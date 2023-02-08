Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, Florida

After being destroyed by Hurricane Ian, this new bar is set to open soon.

Photo by Sean Oulashin on Unsplash

Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is no stranger to adversity. His restaurant was demolished in September of 2022 thanks to Hurricane Ian ripping through Times Square in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

After his business washed away, Houghton opened a food truck in October carrying the restaurant's most popular dishes. Although it's been doing well, Houghton has a bigger vision than just a food truck.

He's building a beach bar on Fort Myers Beach out of two large shipping containers. The shipping containers were custom-made for La Ola Restaurant by MaxFab's Oklahoma plant.

The two shipping containers will be combined to make the bar and restaurant. It's also ready for the intense Florida hurricane season. The shipping containers are able to be taken apart and put back together with relative ease. Houghton said that if another storm is forecast to come through, they could have the bar disassembled within 48 hours.

Shipping containers used for beach bar Photo by NBC-2

“These doors are going to fold out into a deck to be the first row of tables,” said Houghton. “It will be a roughly eight-foot deck and then the bar will be about three feet inside. The bar will run around 28-29 feet. Behind the bar will be a center area that has a large ice machine to the back. To the right, there will be a 10 x 8 walk-in cooler.”

The site of the bar is an old coffee shop around the center square of Bell Tower. Houghton employs about 28 employees and entertainers, and they are ready to get back to work.

Food will not be cooked in the bar, as there is no kitchen. Entrees will continue to be made in the truck that will sit alongside the bar. But the full-service bar will have three bathrooms and a special spot for entertainment.

For those of you imagining small shipping containers, do not fret. The 4,200-foot restaurant and bar is very spacious and roomy. In fact, one could fit the old La Ola Restaurant into the new location with room to spare. “It would basically fit in the three bathrooms that we have here now,” Houghton said.

“When you look straight ahead, you’re going to see a brand-new bar,” Houghton said. “All with polished concrete countertops. This will be more of the bar, social area. And in the back corner will be the small stage and dancefloor where the entertainers are going to play.”

There are high-top tables, regular dinner tables, and over a dozen options for seating outside the bar in the deck area.

For those interested in visiting the brand new La Ola Surfside Restaurant, they may have to wait a little while longer. “I’m gonna guess, April,” Houghton said. “But at this point, it’s just a guess.”

It looks like the restaurant and bar will be an amazing addition to Fort Myers Beach, even though they never actually left.

Map of La Ola Surfside Restaurant Photo by Screenshot by author

The address for La Ola Surfside Restaurant is 1035 Estero Boulevard #3, Fort Myers Beach, Florida 33931.