Opinion: Lauren Boebert Praises High Teen Pregnancy Rates While Announcing That She Will Be a 36-year-old Grandmother

M. L. French

The Colorado Republican bragged about her new grandson who is due in April, while acting like increased teen births are a positive development

Pregnant woman with ultrasound

Leave it to Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert to turn a depressing statistic into a win for conservatives. Boebert was at the Conservative Political Action Conference, otherwise known as CPAC, when she announced to the crowd that she was going to be a grandmother at the age of 36.

“I’m going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting, that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a gigi to a brand new grandson,” Boebert said this week at CPAC.

Her 17-year-old son’s girlfriend is pregnant with his child and Lauren seems quite excited. Lauren has been very transparent with the fact that she was a teenage mom herself.

She dropped out of high school because she was pregnant and gave birth to her oldest son at the age of 18. She later earned her GED in 2020.

“I was a brand-new mom, and I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child or getting to high school biology class. And I chose to take care of my child,” she said, according to a report.

Lauren went on to marry her husband and have three more children with him. She is lucky to have a success story because being a teenage parent is extremely difficult and should not be recommended to anyone.

I’m not here to bash Lauren about being a teenager when she gave birth to her son or her son being a teenager with an expecting girlfriend. I, too, was a teenager when I found out I was pregnant with my oldest child.

I got pregnant at 18-years-old and quickly married the father of my daughter because he wanted to go into the military. It was right after September 11, 2001, and my daughter’s father was inspired to join the Army because of the terrorist attack that changed America as we knew it.

Unfortunately, I knew while I was at the alter that the marriage would not last. I was 18 and didn’t know what I wanted in life, but I did know that I was not in love with this man. I was honestly trying to do the right thing in a difficult situation.

My daughter’s father went to Army bootcamp, struggled immensely, and ended up getting a psychiatric discharge. We got divorced maybe a year later.

Today, I am eternally grateful for my beautiful 21-year-old daughter. She is a hard-working, extremely intelligent nursing student who will graduate with her bachelor's degree next year.

Despite my unconditional love for my daughter and the joy she brings me, I would never encourage a teenager to get pregnant or even have sex. I have two teenaged boys who I’ve spoken with at length about avoiding sex until they’re mature enough to handle the consequences. I’ve told them to prioritize college over their raging hormones.

If all else fails, I’ll get them protection, so I know they’re doing everything in their power to avoid making me a 40-year-old grandmother. I’m sharing this personal story because I want people to understand that, while life is a beautiful thing, teenage pregnancy is a bumpy road at best. We shouldn’t be encouraging teenagers to start a phase of their life for which they are ill-prepared.

That being said, Rep. Boebert has been pushing an irresponsible message about teen pregnancy. During CPAC, she denounced sex education in public schools.

Boebert said she wants to slash funding for schools that teach comprehensive sex education. Some kids only receive sex education from their school for a variety of reasons. It doesn’t hurt to give them important information that they may need should the situation arise.

We cannot be naive enough to think that teenagers aren’t going to have sex. Some will wait, but others won’t and it’s so crucial that they know what they’re getting themselves into by becoming sexually active at such a young age.

Boebert also used the announcement of her grandchild as an opportunity to insult LGBTQ Americans, saying that she and her husband are raising their four boys “to be men before liberals teach them to be women.”

Boebert went on with her attack on common sense by claiming that there is “something special about rural conservative communities.”

“They value life,” she said. “If you look at teen pregnancy rates throughout the nation, well, they’re the same, [in] rural and urban areas. However, abortion rates are higher in urban areas. Teen moms’ rates are higher in rural conservative areas, because they understand the preciousness of a life that it’s about to be born.”

In 2019, there was a study published in the American Journal of Public Health which discovered that teen pregnancies in rural areas are usually unintended, and the birth rate is likely higher in those places because teens have to grapple with “local conditions that limit unintended pregnancy management options.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported the educational disparities between teen moms and teenage girls without babies. Only 50 percent of teen moms received their high school diploma by the age of 22, compared to other teenage girls who have a graduation rate of 90 percent.

“The children of teenage mothers are more likely to have lower school achievement and to drop out of high school, have more health problems, be incarcerated at some time during adolescence, give birth as a teenager, and face unemployment as a young adult,” according to the CDC.

The CDC also recommends that teenagers be taught sex education and have options to prevent pregnancy at their disposal.

Boebert called to decrease or eliminate funding to schools that provide comprehensive sex education because there are schools “that are teaching worse than just gender ideology.”

“They have comprehensive sex ed. They’re teaching kids how to have and enjoy sex, and even same-sex sex, how to pleasure themselves,” she said. “This is not something elementary students should learn, nor any student in a public school…These are the things that we need to go after and cut their funding.”

She provided no examples or evidence backing up this statement.

Twitter went after Boebert for her disparaging comments about sex education. The general theme was that maybe if Lauren would have received comprehensive sex education, she wouldn’t have ended up as a high school dropout and a teen mom.

Once again, Republicans think they know what’s best for our children and will do everything they can to control public schools and censor what doesn’t align with their ideology.

