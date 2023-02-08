Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

M. L. French

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQha5_0kfnwEGv00
Weighing marijuanaPhoto byBudding .onUnsplash

Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.

At that time, the Governor and Lt. Governor cited the positive economic impact legalization would have on the Commonwealth. They also pointed out the harm that pot laws have done to many productive and otherwise law-abiding citizens. Black and brown people have been disproportionately incarcerated and taken away from their families and children due to the draconian laws currently on the books.

Along with Ohio, Oklahoma, and Minnesota, Pennsylvania is expected to be in prime position to pass full legalization this year.

Now Pennsylvania has a new Governor, former Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the Democrats have successfully taken the state House from Republican control for the first time in ten years. When asked as an Attorney General if he supported legalizing recreational cannabis, Governor Shapiro indicated that he did.

Governor Shapiro put out a statement as Attorney General that said:

"Continuing to criminalize adult personal marijuana use is a waste of limited law enforcement resources, it disproportionately impacts our minority communities and it does not make us safer.

Given those realities and after months of internal research and discussions with fellow law enforcement, I am in support of efforts to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana use for Pennsylvanians over the age of 21. As part of this, we also must expunge records of those with non-violent marijuana use convictions.

As the Legislature considers this issue, I will continue to prioritize serious threats in our communities—like the opioid crisis—and invest in educating our kids on the risks of substance abuse."

When New Jersey made the move to legalize recreational cannabis, then-Attorney General Shapiro tweeted:

In 2021, a new poll stated that six out of ten or 58% of Pennsylvanians support fully legalizing recreational cannabis across the Commonwealth. At the time, this was the highest amount of support since the Muhlenberg College began tracking people's opinions on this issue in their annual public health poll.

26% in the poll opposed legalizing marijuana and 14% didn't support or oppose legalizing marijuana and 3% said that they weren't sure what they favored.

A third state surrounding PA legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 Midterm Elections, which could help pave a path for PA to do the same. New York joined New Jersey and Maryland is gearing up to start selling cannabis in mid-2023. Only Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania are the only states in the region that have not taken the plunge.

The PA Medical Marijuana Advisory Board announced that the number of people getting prescriptions for medical cannabis is increasing, prices are declining, and PA is working on rolling out subsidies for low-income people who need help paying for their medical cannabis.

What's even more promising is that PA now has a Republican Senator who wants to help get marijuana legalized for the general public. "We need to act sooner rather than later to establish an adult recreational use program," Republican state Sen. Mike Regan said.

Last February, the PA General Assembly held hearings on the Commonwealth's first bipartisan recreational marijuana legislation. It was introduced by Senator Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) and Senator Dan Laughlin (R-Erie). After three hearings, the bill stalled in a committee, while elections took precedence.

The bill would set the age limit at 21 for purchasing and consuming marijuana and age must be confirmed using an ID for every customer. The bill would also expunge the records of non-violent marijuana convictions that are acting as an obstacle for thousands of Pennsylvanians to overcome.

For production and distribution of cannabis, the bill would rely heavily on existing rules in the medical marijuana program. Creating licenses for social and economic equity would play a major role in expanding the industry. Also, medical marijuana patients would be limited to growing five plants at home for personal consumption only.

Prior estimates from the Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office have projected that legalizing recreational marijuana would produce between $400 million and $1 billion in revenue for the Commonwealth and create thousands of new jobs. It would expand upon the tax revenue already being incurred by the Medical Marijuana Program which has over 700,000 patients.

According to a new CBS News poll that questioned registered voters in September 2022, 66% of respondents were in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana for adults. Another poll in 2020, by Harper Polling on behalf of the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition, found similar levels of support with more than half of self-identified conservatives in support of marijuana legalization.

Right now, it looks like legalizing recreational marijuana is closer than it has ever been. There's going to be some partisan bickering and at some point, there will have to be compromise. But with the Democrats in the House and the Governorship, and bipartisan support for making it happen, it's appearing more and more that legalized adult-use cannabis is on the horizon in Pennsylvania.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Recreational Marijuana# Law# Pennsylvania# Drugs# Politics

Comments / 194

Published by

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, and addiction. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium. Pink Floyd fanatic.

Reading, PA
4K followers

More from M. L. French

Wyoming State

Opinion: Republicans Are Outraged Over a Bill Designed to Limit Child Marriages in Wyoming

If Democrats and Republicans cannot agree on child marriage, there's no hope. Of all things that Democrats and Republicans would fight over, this issue seems like it would be common sense to both parties. Children should not be getting married.

Read full story
485 comments
Arkansas State

Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth

Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.

Read full story
3476 comments
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, Florida

After being destroyed by Hurricane Ian, this new bar is set to open soon. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is no stranger to adversity. His restaurant was demolished in September of 2022 thanks to Hurricane Ian ripping through Times Square in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Christian Group Opposing Donald Trump Receives 20,000 Signatures on Petition

The petition was created by Faithful America, which was founded in 2004. A petition opposing former President Donald J. Trump was created by Faithful America, a group who claims to be the "largest online community of Christians putting faith into action for social justice." The petition against Donald Trump received over 20,000 signatures.

Read full story
256 comments

"Inhumane Conditions" Reported in Netflix's Squid Game: The Challege

The hit Netflix show that has been turned into a reality show has been an overwhelming disaster. Netflix's popular show, Squid Games, was viewed by 111 million people in less than a month, making it Netflix's biggest hit. The nine-episode Korean thriller was released on September 17th, 2021, and was rated number one in 94 countries.

Read full story

Opinion: Some Trump Fans Think Biden Has a Second "Bad" Military While Trump Controls U.S. With "Good" Military

Daily Show Correspondent Jordan Klepper went to Trump's South Carolina rally and this is what happened... If you've ever watched The Daily Show, you know that correspondent, Jordan Klepper, has his own segment called "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse" in which he travels around the country to attend various Trump rallies to speak with his supporters.

Read full story
1357 comments

Six Retailers May Close in 2023

This year may be your last chance to hit up these stores. It's the New Year and many people have recharged their batteries and are ready to take on life with new vigor. Unfortunately for these six stores, it looks like their lifetime is about to end.

Read full story
23 comments
Missouri State

Opinion: Missouri Bill Would Pay Teachers $3,000 to Take Class on "American Patriotism"

The Republican majority in the state House and Senate also wants to ban critical race theory in classrooms. Missouri Republicans are planning to pass legislation that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in grades K-12. Critical race theory (CRT) is a college level theory that examines the role of institutions in perpetuating racism and is generally not taught in public schools around the country.

Read full story
33 comments

Opinion: Can Donald Trump's Legal Woes Prevent Him from Running for President?

Trump is at the center of numerous investigations that could derail his presidential aspirations. Former President Donald J. Trump just finished his first rally of the 2024 campaign season in South Carolina. As he embarks on his third run for president, many people are wondering if his many legal problems will be an issue for him or maybe even prevent him from running altogether.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Well-Known Home Goods Store Struggles, Closes Stores All Across the Country

Bed, Bath, and Beyond has no choice but to close 87 more stores. Bed, Bath, and Beyond is in financial trouble and it has chosen to close 87 more stores across the United States to avoid bankruptcy. The company has a plan to shut down the 150 lowest-performing locations, and this latest wave adds to that total, including 62 announced in September and 56 announced in January.

Read full story
75 comments

Opinion: Donald Trump is Suggesting a Major Overhaul of Public Schools, Including "Certifying Patriotic Teachers"

In a new ad, the 2024 candidate with presidential aspirations talks about changing public schools as we know them. Former President Donald J. Trump has come out with a new plan that would drastically alter American public education as a part of his 2024 campaign for the presidency. He put out a video on his Twitter account @TrumpWarRoom outlining the details of his plan:

Read full story
1495 comments
Pennsylvania State

Important Information for Those Who Use Medical Marijuana in Pennsylvania: Positive Changes are Ahead

A proposed piece of legislation will improve the conditions of the PA Medical Marijuana Program. Two Pennsylvania State Senators are making a bipartisan effort to improve the Medical Marijuana Program for patients within the Commonwealth.

Read full story
109 comments

Starbucks is Revamping its Rewards Program and It's Disappointing

The popular coffee shop is changing the way its customers receive rewards. Brace yourselves, Starbucks fans...The Starbucks Rewards program is about to undergo some major changes, and not for the better. When the Starbucks Rewards program was born in April of 2008, it looked much differently than it does today.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.

Read full story
1385 comments
Norristown, PA

New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug Users

An animal tranquilizer is being discovered in the heroin and fentanyl of drug users. Two Norristown, PA men recently pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

Read full story
26 comments

Opinion: Customer Surprised by Extra Charge at Starbucks in Target

One woman is shocked that she received an extra charge after making a request during her recent shopping trip. A TikTok user who goes by @mariah7166 went viral recently after posting about her trip to Starbucks inside of a Target store. As of the writing of this article, she has received 2.8 million views on her TikTok post.

Read full story
52 comments
Pennsylvania State

Popular Grocery Chain Partners with Instacart for Quick Shopping and Delivery

Shoppers can now rely on Instacart services when they don't feel like going to the grocery store at this chain. People who shop at Weis Markets, Inc. are about to have another convenient option for grocery shopping while they wait conveniently at home. Weis just announced that they will be partnering with the personal shopper and delivery service, Instacart, to provide their customers with more options for accessibility.

Read full story

You May Qualify for Cash if You Own an Apple MacBook

Settlements are being made from a national class-action lawsuit filed against Apple. If you purchased select Apple MacBook laptops between 2015 and 2019, you may be eligible to receive up to $395 from a national class-action lawsuit. According to the July 2020 lawsuit, Apple sold MacBooks that had faulty keyboards.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium Plans

Chinatown residents fear that the new stadium will take away from their safe space. For many Chinese immigrants to America, Chinatown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been a haven from racism, violence, hate crimes, and anti-immigrant sentiments.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy