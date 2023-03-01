Opinion: Forget ChatGPT: Check This Website Out

M. L. French

Sometimes when you're surfing the Internet, you actually find something useful

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZ7bN_0l3Aabs500
Photo byFirmbee.comonUnsplash

I love to learn. No matter how old you are or how many degrees you have hanging on your wall, there's always more knowledge waiting to be retained. It just so happens that technology, for all its flaws, has brought us a super convenient way to obtain more information.

My 13-year-old son was working on a school project when he happened to find a website that he thought I would like to see. It's called Wolfram|Alpha and you can use it to learn just about anything your heart desires.

You can use this website at work, at school, at home, and just for fun! Wolfram|Alpha calls itself "a unique engine for computing answers and providing knowledge." It also says, "it works by using its vast store of expert-level knowledge and algorithms to automatically answer questions, do analysis, and generate reports."

When you go to the website you are presented with a search bar, just like on Google, which you can use to look up anything within their massive pool of wisdom. You have the choice between entering letters or numbers or with the click of a button, you can enter math symbols if you're working on a math-related project.

Wolfram|Alpha has four categories of topics displayed below the search bar. The main topics include Mathematics, Science & Technology, Society & Culture, and Everyday Life. Under each category, there are subsections that give you an idea of what you might want to search for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DeDNA_0l3Aabs500
The homepage of Wolfram|AlphaPhoto byScreenshot by the author

Wolfram|Alpha is free to use, but you can upgrade to the paid version, Wolfram|Alpha Pro. The features included in Pro are as follows:

  • upload your own data and images for analysis
  • get custom and interactive visuals for presentations
  • download data
  • get more computation time
  • access optimized web apps
  • support the long-term development of Wolfram|Alpha as a resource for the world

They have different prices for Wolfram|Alpha for students, educators, and everyone else. For everyone else, the monthly price is $7.25/month or $60.00/annually. For students, the monthly price is $7.25/month, per semester, the price is $5.46/month, but will be billed every six months at $32.75, or $60.00/annually. For educators, the monthly price is $7.25/month or $60.00/annually.

This website is amazing for students. My son is in middle school and he's currently taking Algebra I. Wolfram|Alpha helps him with homework questions he's unsure of and it aids him in studying for tests and quizzes by giving him randomly simulated problems to work on. For step-by-step instructions, you need a Pro account.

This website has been a game-changer in my life. I'm in the process of trying to lose weight and eat a healthier diet. Personal Health is a subsection under the category of Everyday Life. It has helped me calculate a weight loss regimen by entering my weight and height and the type of exercise I am doing. It's able to compute caloric expenditure, tell me how many calories are in each type of food, and even compare nutritional labels of various foods. It also has a section where I can chart my kids' growth by entering their height and weight.

Wolfram|Alpha has iOS and Android apps available for your phone as well as your laptop, so it's extremely convenient to use. I could go on and on about all the features you can access, but I'd rather you check it out for yourself. Click here to check out Wolfram|Alpha.

I just want to say that this is NOT an advertisement and I am NOT being paid to present this website to you. The link I provided for you is NOT an affiliate link. I simply fell in love with this website because it gives you the ability to do so much. It's so perfect for any type of student or educator and it's great even if you're not in school and you just love learning as much as I do.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Internet# Website# Learning# Students# Educators

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, and addiction. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium. Pink Floyd fanatic.

Reading, PA
4K followers

More from M. L. French

Opinion: Did a 117-Year-Old Man Just Get Released from Prison After Serving a 99-Year Sentence?

The story of Henry William Borne has been making its way around the Internet this week. You may have seen the astounding story about the 117-year-old man named Henry William Borne, who had just been released from a Texas prison after serving a 99-year sentence for the crime of horse theft in 1919.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Transgender Woman and Teacher with Size Z Prosthetic Breasts is Placed on Paid Leave from Her Job

Pictures and accounts from neighbors showing that Kayla Lemieux rarely wears size Z prosthetic breasts outside of work angered her employer and district parents. Unless you've been living under a rock, you have probably heard about Canadian and transgender woman, Kayla Lemieux, who happens to be a shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario. She has attracted international attention due to her extremely large size Z prosthetic breasts with huge protruding nipples that she wears to work in front of her teenage students.

Read full story
Hellertown, PA

Opinion: The ACLU Defends After School Satan Club in Pennsylvania School District

The controversial club was canceled by school authorities after a major backlash from parents and the community. First came the flyer announcing the new after-school club. It read, “Hey, kids! Let’s have fun at After School Satan Club!” Then, the Saucon Valley School District in Hellertown, Pennsylvania decided to allow the Satan Club to use their middle school for club meetings for students ages 5–12. Finally, the controversy erupted.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Florida State Senator Introduces a Bill to Eliminate the Democratic Party from Existence

The far-right Republican Party in Florida wants a monopoly on lawmaking. Florida politics are getting out of control. First, they elect far-right politician, Ron DeSantis, as the Governor of their state. Next, the Governor proposes and implements a bunch of extreme conservative policies. Now, a Florida state Senator has done something so ridiculous, that no one could have predicted it.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Opinion: Republicans in Tennessee Pass Bill to Make Some Drag Shows Illegal

The Tennessee House and Senate have passed bills restricting drag shows and preventing transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care. Tennessee is the latest state to put forth legislation targeting the LGBTQ community. Republicans are moving forward with their culture war grievances with vigor and unabashed cruelty.

Read full story
46 comments
Montgomery County, PA

Fentanyl and Heroin Found in Delta 8 THC and CBD Gummies for Sale at Smoke Shop in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

After two nonfatal overdoses occurred in the county, police traced the drugs back to their source. If you have ever driven past a tobacco smoke and vape shop in Pennsylvania, you may have noticed signs out front of some of them that advertise Delta 8 THC. Delta 8 THC is a type of THC, the main psychoactive element in marijuana that causes intoxication, that is considered to be much weaker than regular THC.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Fox New's Latest Outrage: Legos "Going Woke!"

Fox News spends more time instigating culture wars than reporting the news. Is it newsworthy that Fox News is busy fighting the political culture wars in America and inciting outrage in their dedicated viewers instead of reporting the actual news of the day? Probably not, but I think it’s important that we see the nonsense they’re constantly pumping into the brains of the 2.4 million people that watch Fox News on a daily basis.

Read full story
102 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Donald Trump is Obsessed with Keeping Ron DeSantis Out of the 2024 Presidential Race

Trump's actions and words are those belonging to a fearful man. Former President Donald J. Trump is not shy when it comes to people who rub him the wrong way. He doesn’t like to be crossed or slighted and he always wants to be the center of attention, especially when it comes to who is leading the Republican Party.

Read full story
171 comments
Charleston, SC

Opinion: Pastor Who Said that Hurricane Katrina Was God's Punishment for Homosexuality Opens Nikki Haley's First Rally

Former Governor Nikki Haley decides to use a hateful anti-Semite to open her campaign for president. I must admit, I’m not overly familiar with Republican presidential candidate for 2024, Nikki Haley’s politics. When I picture her standing next to other 2024 hopefuls such as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis (has not declared), I guess I just assumed that she was the more moderate choice.

Read full story
808 comments
Midland, MI

Opinion: Republicans Spread Lie that Schools Have Litterboxes for Students Who Identify as Cats

A rumor that began at a Michigan School Board meeting has taken on a life of its own within a party that’s obsessed with culture wars. While this is one of the stranger stories I’ve unearthed recently, it’s certainly not as shocking as it would be if the Republican Party wasn’t dead set on ostracizing the LGBTQ community.

Read full story
61 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: Newly Elected Governor Josh Shapiro Wants to End the Death Penalty in Pennsylvania

Shapiro called on the PA General Assembly to help him abolish the death penalty. "Today, I am respectfully calling on the General Assembly to work with me to abolish the death penalty once and for all here in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said Thursday morning during a news conference in Philadelphia.

Read full story
105 comments

Opinion: Sen. Marco Rubio Calls Military “Woke,” Wants to Ban Transgender People from Serving

Once again, transgender individuals are the target of Republican ire. In 2017, then-President Donald Trump decided to reverse a policy to allow transgender men and women to serve in the United States military. He made the announcement in a series of tweets:

Read full story
531 comments
Oklahoma State

Opinion: Lesbian Mother Lost Parental Rights to Ex-Wife and Sperm Donor

An Oklahoma judge just ruled that a lesbian mother has no legal rights to her son. Parenthood can be complex when you’re a member of the LGBTQ community. Anti-LGBTQ legislation is coming out of various states and this particular case sets the community back in their fight to be treated the same as heterosexual parents. It shouldn’t be this way, but we still have work to do to ensure that every American citizen has equal rights.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Opinion: Republican AG Against New Bill Charging Women Who Have Illegal Abortions with Homicide in Kentucky

Newly introduced legislation would charge women with murder for having an illegal abortion in Kentucky. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, states have free reign to decide how to allow or not allow abortion within their borders. Kentucky’s trigger law immediately went into effect in the absence of Roe.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Florida Schools Try to Force Female Athletes to Reveal Menstruation History

Florida parents were outraged over this proposed policy. Despite what the GOP may have you think, Florida is a playground for new Republican social experiments with children and LGBTQ youth and Governor Ron DeSantis is knee-deep in America’s culture wars. Many think that Florida’s over the top policies are an audition for a 2024 presidential run for Governor DeSantis. However, this particular policy has crossed the line with Florida parents.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Children's Book of Baseball Hero Pulled from Classrooms Because It Mentions Racism

Florida has declared a war about discussing issues about race in the classroom. In Duval County, Florida, the children’s book “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates” was pulled from school classrooms. According to Duval County School District, the book was taken away in order to comply with the state’s required review of all books. The district said that all books must be approved by a media specialist.

Read full story
43 comments
Pennsylvania State

Popular Store to Open a New Location in Central Pennsylvania

This company is expanding its reach in Pennsylvania. Costco Wholesale is a multi-million-dollar global retailer that has operations going in eight different countries. Costco is a membership warehouse club that offers products in bulk, a wide selection merchandise, specialty departments, and special member services.

Read full story
Wyoming State

Opinion: Republicans Are Outraged Over a Bill Designed to Limit Child Marriages in Wyoming

If Democrats and Republicans cannot agree on child marriage, there's no hope. Of all things that Democrats and Republicans would fight over, this issue seems like it would be common sense to both parties. Children should not be getting married.

Read full story
717 comments
Arkansas State

Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth

Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.

Read full story
3932 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy