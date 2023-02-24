Opinion: Donald Trump is Obsessed with Keeping Ron DeSantis Out of the 2024 Presidential Race

Trump's actions and words are those belonging to a fearful man.

Former President Donald J. Trump is not shy when it comes to people who rub him the wrong way. He doesn’t like to be crossed or slighted and he always wants to be the center of attention, especially when it comes to who is leading the Republican Party.

Many people are starting to wonder if Trump has lost his grip on the party. I’m sure that the mere speculation of him not being the sole leader makes Trump nervous. He knows that there will be other presidential contenders jumping in the race. Just recently, former U.N. Ambassador under Trump, Nikki Haley, threw her hat in the ring and declared her intentions to run for president in 2024.

Many others are thinking of taking the plunge as well. But there’s one man that Trump definitely does NOT want to see on a debate stage. That man is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Governor DeSantis has yet to declare his candidacy for president, but that hasn’t stopped Trump from treating him like a political enemy. He has already come up with one of his famous nicknames for the Governor — Ron DeSanctimonious — and he’s directed his aides to dig up as much dirt on DeSantis as possible.

Trump constantly takes credit for DeSantis’s political success and claims that he never would have won his election without Trump’s support. Back in 2018, Trump’s reelection campaign manager, Brad Parscale, had convinced Trump to endorse DeSantis in his bid for Governor in Florida.

Trump had backed DeSantis during the Republican Primary for the Governor’s race but became angry when DeSantis contradicted him on his baseless claims that Democrats were inflating the death toll of the people in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria had decimated the island to make him look bad.

Parscale convinced Trump that backing DeSantis would be helpful to him in the 2020 Election because it would somehow increase his chances of winning the state of Florida if there was a Republican Governor.

Trump set aside his silly grievances until now. Governor DeSantis has been thrust into the national spotlight due to his extreme conservative policies on immigration, racism, education, and LGBTQ rights. Some Republicans have a new slogan: “Make America Florida.” Trump does not do well with sharing the spotlight.

With pundits predicting that DeSantis will give Trump a run for his money, Trump is taking it upon himself to do everything in his power to muddy DeSantis’s name.

Trump recently said on his social media site, Truth Social, that he rarely thinks about DeSantis, despite his frequent derision and name-calling. “I don’t even think about it — A very unimportant subject to me!!!” he declared last week, referring to DeSantis.

Longtime Trump supporter, Dinesh D’Souza weighed in on Trump’s behavior on Truth Social. “I don’t think Trump needs to attack DeSantis. Nor should he,” D’Souza wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. “Makes DeSantis look like the presumptive nominee, when Trump clearly is. Trump and DeSantis ought to be making an alliance which is the best way to achieve both of their ambitions. Also best for the GOP and the country!”

Trump is doing just the opposite and even complimented a Democrat in a post on Truth Social. “Florida was doing GREAT long before Ron DeSanctus got there,” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. “People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME, not because of Governor (thank you President Trump!) DeSanctimonious. Rick Scott did great, and even Charlie Crist had very good numbers. SUNSHINE AND OCEAN, very alluring!!!”

In another post on Tuesday, Trump said it was “so interesting to watch FoxNews cover the small and unenthusiastic 139 person crowd in Staten Island for DeSantis, but stay as far away as possible from coverage of the thousands of people, many unable to get in, at the Club 47 event in West Palm Beach, Florida.”

Trump has also pushed a false rumor that Democratic donor and billionaire George Soros “endorsed” DeSantis. Soros is often villainized by Republicans and is frequently the target of right-wing conspiracy theories.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump linked to an article from far-right misinformation site The Gateway Pundit, featuring the headline “The Kiss of Death — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Endorsed by George Soros.”

What Soros actually said was that he hoped that Ron DeSantis would beat Trump in a Republican Primary, prompting the narcissistic Trump to run as an Independent in the general election as revenge for the GOP’s “betrayal.” With Trump and DeSantis splitting the Republican vote, the Democrat would easily be victorious. I think that’s the dream scenario that many Democrats, including myself, are imagining and hoping for.

Earlier this month, Trump also spread the conspiracy theory that Governor DeSantis was a “groomer” of underage girls during his time as a high school teacher in Georgia. This word has become a new favorite on the right as they usually use it to deride Democrats or the LGBTQ community.

Trump posted an image that was supposed to show Ron DeSantis drinking alcohol with underage girls who he was teaching at the time. The image has not been independently authenticated. It is believed that it was first shared by Hill Reporter in October 2021.

A version of the image shared by Trump on Truth Social featured the caption, “here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher.”

Trump commented, “That’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!” While sharing the picture a second time, he added, “No way?”

Trump shared another post declaring that DeSantis didn’t support his infamous border wall in 2018. “Wow, if I knew that I wouldn’t have Endorsed him (and he would have had to quit the race, down 35 points!),” Trump wrote while sharing the post.

The former president authored more posts that excoriated DeSantis for denouncing “Trump’s obsession with election fraud” and saying that he was “glad” violent January 6th rioters were arrested following Trump’s 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.

We all know where this is going. Trump is going to continue to trash DeSantis in every way possible, just like he did with Hillary Clinton. While that strategy worked for him in 2016, there’s no way to know if he can replicate his success. Many who have weighed in on the situation think that the feud will only weaken the Republican Party.

I, for one, am hoping for the complete destruction of the party, as their actions surrounding the January 6th insurrection and trying to overturn a free and fair election show me that they are unfit to govern. They need to start over again and build a healthy party from scratch.

I can deal with differences of opinion. What I can’t take is men and women who are willing to let our democracy go to hell, simply to quell the objections of a clearly delusional man who cannot accept a loss.