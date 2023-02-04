Opinion: Some Trump Fans Think Biden Has a Second "Bad" Military While Trump Controls U.S. With "Good" Military

If you've ever watched The Daily Show, you know that correspondent, Jordan Klepper, has his own segment called "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse" in which he travels around the country to attend various Trump rallies to speak with his supporters.

Klepper asks them questions about why they like Trump, different conspiracy theories, or the news of the day and he usually gets some pretty quirky answers.

For his most recent segment, Klepper made his way to South Carolina where the former President was holding his first official rally of the 2024 campaign season. He ran into some interesting MAGA (Make America Great Again) fans.

One exchange stood out from the rest. Klepper met up with two sweet elderly women wearing identical shirts that said "I'm a Trump Girl 2020" with a star-spangled high heel shoe plastered in the center.

They began to have a conversation about the former President, which began with the women telling Jordan that Trump was still President. Here's the wacky exchange:

Trump Fan #1: Donald Trump is President right now.

Jordan Klepper: He's currently the President. (with skepticism)

Trump Fan #1: Absolutely.

Trump Fan #2: He is still president. There’s a lot of things that this Biden person does not have, like the presidential seal and things like that that are pretty obvious.

Jordan Klepper: Biden doesn’t have the presidential seal? When he speaks, there’s a presidential seal in front of him.

Trump Fan #2: It's not real.

Jordan Klepper: What is he doing as President?

Trump Fan #1: He is in charge of the military. Great. The military is in charge of this whole thing.

Trump Fan #2: The military were put in charge in 2018 when President Trump signed an executive order.

Jordan Klepper: The American military arms that are going to Ukraine. We have Donald trump to thank for that?

Trump Fan #1: No.

Trump Fan #2: That's two militaries.

Jordan Klepper: There's two? There's two militaries?

Trump Fan #2: There's a good and a bad.

Jordan Klepper: So there’s two militaries. Donald Trump’s in charge of the good one.

Trump Fan #1: Yes.

Jordan Klepper: Biden's in charge of the bad military?

Trump Fan #2: That's exactly right.

I find it very scary that these ideas are flowing freely through the Trump universe. There seems to be no one to who acts as a reasonable moderator of crazy ideas. Conspiracy theories run through the right like wildfire.

Trump needs to bear some responsibility for this. When he was asked about QAnon at a press briefing, he seemed to approve of the ideas being espoused. For anyone unfamiliar, QAnon is supposed to be an ex-military official or numerous ex-military official who has accused high-level Democrats of running a pedophile ring.

In this conspiracy theory, Donald Trump is supposed to be the chosen one to take down this pedophile ring and eliminate the "deep state," who are supposedly intelligence officials within the government who are actively working to destroy Trump.

When Trump was asked about QAnon, Trump said he appreciated their support. He said, well, I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate.”

We're in a situation where the country is divided, and blame lies on both sides. But how can we possibly reason with each other when there are many people who don't have a good grasp of reality? We have different sets of facts and varying ways of life.

Conspiracy theories have a lot of power, but it is partially up to the political leaders in this country to dissolve the crazy lies and stories so that we all may be on the same page. I'm a staunch advocate of free speech and diversity of thought, but it should be grounded in reality or backed up with facts.

Here's the entire video for those who are interested:

