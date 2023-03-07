Opinion: You Won't Believe How Much Subway Charged a Customer for a Turkey Wrap

A girl named Jessalyn Mara Roussi from Minnesota took to TikTok to vent about the ridiculous cost of fast food at her local Subway

@jessalyn_m_r on TikTok with receipt from Subway Photo by @jessalyn_m_r on TikTok

Many people who are used to going out for lunch and dinner are getting a big surprise at checkout. With food prices rising around the world, many restaurants have been forced to increase prices in order to pay for the ingredients they need to make the items on their menus. According to a website called Restaurant Business, restaurant menu prices have inflated to their highest rate in over forty years. It's no surprise that some of the extra costs are going to be passed on to the consumers.

But there comes a point where the prices some companies are charging are just simply unreasonable. Take Jessalyn Mara Roussi for example. She recently made a trip to Subway and was so upset by the price she was charged that she made a video on TikTok to vent about her experience.

Jessalyn stated that she went to Subway and ordered a six-inch turkey wrap, something that she had never tried before. The only modification she requested on her wrap was extra turkey, which was a $3.00 upcharge.

"The only thing extra that I ordered was double turkey. That’s it. One turkey wrap with extra turkey, after my subtotal and tax, $18.91,” Jessalyn announced to the camera. Her caption on the video read: "@subway this is highway ROBBERY! Who the hell has this kind of money to be coming to your “fast food” restaurant and pay more for a 6in wrap, then a whole plate at a dine in?"

Jessalyn is correct. She could've spent almost $19 at a sit-down restaurant and received more food than the small-sized wrap that she paid for.

A close up look at the receipt shows that the wrap originally cost $11.49, which is still kind of ridiculous. Jessalyn is then charged $0.65 for cheese on top of the $3.00 for extra turkey. The subtotal is $15.14. An 8.625% sales tax comes out to $1.31, and her tip was $2.45. The grand total came out to a whopping $18.91 for a six-inch turkey wrap with extra turkey.

The video, which has 19.7 thousand views as of this moment on March 6th, 2023, prompted many Subway customers to comment on their similar experiences with prices rising at the restaurant.

“Yes! I got 2 foot longs 2 bags of chips and a 3 pack of cookies and it was $30,” one commenter wrote. “That’s a lot for Subway.”

“They charged me $2 to toast my sub, havent and won’t be back,” another user said. “Family of four and it’s over $40 for just subs,” a further TikToker added. “Crazy.”

Yet another commenter said, "I am a manager at a Subway. Wraps are one size. The turkey wrap comes with 12 slices of turkey and two slices of cheese. You asked for double."

This particular commenter's rationale of what happened somewhat makes sense. But when you look at the way the receipt breaks the fees down, it doesn't quite add up. The original product without any add-ons costs $11.49. It doesn't say anything on the receipt about "doubling" her order, as the above commenter suggested.

The lesson today is to find out how much your order will cost before they make it. I'm sure Subway is not the only restaurant trying to skate by with higher prices on their menus.