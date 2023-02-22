Charleston, SC

Opinion: Pastor Who Said that Hurricane Katrina Was God's Punishment for Homosexuality Opens Nikki Haley's First Rally

M. L. French

Former Governor Nikki Haley decides to use a hateful anti-Semite to open her campaign for president.

I must admit, I’m not overly familiar with Republican presidential candidate for 2024, Nikki Haley’s politics. When I picture her standing next to other 2024 hopefuls such as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis (has not declared), I guess I just assumed that she was the more moderate choice.

From what I’ve learned this week, I think I misjudged the former UN Ambassador for the Trump Administration. She just kicked off her presidential campaign with a video and a rally in Charleston, South Carolina.

It’s not really what she said at that rally that was disappointing — her stump speech included the same, tired GOP talking points, jabs at President Biden’s age, and foreign policy grievances.

It was your typical presidential campaign rally. Except there was one thing that made it notable. Not really one thing, but one person.

What was extremely disheartening was that Haley chose Pastor John Hagee to give the invocation at the start of her Charleston, SC rally. If you’re not familiar with the pastor, allow me to introduce him to you.

Pastor John Hagee has a remarkable history of making extremely controversial and sometimes hateful comments. Hagee is a high-profile televangelist who founded a Christian Zionist group. He has been called homophobic, anti-Semitic, and anti-Catholic.

Hagee is the founder and pastor at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas. It is a non-denominational evangelical church that welcomes 22,000 active members to its congregation.

In 2008, the late Senator John McCain was looking for strong religious figures to back him in his presidential race against then-Senator Barack Obama in order to prove his affinity for right-wing religious values.

After receiving an endorsement from Pastor John Hagee and being questioned by reporters as to his feelings about Hagee’s comments, Sen. McCain denounced him and rejected the endorsement. It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come and how low politicians have gone since 2008. John McCain was always an honorable man, but I will never forget those moments when he defended his opponent, former President Barack Obama, to his supporters who called Obama a Muslim and said he was born in Kenya.

Click here to watch a video in which John McCain stops one of his supporters from calling Obama an “Arab.” He always told his voters that Obama was a good man — they just had different ideas of what was best for the country. If only we had politicians like that today.

I digress…McCain was turned off by the awful things that Pastor Hagee had said. In one sermon, Pastor Hagee declared that Hitler and the Holocaust were all a part of God’s plan to drive Jewish people from Europe and into Palestine.

In the sermon, Hagee claimed that the Bible predicted Hitler’s heinous actions. “How is God going to bring them back to the land? The answer is fishers and hunters,” Mr. Hagee said, referring to how Jews ended up in the modern state of Israel. “A hunter is someone who comes with a gun and forces you. Hitler was a hunter.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that in 2018, then-President Donald Trump invited Hagee, the founder of Christians United for Israel, to deliver the official benediction at the new U.S. embassy in Israel.

Mr. Hagee continued: “That will be offensive to some people. Well, dear heart, be offended: I didn’t write it. Jeremiah wrote it. It was the truth and it is the truth. How did it happen? Because God allowed it to happen. Why did it happen? Because God said, ‘My top priority for the Jewish people is to get them to come back to the land of Israel.’ ” Hagee suggested that it was Jews’ “disobedience” of God that “gave rise” to their persecution.

Hagee complained that his sermon had been “mischaracterized” and taken out of context, explaining that he has always condemned Hitler and the Holocaust.

Hagee has also claimed that Hitler was a “half-breed Jew,” that the Antichrist is gay, and that Catholics were responsible for the Holocaust. He’s been criticized for making many anti-Catholic and anti-Islam comments.

In 2008, he claimed that Hurricane Katrina was God’s punishment for homosexuality, although he eventually walked back that statement. At the time, he said the horrific storm that killed almost 1,400 people was “the judgment of God against the city of New Orleans” for its sins, including holding a gay pride parade that was scheduled to occur around the time the hurricane hit.

Hagee has also spread misinformation about the end of times commencing in 2014. He tried to sue public schools to make them reopen during the pandemic in 2020, before he contracted Covid-19.

Hagee remains a prominent figure in religious circles. He endorsed former President Donald Trump and has hosted various right-wing characters at his church, including former national security advisor Michael Flynn and 2020 Election denier, Mike Lindell who is also known as the My Pillow Guy.

After Hagee spoke at Nikki Haley’s rally, she turned to her crowd of supporters and said, “to Pastor Hagee, I still say I want to be you when I grow up.

It is possible that Haley doesn’t know about Hagee’s awful statements. It is also just as likely that she does and just doesn’t care. The bar has been lowered for the people that Republicans will raise to prominence to promote their causes.

A Morning Consult tracking poll shows Haley coming in at 3 percent of potential voters, while the former president still carries 47 percent.

Haley’s choice in pastors should be a chilling message to all who would consider voting for her as a “softer” alternative to Donald Trump. Her views aren’t far off from his.

