Opinion: Can Donald Trump's Legal Woes Prevent Him from Running for President?

Trump is at the center of numerous investigations that could derail his presidential aspirations.

former President Donald Trump Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Former President Donald J. Trump just finished his first rally of the 2024 campaign season in South Carolina. As he embarks on his third run for president, many people are wondering if his many legal problems will be an issue for him or maybe even prevent him from running altogether.

Unlike the first and second time Trump ran for president, he has several legal cases looming over his head.

First, we have arguably the most significant of his legal troubles. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating him on two separate cases . The first involves the illegal mishandling of classified documents that were uncovered after the FBI conducted a raid of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s resort where he resides.

The second case being investigated by the DOJ is Trump’s alleged involvement in the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. The January 6th Committee in Congress recommended that criminal charges on four counts be filed against Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection.

The next problem for Trump is the investigation going on in Georgia to determine if he tried to interfere in the 2020 Election in their state. Trump was recorded calling the Georgia Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger and asking him to “find” votes so that he would be declared the winner of the state over Joe Biden during the 2020 Election. “All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said on the call.

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has recently hinted that charges may be forthcoming in the Trump case. “I expect to see indictments in Fulton County before I see any federal indictments,” said Clark Cunningham , a Georgia State University law professor.

While these investigations are going on, a special grand jury in New York is looking into Trump’s role in a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 Election. Daniels claimed that she and Trump had an affair while his wife, Melania, was pregnant with his youngest son. Trump has denied the allegations, but ordered his former lawyer, Michael Cohen to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep the affair secret during the election.

Michael Cohen also paid hush money at the behest of Trump in the amount of $150,000 to Playboy model Karen McDougal to secure her silence during the 2016 campaign about an alleged affair she had with Trump. Again, Trump denies that the affair took place.

Finally, New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and three of his adult children, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, for allegedly overvaluing Trump Organization assets in order to obtain more favorable loans and interest rates.

Trump’s critics are hopeful that at least one of these cases will cause his downfall. Unfortunately, Article II in the Constitution , which outlines the requirements for presidential hopefuls, says absolutely nothing about criminal convictions.

Opponents of Trump are looking at two possible strategies that may stop him from continuing his 2024 campaign. First, there is a federal law that prevents people from taking or destroying government records. Anyone charged and convicted of breaking this law would be prohibited from holding federal public office.

The second strategy revolves around language in the Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment . It states that no one can become a member of Congress, or “any office, civil or military,” if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion.”

It is highly unlikely that either strategy will keep Trump from running. It would be difficult for the DOJ to justify charging Trump with mishandling classified documents when classified documents were just found at the homes of President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The main difference between Trump’s situation and that of Biden and Pence are that lawyers for Biden and Pence found the documents and voluntarily handed them over. In Trump’s case, the National Archives noticed there were documents missing and asked Trump to return them.

He returned some of them after receiving a subpoena, which led to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago , where he currently resides.

As far as using the Fourteenth Amendment goes, legal scholars are unsure if it would apply to Trump. The language in the Fourteenth Amendment was written to prevent Confederates from getting into office. It mentions senators, representatives, and electors being barred from office, but does not say anything about the President.

It is also unclear what the process would be to remove or prevent a president from taking office due to this Amendment.

It is unknown if these investigations will affect the former President politically. There may be some people whose trust in Trump has been destroyed and will want someone without all of the baggage that accompanies Trump to run against the Democrats.

His fate will likely depend on the field of Republicans in the Primary Election. If they have a robust group of Trump-like politicians, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who don’t have legal investigations hanging over their heads, Trump may be in trouble.

But overall, those who loved Trump in 2020 still love him. Those who hated Trump in 2020 still hate him. He is a very polarizing figure.