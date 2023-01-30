Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing Initiative

Metro Nashville Police Department logo(MNPD) Photo by Nashville Metro Police Department

Two men were charged on Saturday night, January 28, 2023, as a component of Metro Nashville Police Department street racer enforcement. Keller Moore of Moore Meets informed drivers not to do any burnouts on the property during the meet on Saturday night, but that warning was ignored.

A few hundred vehicles had congregated in the back parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike, according to Metro Police, and officers intervened to scatter them.

After being observed performing burnouts in the parking lot while others looked on, Hijazi Bourini, 21, of Lebanon, was issued state misdemeanor citations for aggravated reckless driving and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license. As he entered the church parking lot, Murfreesboro resident Kendrick K. Grant, 23, was pulled over for speeding. He received citations and misdemeanor citations for possessing marijuana and operating a vehicle while his license was suspended.

A similar incident occurred Friday night where Metro Police recorded charges against two individuals and were able to recover a stolen vehicle.

Helicopters from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Metro Police worked together to locate reckless behavior and monitor automobiles that eluded patrol officers.

Following reports that Austin Horner, 21, of Hohenwald, Tennessee, was spotted performing donuts in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro in a Logistics Way parking lot, he was charged with aggravated reckless driving and felony fleeing arrest. Officers were trying to stop him when he fled the scene. A THP helicopter pilot informed ground forces of his whereabouts. After pulling into a strip mall on Murfreesboro Pike, he was arrested. He posted the $5,500 bond necessary for release.

A Metro Police helicopter pilot also observed Mateo Pineda Vallejo, 19, of Nashville, performing donuts in a 2012 Ford F150 driving recklessly with two passengers hanging out the truck windows in a parking lot at 3640 Trousdale Dr. A misdemeanor ticket for aggravated reckless driving was given to him.

A second large gathering of vehicles gathered in a Linbar Drive business park. One of the automobiles struck a utility pole as these people drove away from the scene. Before officers were able to arrive on the scene, the occupants escaped.

A Dodge Charger was observed performing burnouts in the gas station's parking area on Old Hickory Boulevard. The motorist escaped after officers attempted to stop him. A THP chopper pilot came after. At a condominium development, the abandoned vehicle was discovered but not the vehicle's driver.

Police stated that they are still trying to identify the drivers and any occupants in the vehicles that eluded them. At this time, there is no other information.

According to Metro Police Department, twenty-four traffic stops were made overall during the effort, which led to 19 violations and five warnings under the initiative to make the roadways and sidewalks safer.