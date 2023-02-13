Popular Store to Open a New Location in Central Pennsylvania

M. L. French

This company is expanding its reach in Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krLvp_0klF4Cu400
Grocery cart at the storePhoto byEduardo SoaresonUnsplash

Costco Wholesale is a multi-million-dollar global retailer that has operations going in eight different countries. Costco is a membership warehouse club that offers products in bulk, a wide selection merchandise, specialty departments, and special member services.

On its website, Costco claims that it is "dedicated to bringing our members the best possible prices on quality brand-name merchandise."

Costco is looking to expand in Pennsylvania and is looking at an 18-acre property on Roaring Fork Road near the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. The property is currently owned by Ferris Land Development.

The new store would sit across from Carlisle Pike from Faulkner Cadillac and the Cumberland Valley School District.

Three new warehouses totaling 2 million square feet have been proposed to be built nearby the Costco site.

A concept plan for the new Costco was obtained by Penn Live. It shows that the new store would be at least 151,000 square feet. The property would sit between the Carlisle Pike and Roaring Fork Road and between Hempt Road and Lexus Lane.

The store would have a spacious parking lot with 804 parking spots and 17 handicapped-delegated spots. Costco is also planning on building a gas station on the property, which will be a convenient option for many shoppers.

It is unclear when we can expect this new Costco to be ready for shoppers. On the Costco website it says, "we cannot comment on locations that will be opening more than three months from today."

In all, there are 847 Costco locations around the world. Aside from the United States, they operate in Cananda, United Kingdom, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Spain, Iceland, France, and China. 264 locations are operating outside of the United States, with more than 100 stores in Canada alone.

There are 583 Costco stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. Costco is especially commonplace in California. There are four states in the United States where Costco does not operate. Those states are Maine, Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

To find out which locations are closest to you, click here to use the store's locator.

Costco operates seven days a week and generally have the same hours across the country. They are open:

  • Monday-Friday: 10:00am - 8:30pm
  • Saturday: 9:30am - 6pm
  • Sunday: 10:00am - 5pm

In all, there are about 66.9 million Costco members and 120.9 million cardholders in the United States. Costco currently employs about 304,000 people in full-time and part-time positions around the world.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Money# Costco# Business Opening# Stores

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, and addiction. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium. Pink Floyd fanatic.

Reading, PA
4K followers

More from M. L. French

Kentucky State

Opinion: Republican AG Against New Bill Charging Women Who Have Illegal Abortions with Homicide in Kentucky

Newly introduced legislation would charge women with murder for having an illegal abortion in Kentucky. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, states have free reign to decide how to allow or not allow abortion within their borders. Kentucky’s trigger law immediately went into effect in the absence of Roe.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Florida Schools Try to Force Female Athletes to Reveal Menstruation History

Florida parents were outraged over this proposed policy. Despite what the GOP may have you think, Florida is a playground for new Republican social experiments with children and LGBTQ youth and Governor Ron DeSantis is knee-deep in America’s culture wars. Many think that Florida’s over the top policies are an audition for a 2024 presidential run for Governor DeSantis. However, this particular policy has crossed the line with Florida parents.

Read full story
23 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Children's Book of Baseball Hero Pulled from Classrooms Because It Mentions Racism

Florida has declared a war about discussing issues about race in the classroom. In Duval County, Florida, the children’s book “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates” was pulled from school classrooms. According to Duval County School District, the book was taken away in order to comply with the state’s required review of all books. The district said that all books must be approved by a media specialist.

Read full story
43 comments
Wyoming State

Opinion: Republicans Are Outraged Over a Bill Designed to Limit Child Marriages in Wyoming

If Democrats and Republicans cannot agree on child marriage, there's no hope. Of all things that Democrats and Republicans would fight over, this issue seems like it would be common sense to both parties. Children should not be getting married.

Read full story
649 comments
Arkansas State

Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth

Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.

Read full story
3767 comments
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, Florida

After being destroyed by Hurricane Ian, this new bar is set to open soon. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is no stranger to adversity. His restaurant was demolished in September of 2022 thanks to Hurricane Ian ripping through Times Square in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.

Read full story
196 comments

Opinion: Christian Group Opposing Donald Trump Receives 20,000 Signatures on Petition

The petition was created by Faithful America, which was founded in 2004. A petition opposing former President Donald J. Trump was created by Faithful America, a group who claims to be the "largest online community of Christians putting faith into action for social justice." The petition against Donald Trump received over 20,000 signatures.

Read full story
256 comments

"Inhumane Conditions" Reported in Netflix's Squid Game: The Challege

The hit Netflix show that has been turned into a reality show has been an overwhelming disaster. Netflix's popular show, Squid Games, was viewed by 111 million people in less than a month, making it Netflix's biggest hit. The nine-episode Korean thriller was released on September 17th, 2021, and was rated number one in 94 countries.

Read full story

Opinion: Some Trump Fans Think Biden Has a Second "Bad" Military While Trump Controls U.S. With "Good" Military

Daily Show Correspondent Jordan Klepper went to Trump's South Carolina rally and this is what happened... If you've ever watched The Daily Show, you know that correspondent, Jordan Klepper, has his own segment called "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse" in which he travels around the country to attend various Trump rallies to speak with his supporters.

Read full story
1358 comments

Six Retailers May Close in 2023

This year may be your last chance to hit up these stores. It's the New Year and many people have recharged their batteries and are ready to take on life with new vigor. Unfortunately for these six stores, it looks like their lifetime is about to end.

Read full story
23 comments
Missouri State

Opinion: Missouri Bill Would Pay Teachers $3,000 to Take Class on "American Patriotism"

The Republican majority in the state House and Senate also wants to ban critical race theory in classrooms. Missouri Republicans are planning to pass legislation that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in grades K-12. Critical race theory (CRT) is a college level theory that examines the role of institutions in perpetuating racism and is generally not taught in public schools around the country.

Read full story
33 comments

Opinion: Can Donald Trump's Legal Woes Prevent Him from Running for President?

Trump is at the center of numerous investigations that could derail his presidential aspirations. Former President Donald J. Trump just finished his first rally of the 2024 campaign season in South Carolina. As he embarks on his third run for president, many people are wondering if his many legal problems will be an issue for him or maybe even prevent him from running altogether.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Well-Known Home Goods Store Struggles, Closes Stores All Across the Country

Bed, Bath, and Beyond has no choice but to close 87 more stores. Bed, Bath, and Beyond is in financial trouble and it has chosen to close 87 more stores across the United States to avoid bankruptcy. The company has a plan to shut down the 150 lowest-performing locations, and this latest wave adds to that total, including 62 announced in September and 56 announced in January.

Read full story
78 comments

Opinion: Donald Trump is Suggesting a Major Overhaul of Public Schools, Including "Certifying Patriotic Teachers"

In a new ad, the 2024 candidate with presidential aspirations talks about changing public schools as we know them. Former President Donald J. Trump has come out with a new plan that would drastically alter American public education as a part of his 2024 campaign for the presidency. He put out a video on his Twitter account @TrumpWarRoom outlining the details of his plan:

Read full story
1495 comments
Pennsylvania State

Important Information for Those Who Use Medical Marijuana in Pennsylvania: Positive Changes are Ahead

A proposed piece of legislation will improve the conditions of the PA Medical Marijuana Program. Two Pennsylvania State Senators are making a bipartisan effort to improve the Medical Marijuana Program for patients within the Commonwealth.

Read full story
109 comments

Starbucks is Revamping its Rewards Program and It's Disappointing

The popular coffee shop is changing the way its customers receive rewards. Brace yourselves, Starbucks fans...The Starbucks Rewards program is about to undergo some major changes, and not for the better. When the Starbucks Rewards program was born in April of 2008, it looked much differently than it does today.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.

Read full story
1386 comments
Norristown, PA

New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug Users

An animal tranquilizer is being discovered in the heroin and fentanyl of drug users. Two Norristown, PA men recently pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy