue policy that allows the application instances to connect to the database.

Question No. 7

Your company has an application that uses Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) to send emails to customers. The application uses a dedicated Amazon SES account. You need to ensure that only the application can send emails through the Amazon SES account. What should you do?

A. Create an Amazon SES identity policy that denies all actions except the SendEmail action.

B. Configure the Amazon SES account to use Amazon S3 for email storage.

C. Configure the Amazon SES account to use Amazon CloudWatch for email monitoring.

D. Create an Amazon SES identity policy that allows only the application instances to send emails.

