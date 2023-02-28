Opinion: Republicans in Tennessee Pass Bill to Make Some Drag Shows Illegal

M. L. French

The Tennessee House and Senate have passed bills restricting drag shows and preventing transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care

Photo byRochelle BrownonUnsplash

Tennessee is the latest state to put forth legislation targeting the LGBTQ community. Republicans are moving forward with their culture war grievances with vigor and unabashed cruelty.

Tennesse lawmakers just passed a bill last week to restrict people from having drag shows in public or in front of children. At least 15 other states have similar initiatives to limit drag shows.

The proposed law passed the Tennessee House of Representatives with a 74–19 vote. It passed through the Senate with a vote of 26–6 and is now awaiting the signature of Governor Bill Lee.

This law would make it a misdemeanor for first-time offenders and a felony for repeat offenders. The felony charge would carry a penalty of one to six years in prison.

Coming into the 2023 legislative session, at least 26 similar bills have been introduced in at least 15 other states, as the moral outrage of minors attending drag shows has permeated Republican discussions about children, how they should be raised, who should make decisions for them, and what they should be taught.

Republicans always support the parents making educational decisions for their children — not the public schools they attend. It’s surprising that they are now taking choices away from parents about what they feel is appropriate for their children.

Drag has become more mainstream than it was in the past. It used to be about underground performances for men exploring women’s clothing and makeup to break typical gender norms. But now, with more people coming out of the closet and the success of shows like MTV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag shows have become more palatable for a broader audience.

“This is a common-sense, child safety bill, and I appreciate your support,” Republican Representative Chris Todd — one of the bill’s sponsors — said ahead of the vote.

But drag performers and LGBTQ rights advocates don’t agree. They think this law is unconstitutional and places unnecessary restrictions on speech and expression. They are also concerned that this law will invoke more harassment and bullying of the LGBTQ community and drag performers, more specifically. They feel it’s a way of restricting their actions and the way they choose to represent themselves.

“This bill is an atrocity committed at all trans and gender nonconforming people as well as all drag artists,” Erin Reed, an LGBTQ activist, wrote in a Twitter thread shortly after the bill’s passage. “It bans ‘male and female impersonators’ from ‘providing entertainment that appeals to prurient interest.’”

She went on to describe the obstacles that could arise as a consequence of this law. “A trans comedian getting on stage telling an off-color joke could be ‘appealing to the prurient interest.’ Trans comedians could be charged with a felony. Transgender people and drag artists dancing in a pride parade could be considered criminal.”

Those in favor of this bill are adamant that they are protecting children. “No matter what radicals say, I am proud to be a relentless defender of Tennessee kids,” Tennessee Republican state Sen. Jack Johnson said this week. “The passing of my bill in the Tennessee Senate is a huge accomplishment in the fight to keep our kids safe. As a dad, you can be certain I’ll continue my fight to safeguard our Tennessee kids.”

Republican Representative Chris Todd said he sponsored the drag show bill after seeking a court order last year to put a stop to an advertised “family-friendly” drag show during an LGBT Pride event at a park, which he claimed was a form of child abuse. The drag show was ultimately held indoors with an audience of adults only.

Drag performers are able to alter their act depending on who is in their audience. Drag usually doesn’t involve stripping or nudity. Just like other performers, they can act one way for adults and another for children. For those who think children are being groomed at these shows, Lynne Pervis, a Tennessee court administrator who has occasionally done drag says this: “Seeing a drag queen doesn’t make a kid gay or trans, but it can help queer kids who are suffering so that there’s hope of being able to one day freely express themselves.”

Sadly, it seems that the Republicans’ overwhelming concern for children doesn’t extend to transgender youth.

In addition to the drag show bill, Tennessee lawmakers also passed a bill that would prevent minors with gender dysphoria from receiving gender-affirming care that includes medical intervention, such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries.

Legislation such as this, which is also being introduced in other states, is opposed by the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. They say that this bill is harmful to transgender youth and that it defies the evidence they possess on how to treat gender dysphoria.

“These bills are riddled with misinformation and the testimony in support of them repeats the same falsehoods that have already been rejected by other courts,” Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice at the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project, said in a statement opposing the bills.

Strangio also noted that “Tennessee would be better served by listening to the experts — the youth who benefit from this care, the parents who love them, and the doctors who care for them. Should these bills be signed into law, we are prepared to defend the rights and dignity of transgender youth with every tool available.”

In America, we should be working toward an inclusionary society. Those who have been pushed underground have been ignored for too long and desire the same freedoms that other Americans enjoy. My hope is that Republicans will have more tolerance for the LGBTQ community.

# Politics# LGBTQ# Transgender# Drag Shows# Republican Party

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, and addiction. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium. Pink Floyd fanatic.

Reading, PA
4K followers

