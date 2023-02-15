Opinion: Florida Schools Try to Force Female Athletes to Reveal Menstruation History

Florida parents were outraged over this proposed policy.

Young females playing sports Photo by Jeffrey F Lin on Unsplash

Despite what the GOP may have you think, Florida is a playground for new Republican social experiments with children and LGBTQ youth and Governor Ron DeSantis is knee-deep in America’s culture wars . Many think that Florida’s over the top policies are an audition for a 2024 presidential run for Governor DeSantis. However, this particular policy has crossed the line with Florida parents.

The Florida High School Athletics Association (FHSAA) had drafted a proposal in which they would have required all female high school athletes to release information about their menstrual history. The 16-member Board of Directors had scheduled a meeting on this issue in late February.

However, the FHSAA Board of Directors, which oversees regulations for over 800,000 athletes, held an emergency meeting this week on February 9th to discuss the overwhelming backlash from Florida parents over this new proposal.

There is a medical form for student athletes in which the FHSAA would ask optional questions about a female’s menstrual cycle. Those questions were about to become mandatory to answer. Opponents of this policy say that it would harm students and violate medical privacy laws .

Last month, the FHSAA’s sports advisory committee proposed making the optional menstrual history questions mandatory. Refusing to answer the questions would have put the student’s ability to participate in their sport in jeopardy.

The proposal involved adapting a form created by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Some other states use this form as well. But the main difference was that this form that contained a patient’s private medical information would remain in the custody of the schools — not with the student’s private physician.

The FHSAA released a draft of the proposal in January, and it included questions such as if they’ve had their period, if so, how old they were when they had their first period, when was their most recent period, and how many periods did they have in the past year.

The Miami Herald interviewed some of the girls who would have been affected by this proposed change. They thought it was strange that schools would feel compelled to collect and store this type of medical information.

“I think it is kind of disturbing and an invasion of privacy,” said Ruby Robbins , a 16-year-old Miami Beach High volleyball player in her junior year who is also manager of the boys’ team.

Leading up to the emergency meeting, FHSAA’s Board of Directors received over 900 letters from angry members of the community. Also, 30 Democratic Florida legislators sent a letter to the association asking them to reconsider their proposal.

In some of the letters, which were read aloud during the meeting, community members questioned the reasoning behind this proposal of mandatory menstruation disclosure. Some believe it’s a political policy that’s aimed at keeping trans women out of female sports. Others felt like it was another way to for the government or other institutions to control a woman’s reproductive health.

After the vote at the FHSAA emergency meeting, it was decided that they would adopt a form with no personal medical questions on it. It would only require a medical professional to verify that the student has a clean bill of health and can play the sport they’re interested in. This new form will be introduced during the 2023–2024 school year.

Prior to the vote, many parents were outraged by the “overreach” of the previous proposal. “We don’t need intervention from an athletic department. A conversation about a young girl’s menstruation needs to remain among that girl, her parents and a physician. These boundaries are important, and they need to be protected,” said Jenn Poggie , a Floridian mother of three told TIME before the new vote took place.

Governor Ron DeSantis has already signed a 2021 law that prevents trans girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports in high schools and colleges. There is an ongoing legal battle over that legislation.

“Living in a post-Roe world, where young people — especially people with uteruses — are increasingly fearful of giving out information about their menstrual history,” Maxx Fenning , president of PRISM, an organization devoted to LGBTQ-inclusive education and sexual health resources for South Florida youth, added. “These things can become potentially dangerous.”