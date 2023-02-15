Opinion: Republican AG Against New Bill Charging Women Who Have Illegal Abortions with Homicide in Kentucky

Newly introduced legislation would charge women with murder for having an illegal abortion in Kentucky.

Picture of an ultrasound Photo by Amr Taha™ on Unsplash

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, states have free reign to decide how to allow or not allow abortion within their borders. Kentucky’s trigger law immediately went into effect in the absence of Roe.

The law bans almost all abortions with the exceptions of the life of the mother being in danger or to prevent a disabling injury. State legislators are currently waiting for the Kentucky Supreme Court to judge the constitutionality of this law.

The state’s trigger law allows for the prosecution of doctors who provide abortions, but not for the women themselves.

This week, a freshman lawmaker put forth House Bill 300, which would allow the state to charge a woman who has an illegal abortion with homicide . Republican state Representative Emily Callaway’s proposal would expand the definition of a human being to include an “unborn child.”

The legislation would subject illegal abortions to the “same legal principles as would apply to the homicide of a person who had been born alive.” Under the Prenatal Equal Protection Act , the termination of a pregnancy for any reason would be considered “intentional homicide.”

Exceptions for HB 300 include abortions necessary to “avert the death of a pregnant woman,” in the case of “spontaneous miscarriage,” or when an abortion is performed after “all reasonable alternatives to save the life of the unborn child are unavailable; or were attempted unsuccessfully before the performance of a medical procedure.” Exceptions for rape and incest do not exist in HB 300 or in the trigger law.

Some Kentucky Republicans immediately spoke out against the bill. Republican state House Speaker David Osborne issue a statement saying that the legislature “has never passed a pro-life measure that did not take into consideration the necessity for any exceptions.”

Osborne also said that as they wait for the Kentucky Supreme Court to make a decision on the trigger law, additional legislation that will likely provide more exceptions will be filed.

Since the Republicans claimed a majority in both the Kentucky state House and Senate in 2017, they have only ever supported exceptions that take into account the life of the mother being at risk due to the pregnancy. They have always refused to make exceptions for rape, incest, or complicated or unviable pregnancies.

Another Republican to come out against this bill is Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron who is very much against abortion. Cameron issued a statement saying that the bill “strikes the wrong balance,” and urged legislators to vote against it.

“While I strongly support prohibiting abortions in Kentucky, I just as strongly support helping pregnant women. Pregnant mothers deserve our help, support, and life-affirming options, not to face criminal charges,” Cameron said .

The Kentucky Democratic Party condemned HB 300 in a tweet. “Republican extremists are ramping up their assault on women. This GOP bill would allow women and girls to be sent to prison for getting an abortion. Kentuckians rejected their anti-choice agenda last year, but GOP extremists are doubling down on cruelty,” a party spokesperson stated.

Last year, Kentucky voters rejected a referendum to add more anti-abortion language to the state constitution.