Fentanyl and Heroin Found in Delta 8 THC and CBD Gummies for Sale at Smoke Shop in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

M. L. French

After two nonfatal overdoses occurred in the county, police traced the drugs back to their source

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4Xkf_0l0hB1Xn00
CBD GummiesPhoto byElsa OlofssononUnsplash

If you have ever driven past a tobacco smoke and vape shop in Pennsylvania, you may have noticed signs out front of some of them that advertise Delta 8 THC. Delta 8 THC is a type of THC, the main psychoactive element in marijuana that causes intoxication, that is considered to be much weaker than regular THC.

It became legal when the federal government legalized hemp in 2018. Since then, Delta 8 THC and CBD, an ingredient in marijuana that doesn't get the person high, have been packaged and sold in gummy form almost everywhere. Although CBD is not psychoactive, it has been found to be effective in preventing seizures and there are unsubstantiated reports that CBD helps with other health ailments, such as anxiety and insomnia. These drugs are on the market, largely unregulated.

In Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, the police were recently alerted to two nonfatal opioid overdoses. In both cases, the victims said they had recently consumed Delta 8 THC and CBD gummies from a smoke shop called the Tobacco Hut.

On February 17th, Montgomery County narcotics detectives went to the Tobacco Hut at its Blue Bell location and bought an array of different gummies containing CBD and Delta 8 THC. They took the gummies to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard to test them for narcotics.

Some Strictly Delta gummies tested positive for fentanyl, and others tested positive for heroin, fentanyl, and methyl fentanyl. In other samples of Strictly Delta, they found the synthetic K2 cannabinoid, also known as Spice.

They also went to two other Tobacco Hut locations in the area and also found fentanyl and heroin in their Delta 8 THC and CBD gummies. Investigators are still working to determine if any other products are tainted with drugs.

"We also don’t know if this is a widespread issue, but we are working with law enforcement at the local, state, and federal levels to ascertain that," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. 

The Strictly Delta brand of "Delta 8 THC 600mg Happy Cubes" was a product that sold at all three stores and contained heroin and fentanyl. "Urb Extrax" and "Pinewood Coned" also contained fentanyl. Authorities say that "Juicy Pineapple" tested positive for fentanyl and "Blue Lemonade" was found to contain heroin, fentanyl, and methyl fentanyl. 

"Individuals should not consume any flavors of these Strictly Delta brand of CBD gummies, if anyone has any of these gummies, do not eat them," D.A. Kevin Steele said. 

A Tobacco Hut manager told CBS News Philadelphia that they had no idea that their products contained illicit drugs and that they bought their products from legitimate manufacturers. "We are victims, and we are fighting back," Ibrahim Alhumaidi from Tobacco Hut said.

In a statement, the Virginia-based Tobacco Hut said they have taken all of the tainted gummies off the shelves of their stores and that they are cooperating with local authorities to figure out how this happened:

"Tobacco Hut was unknowingly the recipient of inventory that contained illegal ingredients contrary to representations from the product supplier. We have removed these brands from all Tobacco Hut locations. For each of our 22 years in business, the company has prided itself in providing only the highest quality products to its customers and has maintained a zero-tolerance policy for products that are misrepresented. We continue to work with law enforcement to ensure they have everything necessary to resolve this matter."

When contacted for a comment by Fox 29 News, the manufacturers of the drug-laced gummies denied any wrongdoing and said that the smoke shops involved must be responsible.

D.A. Steele said that it seems as if the laced products came from national manufacturers which could mean the problem is widespread and consumers could unknowingly be purchasing and consuming illicit and dangerous drugs.

Authorities are urging anyone in Montgomery County who has purchased Strictly Delta brand "Delta 8 THC 600 MG Happy Cubes" to not eat them and to contact the Montgomery County Detective Bureau. The phone number is (610) 278-3368.

Published by

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, and addiction. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium. Pink Floyd fanatic.

Reading, PA
4K followers

