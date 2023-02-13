Popular Store to Open a New Location in Central Pennsylvania

This company is expanding its reach in Pennsylvania.

Costco Wholesale is a multi-million-dollar global retailer that has operations going in eight different countries. Costco is a membership warehouse club that offers products in bulk, a wide selection merchandise, specialty departments, and special member services.

On its website, Costco claims that it is "dedicated to bringing our members the best possible prices on quality brand-name merchandise."

Costco is looking to expand in Pennsylvania and is looking at an 18-acre property on Roaring Fork Road near the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. The property is currently owned by Ferris Land Development.

The new store would sit across from Carlisle Pike from Faulkner Cadillac and the Cumberland Valley School District.

Three new warehouses totaling 2 million square feet have been proposed to be built nearby the Costco site.

A concept plan for the new Costco was obtained by Penn Live. It shows that the new store would be at least 151,000 square feet. The property would sit between the Carlisle Pike and Roaring Fork Road and between Hempt Road and Lexus Lane.

The store would have a spacious parking lot with 804 parking spots and 17 handicapped-delegated spots. Costco is also planning on building a gas station on the property, which will be a convenient option for many shoppers.

It is unclear when we can expect this new Costco to be ready for shoppers. On the Costco website it says, "we cannot comment on locations that will be opening more than three months from today."

In all, there are 847 Costco locations around the world. Aside from the United States, they operate in Cananda, United Kingdom, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Spain, Iceland, France, and China. 264 locations are operating outside of the United States, with more than 100 stores in Canada alone.

There are 583 Costco stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. Costco is especially commonplace in California. There are four states in the United States where Costco does not operate. Those states are Maine, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

To find out which locations are closest to you, click here to use the store's locator.

Costco operates seven days a week and generally have the same hours across the country. They are open:

Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 8:30pm

Saturday: 9:30am - 6pm

Sunday: 10:00am - 5pm

In all, there are about 66.9 million Costco members and 120.9 million cardholders in the United States. Costco currently employs about 304,000 people in full-time and part-time positions around the world.