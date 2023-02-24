Opinion: Donald Trump is Obsessed with Keeping Ron DeSantis Out of the 2024 Presidential Race

M. L. French

Trump's actions and words are those belonging to a fearful man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONjow_0kxtn7MK00
Trump hatPhoto byNatilyn Hicks (Natilyn Photography)onUnsplash

Former President Donald J. Trump is not shy when it comes to people who rub him the wrong way. He doesn’t like to be crossed or slighted and he always wants to be the center of attention, especially when it comes to who is leading the Republican Party.

Many people are starting to wonder if Trump has lost his grip on the party. I’m sure that the mere speculation of him not being the sole leader makes Trump nervous. He knows that there will be other presidential contenders jumping in the race. Just recently, former U.N. Ambassador under Trump, Nikki Haley, threw her hat in the ring and declared her intentions to run for president in 2024.

Many others are thinking of taking the plunge as well. But there’s one man that Trump definitely does NOT want to see on a debate stage. That man is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Governor DeSantis has yet to declare his candidacy for president, but that hasn’t stopped Trump from treating him like a political enemy. He has already come up with one of his famous nicknames for the Governor — Ron DeSanctimonious — and he’s directed his aides to dig up as much dirt on DeSantis as possible.

Trump constantly takes credit for DeSantis’s political success and claims that he never would have won his election without Trump’s support. Back in 2018, Trump’s reelection campaign manager, Brad Parscale, had convinced Trump to endorse DeSantis in his bid for Governor in Florida.

Trump had backed DeSantis during the Republican Primary for the Governor’s race but became angry when DeSantis contradicted him on his baseless claims that Democrats were inflating the death toll of the people in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria had decimated the island to make him look bad.

Parscale convinced Trump that backing DeSantis would be helpful to him in the 2020 Election because it would somehow increase his chances of winning the state of Florida if there was a Republican Governor.

Trump set aside his silly grievances until now. Governor DeSantis has been thrust into the national spotlight due to his extreme conservative policies on immigration, racism, education, and LGBTQ rights. Some Republicans have a new slogan: “Make America Florida.” Trump does not do well with sharing the spotlight.

With pundits predicting that DeSantis will give Trump a run for his money, Trump is taking it upon himself to do everything in his power to muddy DeSantis’s name.

Trump recently said on his social media site, Truth Social, that he rarely thinks about DeSantis, despite his frequent derision and name-calling. “I don’t even think about it — A very unimportant subject to me!!!” he declared last week, referring to DeSantis.

Longtime Trump supporter, Dinesh D’Souza weighed in on Trump’s behavior on Truth Social. “I don’t think Trump needs to attack DeSantis. Nor should he,” D’Souza wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. “Makes DeSantis look like the presumptive nominee, when Trump clearly is. Trump and DeSantis ought to be making an alliance which is the best way to achieve both of their ambitions. Also best for the GOP and the country!”

Trump is doing just the opposite and even complimented a Democrat in a post on Truth Social. “Florida was doing GREAT long before Ron DeSanctus got there,” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. “People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME, not because of Governor (thank you President Trump!) DeSanctimonious. Rick Scott did great, and even Charlie Crist had very good numbers. SUNSHINE AND OCEAN, very alluring!!!”

In another post on Tuesday, Trump said it was “so interesting to watch FoxNews cover the small and unenthusiastic 139 person crowd in Staten Island for DeSantis, but stay as far away as possible from coverage of the thousands of people, many unable to get in, at the Club 47 event in West Palm Beach, Florida.”

Trump has also pushed a false rumor that Democratic donor and billionaire George Soros “endorsed” DeSantis. Soros is often villainized by Republicans and is frequently the target of right-wing conspiracy theories.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump linked to an article from far-right misinformation site The Gateway Pundit, featuring the headline “The Kiss of Death — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Endorsed by George Soros.”

What Soros actually said was that he hoped that Ron DeSantis would beat Trump in a Republican Primary, prompting the narcissistic Trump to run as an Independent in the general election as revenge for the GOP’s “betrayal.” With Trump and DeSantis splitting the Republican vote, the Democrat would easily be victorious. I think that’s the dream scenario that many Democrats, including myself, are imagining and hoping for.

Earlier this month, Trump also spread the conspiracy theory that Governor DeSantis was a “groomer” of underage girls during his time as a high school teacher in Georgia. This word has become a new favorite on the right as they usually use it to deride Democrats or the LGBTQ community.

Trump posted an image that was supposed to show Ron DeSantis drinking alcohol with underage girls who he was teaching at the time. The image has not been independently authenticated. It is believed that it was first shared by Hill Reporter in October 2021.

A version of the image shared by Trump on Truth Social featured the caption, “here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher.”

Trump commented, “That’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!” While sharing the picture a second time, he added, “No way?”

Trump shared another post declaring that DeSantis didn’t support his infamous border wall in 2018. “Wow, if I knew that I wouldn’t have Endorsed him (and he would have had to quit the race, down 35 points!),” Trump wrote while sharing the post.

The former president authored more posts that excoriated DeSantis for denouncing “Trump’s obsession with election fraud” and saying that he was “glad” violent January 6th rioters were arrested following Trump’s 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.

We all know where this is going. Trump is going to continue to trash DeSantis in every way possible, just like he did with Hillary Clinton. While that strategy worked for him in 2016, there’s no way to know if he can replicate his success. Many who have weighed in on the situation think that the feud will only weaken the Republican Party.

I, for one, am hoping for the complete destruction of the party, as their actions surrounding the January 6th insurrection and trying to overturn a free and fair election show me that they are unfit to govern. They need to start over again and build a healthy party from scratch.

I can deal with differences of opinion. What I can’t take is men and women who are willing to let our democracy go to hell, simply to quell the objections of a clearly delusional man who cannot accept a loss.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Donald Trump# 2024 Election# Ron DeSantis# Political Feud

Comments / 172

Published by

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, and addiction. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium. Pink Floyd fanatic.

Reading, PA
4K followers

More from M. L. French

Opinion: Forget ChatGPT: Check This Website Out

Sometimes when you're surfing the Internet, you actually find something useful. I love to learn. No matter how old you are or how many degrees you have hanging on your wall, there's always more knowledge waiting to be retained. It just so happens that technology, for all its flaws, has brought us a super convenient way to obtain more information.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Opinion: Republicans in Tennessee Pass Bill to Make Some Drag Shows Illegal

The Tennessee House and Senate have passed bills restricting drag shows and preventing transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming care. Tennessee is the latest state to put forth legislation targeting the LGBTQ community. Republicans are moving forward with their culture war grievances with vigor and unabashed cruelty.

Read full story
26 comments
Montgomery County, PA

Fentanyl and Heroin Found in Delta 8 THC and CBD Gummies for Sale at Smoke Shop in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

After two nonfatal overdoses occurred in the county, police traced the drugs back to their source. If you have ever driven past a tobacco smoke and vape shop in Pennsylvania, you may have noticed signs out front of some of them that advertise Delta 8 THC. Delta 8 THC is a type of THC, the main psychoactive element in marijuana that causes intoxication, that is considered to be much weaker than regular THC.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Fox New's Latest Outrage: Legos "Going Woke!"

Fox News spends more time instigating culture wars than reporting the news. Is it newsworthy that Fox News is busy fighting the political culture wars in America and inciting outrage in their dedicated viewers instead of reporting the actual news of the day? Probably not, but I think it’s important that we see the nonsense they’re constantly pumping into the brains of the 2.4 million people that watch Fox News on a daily basis.

Read full story
102 comments
Charleston, SC

Opinion: Pastor Who Said that Hurricane Katrina Was God's Punishment for Homosexuality Opens Nikki Haley's First Rally

Former Governor Nikki Haley decides to use a hateful anti-Semite to open her campaign for president. I must admit, I’m not overly familiar with Republican presidential candidate for 2024, Nikki Haley’s politics. When I picture her standing next to other 2024 hopefuls such as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis (has not declared), I guess I just assumed that she was the more moderate choice.

Read full story
810 comments
Midland, MI

Opinion: Republicans Spread Lie that Schools Have Litterboxes for Students Who Identify as Cats

A rumor that began at a Michigan School Board meeting has taken on a life of its own within a party that’s obsessed with culture wars. While this is one of the stranger stories I’ve unearthed recently, it’s certainly not as shocking as it would be if the Republican Party wasn’t dead set on ostracizing the LGBTQ community.

Read full story
61 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: Newly Elected Governor Josh Shapiro Wants to End the Death Penalty in Pennsylvania

Shapiro called on the PA General Assembly to help him abolish the death penalty. "Today, I am respectfully calling on the General Assembly to work with me to abolish the death penalty once and for all here in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said Thursday morning during a news conference in Philadelphia.

Read full story
105 comments

Opinion: Sen. Marco Rubio Calls Military “Woke,” Wants to Ban Transgender People from Serving

Once again, transgender individuals are the target of Republican ire. In 2017, then-President Donald Trump decided to reverse a policy to allow transgender men and women to serve in the United States military. He made the announcement in a series of tweets:

Read full story
530 comments
Oklahoma State

Opinion: Lesbian Mother Lost Parental Rights to Ex-Wife and Sperm Donor

An Oklahoma judge just ruled that a lesbian mother has no legal rights to her son. Parenthood can be complex when you’re a member of the LGBTQ community. Anti-LGBTQ legislation is coming out of various states and this particular case sets the community back in their fight to be treated the same as heterosexual parents. It shouldn’t be this way, but we still have work to do to ensure that every American citizen has equal rights.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Opinion: Republican AG Against New Bill Charging Women Who Have Illegal Abortions with Homicide in Kentucky

Newly introduced legislation would charge women with murder for having an illegal abortion in Kentucky. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, states have free reign to decide how to allow or not allow abortion within their borders. Kentucky’s trigger law immediately went into effect in the absence of Roe.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Florida Schools Try to Force Female Athletes to Reveal Menstruation History

Florida parents were outraged over this proposed policy. Despite what the GOP may have you think, Florida is a playground for new Republican social experiments with children and LGBTQ youth and Governor Ron DeSantis is knee-deep in America’s culture wars. Many think that Florida’s over the top policies are an audition for a 2024 presidential run for Governor DeSantis. However, this particular policy has crossed the line with Florida parents.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Children's Book of Baseball Hero Pulled from Classrooms Because It Mentions Racism

Florida has declared a war about discussing issues about race in the classroom. In Duval County, Florida, the children’s book “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates” was pulled from school classrooms. According to Duval County School District, the book was taken away in order to comply with the state’s required review of all books. The district said that all books must be approved by a media specialist.

Read full story
43 comments
Pennsylvania State

Popular Store to Open a New Location in Central Pennsylvania

This company is expanding its reach in Pennsylvania. Costco Wholesale is a multi-million-dollar global retailer that has operations going in eight different countries. Costco is a membership warehouse club that offers products in bulk, a wide selection merchandise, specialty departments, and special member services.

Read full story
Wyoming State

Opinion: Republicans Are Outraged Over a Bill Designed to Limit Child Marriages in Wyoming

If Democrats and Republicans cannot agree on child marriage, there's no hope. Of all things that Democrats and Republicans would fight over, this issue seems like it would be common sense to both parties. Children should not be getting married.

Read full story
713 comments
Arkansas State

Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth

Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.

Read full story
3873 comments
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, Florida

After being destroyed by Hurricane Ian, this new bar is set to open soon. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is no stranger to adversity. His restaurant was demolished in September of 2022 thanks to Hurricane Ian ripping through Times Square in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.

Read full story
198 comments

Opinion: Christian Group Opposing Donald Trump Receives 20,000 Signatures on Petition

The petition was created by Faithful America, which was founded in 2004. A petition opposing former President Donald J. Trump was created by Faithful America, a group who claims to be the "largest online community of Christians putting faith into action for social justice." The petition against Donald Trump received over 20,000 signatures.

Read full story
268 comments

"Inhumane Conditions" Reported in Netflix's Squid Game: The Challege

The hit Netflix show that has been turned into a reality show has been an overwhelming disaster. Netflix's popular show, Squid Games, was viewed by 111 million people in less than a month, making it Netflix's biggest hit. The nine-episode Korean thriller was released on September 17th, 2021, and was rated number one in 94 countries.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy