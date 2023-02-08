Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort.

Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.

At that time, the Governor and Lt. Governor cited the positive economic impact legalization would have on the Commonwealth. They also pointed out the harm that pot laws have done to many productive and otherwise law-abiding citizens. Black and brown people have been disproportionately incarcerated and taken away from their families and children due to the draconian laws currently on the books.

Along with Ohio, Oklahoma, and Minnesota, Pennsylvania is expected to be in prime position to pass full legalization this year.

Now Pennsylvania has a new Governor, former Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the Democrats have successfully taken the state House from Republican control for the first time in ten years. When asked as an Attorney General if he supported legalizing recreational cannabis, Governor Shapiro indicated that he did.

Governor Shapiro put out a statement as Attorney General that said:

"Continuing to criminalize adult personal marijuana use is a waste of limited law enforcement resources, it disproportionately impacts our minority communities and it does not make us safer.

Given those realities and after months of internal research and discussions with fellow law enforcement, I am in support of efforts to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana use for Pennsylvanians over the age of 21. As part of this, we also must expunge records of those with non-violent marijuana use convictions.

As the Legislature considers this issue, I will continue to prioritize serious threats in our communities—like the opioid crisis—and invest in educating our kids on the risks of substance abuse."

When New Jersey made the move to legalize recreational cannabis, then-Attorney General Shapiro tweeted:

In 2021, a new poll stated that six out of ten or 58% of Pennsylvanians support fully legalizing recreational cannabis across the Commonwealth. At the time, this was the highest amount of support since the Muhlenberg College began tracking people's opinions on this issue in their annual public health poll.

26% in the poll opposed legalizing marijuana and 14% didn't support or oppose legalizing marijuana and 3% said that they weren't sure what they favored.

A third state surrounding PA legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 Midterm Elections, which could help pave a path for PA to do the same. New York joined New Jersey and Maryland is gearing up to start selling cannabis in mid-2023. Only Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania are the only states in the region that have not taken the plunge.

The PA Medical Marijuana Advisory Board announced that the number of people getting prescriptions for medical cannabis is increasing, prices are declining, and PA is working on rolling out subsidies for low-income people who need help paying for their medical cannabis.

What's even more promising is that PA now has a Republican Senator who wants to help get marijuana legalized for the general public. "We need to act sooner rather than later to establish an adult recreational use program," Republican state Sen. Mike Regan said.

Last February, the PA General Assembly held hearings on the Commonwealth's first bipartisan recreational marijuana legislation. It was introduced by Senator Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) and Senator Dan Laughlin (R-Erie). After three hearings, the bill stalled in a committee, while elections took precedence.

The bill would set the age limit at 21 for purchasing and consuming marijuana and age must be confirmed using an ID for every customer. The bill would also expunge the records of non-violent marijuana convictions that are acting as an obstacle for thousands of Pennsylvanians to overcome.

For production and distribution of cannabis, the bill would rely heavily on existing rules in the medical marijuana program. Creating licenses for social and economic equity would play a major role in expanding the industry. Also, medical marijuana patients would be limited to growing five plants at home for personal consumption only.

Prior estimates from the Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office have projected that legalizing recreational marijuana would produce between $400 million and $1 billion in revenue for the Commonwealth and create thousands of new jobs. It would expand upon the tax revenue already being incurred by the Medical Marijuana Program which has over 700,000 patients.

According to a new CBS News poll that questioned registered voters in September 2022, 66% of respondents were in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana for adults. Another poll in 2020, by Harper Polling on behalf of the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition, found similar levels of support with more than half of self-identified conservatives in support of marijuana legalization.

Right now, it looks like legalizing recreational marijuana is closer than it has ever been. There's going to be some partisan bickering and at some point, there will have to be compromise. But with the Democrats in the House and the Governorship, and bipartisan support for making it happen, it's appearing more and more that legalized adult-use cannabis is on the horizon in Pennsylvania.