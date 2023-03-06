Opinion: Did a 117-Year-Old Man Just Get Released from Prison After Serving a 99-Year Sentence?

The story of Henry William Borne has been making its way around the Internet this week

Photo of New Jersey Brief purported to be a 117-year-old man just released from prison Photo by Screenshot by author

You may have seen the astounding story about the 117-year-old man named Henry William Borne, who had just been released from a Texas prison after serving a 99-year sentence for the crime of horse theft in 1919.

A news outlet called Daily News Break announced that Borne was the first convict in United States history to have outlived a 99-year sentence. They were not the only news outlet to pick up this incredible story.

According to the Daily News Break and others, Borne's grandfather was one of the most infamous horse thieves in American history. The story states that Borne was arrested by the Texas Rangers in 1919 for being a part of a horse-thieving ring operating in the state.

The story said that Borne, his father, and seven other accomplices stole over 7,000 horses and mules. Supposedly, 1,735 of the horses stolen were meant for the U.S. military to use in their efforts in World War I.

The article states that Borne and his eight accomplices were convicted of stealing horses and seven of them were put to death by hanging. Because Borne was a minor at the time, he was handed down a sentence of 99 years in prison.

According to the Daily News Break, Borne spent his time incarcerated in eleven different correctional facilities before his release from the Central Unit Prison in Sugar Land, Texas.

The article stated that Borne expressed fear about adapting to life in the 21st century. "I saw a few cars once as a kid when I went to Dallas. I've been watching TV and I know they're everywhere. But I'll have to get used to it," Borne was quoted as saying.

Daily News Break also said that Borne was struggling with the idea of living a life free of crime after being incarcerated for 99 years. "All I've ever been outside prison is a horse thief. That's the only thing I was good at. I bet I'd still be better than most of today's horse thieves, even at my age," Borne supposedly said.

The article went on to claim that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice deems Borne to have a "very low risk" of reoffending.

At the very end of the article, the Daily News Break noted that crimes involving horse theft still carry a hefty penalty. An Arkansas woman was sentenced to 60 years in prison in 2011 for stealing five horses.

When I saw this article all over the Internet, I was initially shocked. But soon, skepticism set in, and I decided to delve deeper into the case to see if it was really true. I mean, a 117-year-old man just getting released from prison? Plus, the photo presented to be Henry William Borne did not look like a 117-year-old man.

I had also recently read an article about the world's oldest living person dying, which prompted me to look up the oldest living person in the United States. From what I could recall, there was no mention of a 117-year-old man.

So, I Googled the oldest living person in America and it turns out that it's a lovely lady named Thelma Sutcliffe, who happens to be 114 years old. Clearly, the 117-year-old man story was a hoax.

My next stop was to Snopes to double check the veracity of the story. Snopes told me what I already knew: THE ARTICLE WAS FAKE!

Snopes said that on July 15, 2018, the World News and Daily Report published an article about a 117-year-old man named Henry William Borne who had just been released from prison after serving a 99-year sentence.

World News and Daily Report is a fake news site. They do not publish factual stories. They have a disclaimer somewhere on their website admitting that all of the stories that they distribute are "fictional."

It's surprising to me that this story was resurrected from 2018. How did that happen? It has been flooding the Internet over the past few days as if it just happened. I suppose when the article is fake, it doesn't matter when it's published.

They included two pictures in the article that were suspect. First was the opening picture used for their articles, which I repurposed for this article to prove this point. It is a fake photo that uses three different images to create the final product.

They used a stock image of an "older man with a headache or fever," a photograph of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Central Prison Unit in Sugar Land, Texas for the background, and an unidentified image of news microphones:

Three different photos used to make one fake photo Photo by Snopes

It's difficult to clearly see the pictures on this site, so if you're curious, you can find the photo in its entirety if you click here.

The second image I'm going to show you was supposed to be of Borne's father and seven other accomplices in the process of carrying out their hanging sentence. The photo itself is real. But it does not depict those men and has nothing to do with Texas.

This photo was taken in the early 1900s and was used on a postcard made by the Brisley Drug Company from Prescott, Arizona. The photograph was originally captioned "Adios Amigos" and displayed two Mexican men who were lynched after they allegedly murdered two people in a cafe in Prescott, Arizona:

Image used by news outlets falsely claiming it was Borne's accomplices being hung Photo by Brisley Drug Company

I don't know if Henry Williams Borne ever existed, but I did find some information suggesting that there was a man named Henry Borne but went by Dutch Borne. I assumed that this man was the "grandfather" that the story had referenced. According to the website, Legends of America, Borne was an outlaw and one of the most successful horse thief and cattle rustler from the Old West.

In 1875, Dutch Borne emerged as the leader of a horse-stealing ring operating in a vast area from Kansas to eastern Colorado to New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle. He spent a lot of time in and out of jail in the 1800s for his misdeeds.

Scammers will often throw in kernels of truth to solidify their lies. That looks like what happened in this case. The lesson here is don't believe everything you read on the Internet. Do your own research and be aware of which sources can be trusted and which sources are actively spreading misinformation. This is just one false story in a dark sea of lies and deception.