Opinion: Transgender Woman and Teacher with Size Z Prosthetic Breasts is Placed on Paid Leave from Her Job

Pictures and accounts from neighbors showing that Kayla Lemieux rarely wears size Z prosthetic breasts outside of work angered her employer and district parents

Kayla Lemieux dressed as a woman Photo by Nick Kozak for New York Post

Unless you've been living under a rock, you have probably heard about Canadian and transgender woman, Kayla Lemieux, who happens to be a shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario. She has attracted international attention due to her extremely large size Z prosthetic breasts with huge protruding nipples that she wears to work in front of her teenage students.

Controversy has erupted at the school and in the community, as pictures of Lemieux went viral. Many parents were outraged by the way Lemieux presented herself at school. Most people thought that the prosthetic breasts were shocking and felt that Lemieux should tone down her look while teaching.

Initially, the school board sided with Lemieux. Several angry parents asked the Halton District School Board to mandate a dress code for teachers, but the board initially ignored such requests due to concerns about violating Ontario’s Human Rights Code.

The school district began to receive threats of violence, including bomb and gun threats after this story went viral. Oakville Trafalgar High School's principal, Steve Oliver, downplayed the threats as "hateful mischief," although they did notify the police and searched the school to be safe.

In January, the school board agreed to come up with a formal dress code, under which teachers are required to adopt an "appropriate and professional" appearance.

In February, the story developed another layer, as the New York Post reported that Lemieux doesn't often wear the large prosthetic breasts outside of school. Lemieux was photographed leaving school with her prosthetics, wig, and makeup. She then went home and changed and proceeded to run errands dressed as a man. The New York Post took pictures of Lemieux walking down the street in men's clothing without the prosthetics.

Man who looks like Kayla Lemieux Photo by Nick Kozak for New York Post

“He wears prosthetic breasts extremely infrequently,” a resident of Lemieux’s apartment complex told The New York Post. “He puts the breasts on to teach, occasionally when he goes for a walk or when the cops visit.” Apparently, the cops often do frequent welfare checks at Lemieux's apartment due to numerous threats to her life.

Lemieux’s neighbor, who asked not to be identified for fear of threats of violence, said that the transgender teacher was first seen “parading” gigantic prosthetic breasts while taking a walk along a busy street in their neighborhood last May. “I was driving past. You can see the breasts from so far away when you’re driving,” he said.

The neighbor says that Lemieux leaves the apartment dressed as a man more often than she's dressed as a woman. Enraged Oakville parent Celina Close told The Post: “I was shocked to learn [Lemieux] appears in public as a male.

The fact that Lemieux is mainly wearing the large prosthetic breasts to school opens the door for many questions. What is her motive? If she doesn't wear the breasts very often, why wear them to a place with vulnerable and impressionable kids? She is supposed to be a role model for those kids and her gigantic breasts and nipples are a distraction to the learning process.

Finally, Lemieux agreed to be interviewed by the New York Post, which has been covering her situation extensively. First, she told her interviewer that her breasts are not prosthetics--they are real. She also denied that the man the Post had photographed and published in February was not her, but she admitted that she couldn't prove it.

Lemieux also denied that she is transgender and claimed to be intersex. “My condition is classified as gigantomastia, which can also be referred to as macromastia or breast hypertrophy,” Lemieux said in reference to her obscenely large chest.

Lemieux claimed that she lived as a man until the age of 39. At that point, she decided she wanted to explore her "other side," so she began dressing in women's clothing and wearing makeup. As to how she obtained such large breasts, she blamed it on the hormones she was receiving to transition.

“It’s rare, there’s no doubt about it. It affects women on a very rare basis, but in my case, I believe — and my doctor thinks — because I have XX chromosomes as well, that has something to do with it, and hormone sensitivity to estrogen has caused it,” she said.

When asked for proof of her condition, she said that she had never been formally diagnosed by a doctor. The condition is extremely rare. According to the Cleveland Clinic, there have only been 300 cases of gigantomastia reported. The Cleveland Clinic describes gigantomastia as “a rare condition that involves developing extremely large breasts due to excessive breast tissue growth."

“It affects people assigned female at birth. If you have gigantomastia, you’ll experience rapid and disproportionate breast growth. The speed at which your breasts grow can vary, from over a few weeks to over several years,” according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website. “It can happen during puberty, pregnancy, or from taking medication. In some cases, it occurs spontaneously and for no reason.”

In regard to the man in the picture who looks very similar to Lemieux, “I can’t tell you who that is because I don’t want to bring anyone else into this. I don’t want that person being thrown all over the media, but it wasn’t me,” Lemieux said. “This is who I am. This is how I look. You’ve been talking to people in my building but what they’re telling you is harsh and untrue. I am always going out looking the way I am.”

Lemieux chalked up the controversy surrounding her breasts to body shaming. Lemieux said that she began undergoing hormone replacement therapy in 2021 and was currently “in transition.”

School board meetings about Lemieux's appearance have become a spectacle, with police even needing to be called and at least one woman was involuntarily ejected.

A transgender mom named Julia Malott said she couldn't believe Lemieux's choice to dress in such a provocative manner around her students. “I cannot fathom why someone would wear something that publicly sexualizes themselves in such a way,” Malott said. “What they are wearing is absolutely not appropriate for school. It is fetish wear used in sex work and the drag industry or people in their own houses who enjoy it. It is certainly not something I would want my daughter to see.”

Malott also said, “When you transition, your goal is to blend in, to the extent that’s possible. When someone wears such large prosthetic breasts, which captures international attention, that’s what’s left in many people’s minds about trans people in general,” she said. “It doesn’t cast a good light.”

Lemieux said that she was "fit to be a school teacher" and never discussed her personal life with her students. “The narrative is, I look sexualized. That is a narrative that has been constructed,” she said. “People are not really in my opinion sexualized. People look the way they look, they can’t help it. You should embrace the way you are, you should be confident in the person you are.”

Since this interview, Kayla Lemieux was placed on paid leave by her school district since The New York Post published the pictures of Lemieux running errands dressed as a man. There was a lot of anger when parents found out that she rarely wore the prosthetics outside of the school environment.

“While not currently on an active assignment, the teacher remains employed with the (Halton District School Board),” spokesperson Heather Francey told the Toronto Sun.

Lemieux told The New York Post that she “would follow the direction of the board on what they mandated” but denied that she dressed in a provocative or inappropriate manner.

“I don’t think there’s any problem with how I have dressed. It’s the personal opinion of other people. I don’t think I have dressed unprofessionally,” she said.

While I support all transgender people and their right to transition as they see fit, wearing enormous prosthetic breasts with giant, protruding nipples is distracting to teenagers and has caused the students stress and made them feel unsafe at school with all of the violent threats going around the district. Everyone should dress professionally when working with kids of any age. There's no place in schools for sexualized attire.