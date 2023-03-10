Opinion: Texas GOP Flirts with Leaving the United States as Another Republican Continues to Ask for a "National Divorce"

M. L. French

This is a case of irresponsible politicians calling for outrageous proposals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6QBc_0lDl92nv00
Texas FlagPhoto byPete AlexopoulosonUnsplash

As a nation, we are more divided than ever. On one side, we have the Red Team, otherwise known as conservative Republicans. On the other side, we have the Blue Team, otherwise known as liberal Democrats. There are a few people still holding down the fort in the middle, but those numbers are dwindling every day.

We can all play the blame game and point fingers about who is responsible for the state of the union, but that’s not especially productive and will only segregate us further. I will say, without mentioning parties, that I do place most of the blame on our elected officials. They’re supposed to be “leaders” on a national, state, and local level.

Yet instead of being voices of reason, they agitate and incite people. They lie constantly and try to fill our heads with nonsense. Their only goal is to get reelected, not to serve the people and represent our wants and needs within government.

Our politicians say outrageous, irresponsible things to garner national attention. Trolling the other party is rewarded with a badge of honor. Making dangerous and uninformed statements isn’t punished, it’s encouraged. Some politicians complain about censorship, while simultaneously chipping away at the freedoms of those with whom they don’t agree. Diversity of thought is no longer championed.

It’s all about who is on what team. And those who refuse to play that game get voted out of office or retire after relentless antagonization from those who they are “obligated” to support. It’s not about the American people, or the country as a whole. It’s about individual political careers and what their legacies will leave.

We should be voting for those politicians who are doing the job for the right reasons, not for their own fame and fortune. It really says a lot about our government that most people who enter it are either already rich or about to be.

All of this bleeds over into the U.S. population. People stick to their own tribe and don’t read news that doesn’t align with their ideology or what they already perceive to be true. It’s not about facts anymore, it’s about people’s own lived experiences that cause them to see the world a certain way.

I didn’t want this to be a partisan hit piece, but there’s only one party that’s currently calling for a breakup of this great nation. It’s completely irresponsible to push this idea, as it is almost unimaginable that we would find a peaceful resolution that would make all parties and people involved happy with the results.

First, let’s look at what’s going on in the state of Texas. Texas state Representative Bryan Slaton has introduced H.B. 3596, a bill that would put a referendum for the secession of the state of Texas from the United States on the ballot.

The bill, called the Texas Independence Referendum Act, or TEXIT, similar to the UK’s Brexit, would require plans to be submitted to the state legislature. If the measure would pass, it would ask voters if the state “should reassert its status as an independent nation.”

It was not immediately clear to me whether this referendum would show up on the ballot of the 2023 Election or the 2024 Election. I’ve found sources that give conflicting information.

I pulled up the bill itself and it clearly states that if passed, the referendum would be on the ballot of the November 7, 2023 Election. Of course, that has huge implications for the 2024 Election. I cannot imagine that national Republicans would want to lose Texas right before the 2024 Presidential Election.

“The Texas Constitution is clear that all political power resides in the people,” Rep. Bryan Slaton (R) wrote in a statement. “After decades of continuous abuse of our rights and liberties by the federal government, it is time to let the people of Texas make their voices heard.”

A group of Republican legislators in Texas, including Slaton, filed the same bill back in March 2021. It was referred to the State Affairs Committee, but never made it to a hearing.

Slaton made a point to say that he was filing this legislation on the 187 anniversary of the fall of the Alamo. “On this 187th anniversary of the fall of the Alamo I’m proud to file this bill to let the people of Texas vote on the future of our State,” Slaton wrote in his statement. “Texas was born out of a desire for liberty and self-governance, and that desire continues to burn in the hearts of all Texans.”

A group called the Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) who pride themselves on preserving the cultural, political, and economical independence of Texas called this bill “great news.”

TNM has over 440,000 members and is working towards achieving independence in Texas. “The people of Texas will look back on this day as a historic first step in taking back our autonomy and our right to self-determination from the federal government,” Texas National Movement President Daniel Miller said to Fox News in a statement.

Not all Texas Republicans were on board with the idea of secession. Texas Republican state Representative Jeff Leach is completely opposed to the idea of leaving the U.S. He tweeted that the plan was “ridiculous” and the “very definition of hypocritical & seditious treason & it is already dead.”

Texas has tried to secede from America many times, including the 1868 Supreme Court case Texas v. White, in which it was established that states do not have the right to unilaterally secede from the union.

This is all coming on the heels of U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene irresponsibly calling for a “national divorce.” In a President’s Day tweet, she argued that America needs to split between red states and blue states and decrease the size of the federal government.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene, said in the tweet. “Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

Since this tweet, Greene has expanded on her idea by suggesting that the federal government be stripped of almost all of its powers with the exception of national defense and border security.

There were many mixed responses to her tweet. One person tweeted that he felt that within ten years of any split, Democrat-state residents would be seeking refuge in Republican states. I’m not surprised that we cannot even discuss this terrible idea without throwing barbs at opposing sides.

Support for secession in general has been increasing since the 2020 Election. A June 2021 poll by Bright Line Watch and YouGov found that 66 percent of Southern Republicans were in favor of leaving the U.S. and forming a new country. Support was also high among Democrats in the West, where 47 percent supported a division of states.

A 2021 survey by the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia found 52 percent of Trump voters and 41 percent of Biden voters agreed to some extent that either Democrat or Republican states should secede from the Union.

But there’s been a great deal of pushback from people who don’t see how a “national divorce” could possibly work. Even right-wing pundit, Laura Ingraham from Fox News described it as the “last thing we need.”

Some historians are even speaking out to denounce Greene’s idea. Professor Thomas Holt, an expert in American and African American history at the University of Chicago, drew parallels between the state of our country now with the Confederate secession that sparked the Civil War.

He said to Newsweek: “Rants like Marjorie Greene’s recent statement deserve comment only because they underscore the dangers of the historical ignorance some political figures seem determined to promote in our public schools.

“The nation has already endured one attempted secession. It didn’t turn out well, especially for the rebel states. They remained an economic and social backwater for half a century afterwards.

“Moreover, given that African Americans still constitute a significant proportion of the area in question — and they are no longer slaves — the chances of success are worse in the mid-21st century than they were in the mid-19th.”

Professor Eliga Gould, an expert in the American Revolution from the University of New Hampshire, compared Greene’s proposal to the Articles of Confederation, which served as America’s first constitution, but was superseded in 1789 by the present U.S. constitution.

He said this during an interview with Newsweek, “Greene’s tweets are a throwback to the Articles of Confederation, which gave the states the final say over just about everything but foreign policy and defense. Two groups — socialists on the left and libertarians on the right — have long seen much to admire in the union’s first federal charter.

“The problem is that the Constitution that replaced the Articles gave the federal government final say over most of the things that Greene wants returned to the states. So did the three Reconstruction amendments (13, 14, and 15) after the Civil War and the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.”

Gould pointed out that Georgia, Greene’s home state, didn’t “ratify the 19th amendment until 1970.” Inquiring about Marjorie Taylor Greene, Gould asked “Can she be sure that she’d be able to vote under her preferred system today?”

Even Steve Bannon compared Greene’s proposal to spitting on the graves of the Civil War veterans.

There’s no way for a “national divorce” to occur without major problems for both sides. Greene has no clue what it would take to make this happen in a way that would cause the least damage for everyone. And we couldn’t even trust her to make sure that the least damage would be done to the side she opposes, since she thinks (or pretends to think) we’re all evil.

You cannot take “red states” and “blue states” and carve them up neatly as if everyone living in a red state is a Republican with the same opinions and everyone residing in a blue state is a Democrat who tows the party line on every issue.

What do we do with purple states, such as the one I live in. We currently have a Democratic Governor and two Democratic U.S. Senators, despite a robust conservative population. Does that make us a blue state?

What will Greene do when the people within the red states start to have disagreements about policy? Will they break up the red states and form hard right authoritarian entities in which you must agree to be a part of their group? It can get really scary very quickly.

Instead of wasting our time on such an idiotic proposal, we should be grateful for the government we have. We live in a democratic republic in which both federal and state government play important roles. We are able to live as free people under this system that’s been working pretty well for over two hundred years.

We might not agree with each other on many important issues, but we’re adults and we should practice the art of compromise. There is no side that is always going to get its way. Even when one party has a supermajority, the opposing party can simply undo what they don’t like when they get a chance to be in power as they inevitably will.

I never thought I’d say this before, but we need to elect more Congresspeople who are moderate and champion compromise and working together. People like Marjorie Taylor Greene are too extreme to be in Congress, handle their job responsibly, and to think about all of their constituents — not just the ones who got them elected.

We need to flush out the liars, the political performance artists, and the divisive politicians who care little if our young country goes up in flames. I, for one, won’t sit by idly as it happens.

# Politics# Secession# National Divorce# Republican Party# Democratic Party

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, and addiction. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics, although I do write opinion pieces which are clearly labeled. I also write on Medium. Pink Floyd fanatic.

Reading, PA
4K followers

