Opinion: Forget ChatGPT: Check This Website Out

Sometimes when you're surfing the Internet, you actually find something useful

Photo by Firmbee.com on Unsplash

I love to learn. No matter how old you are or how many degrees you have hanging on your wall, there's always more knowledge waiting to be retained. It just so happens that technology, for all its flaws, has brought us a super convenient way to obtain more information.

My 13-year-old son was working on a school project when he happened to find a website that he thought I would like to see. It's called Wolfram|Alpha and you can use it to learn just about anything your heart desires.

You can use this website at work, at school, at home, and just for fun! Wolfram|Alpha calls itself "a unique engine for computing answers and providing knowledge." It also says, "it works by using its vast store of expert-level knowledge and algorithms to automatically answer questions, do analysis, and generate reports."

When you go to the website you are presented with a search bar, just like on Google, which you can use to look up anything within their massive pool of wisdom. You have the choice between entering letters or numbers or with the click of a button, you can enter math symbols if you're working on a math-related project.

Wolfram|Alpha has four categories of topics displayed below the search bar. The main topics include Mathematics, Science & Technology, Society & Culture, and Everyday Life. Under each category, there are subsections that give you an idea of what you might want to search for.

The homepage of Wolfram|Alpha Photo by Screenshot by the author

Wolfram|Alpha is free to use, but you can upgrade to the paid version, Wolfram|Alpha Pro. The features included in Pro are as follows:

upload your own data and images for analysis

get custom and interactive visuals for presentations

download data

get more computation time

access optimized web apps

support the long-term development of Wolfram|Alpha as a resource for the world

They have different prices for Wolfram|Alpha for students, educators, and everyone else. For everyone else, the monthly price is $7.25/month or $60.00/annually. For students, the monthly price is $7.25/month, per semester, the price is $5.46/month, but will be billed every six months at $32.75, or $60.00/annually. For educators, the monthly price is $7.25/month or $60.00/annually.

This website is amazing for students. My son is in middle school and he's currently taking Algebra I. Wolfram|Alpha helps him with homework questions he's unsure of and it aids him in studying for tests and quizzes by giving him randomly simulated problems to work on. For step-by-step instructions, you need a Pro account.

This website has been a game-changer in my life. I'm in the process of trying to lose weight and eat a healthier diet. Personal Health is a subsection under the category of Everyday Life. It has helped me calculate a weight loss regimen by entering my weight and height and the type of exercise I am doing. It's able to compute caloric expenditure, tell me how many calories are in each type of food, and even compare nutritional labels of various foods. It also has a section where I can chart my kids' growth by entering their height and weight.

Wolfram|Alpha has iOS and Android apps available for your phone as well as your laptop, so it's extremely convenient to use. I could go on and on about all the features you can access, but I'd rather you check it out for yourself. Click here to check out Wolfram|Alpha.

I just want to say that this is NOT an advertisement and I am NOT being paid to present this website to you. The link I provided for you is NOT an affiliate link. I simply fell in love with this website because it gives you the ability to do so much. It's so perfect for any type of student or educator and it's great even if you're not in school and you just love learning as much as I do.