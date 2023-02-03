Opinion: Can Donald Trump's Legal Woes Prevent Him from Running for President?

M. L. French

Trump is at the center of numerous investigations that could derail his presidential aspirations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AG9Fq_0kamJW5s00
former President Donald TrumpPhoto byMarkus SpiskeonUnsplash

Former President Donald J. Trump just finished his first rally of the 2024 campaign season in South Carolina. As he embarks on his third run for president, many people are wondering if his many legal problems will be an issue for him or maybe even prevent him from running altogether.

Unlike the first and second time Trump ran for president, he has several legal cases looming over his head.

First, we have arguably the most significant of his legal troubles. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating him on two separate cases. The first involves the illegal mishandling of classified documents that were uncovered after the FBI conducted a raid of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s resort where he resides.

The second case being investigated by the DOJ is Trump’s alleged involvement in the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. The January 6th Committee in Congress recommended that criminal charges on four counts be filed against Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection.

The next problem for Trump is the investigation going on in Georgia to determine if he tried to interfere in the 2020 Election in their state. Trump was recorded calling the Georgia Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger and asking him to “find” votes so that he would be declared the winner of the state over Joe Biden during the 2020 Election. “All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said on the call.

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has recently hinted that charges may be forthcoming in the Trump case. “I expect to see indictments in Fulton County before I see any federal indictments,” said Clark Cunningham, a Georgia State University law professor.

While these investigations are going on, a special grand jury in New York is looking into Trump’s role in a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 Election. Daniels claimed that she and Trump had an affair while his wife, Melania, was pregnant with his youngest son. Trump has denied the allegations, but ordered his former lawyer, Michael Cohen to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep the affair secret during the election.

Michael Cohen also paid hush money at the behest of Trump in the amount of $150,000 to Playboy model Karen McDougal to secure her silence during the 2016 campaign about an alleged affair she had with Trump. Again, Trump denies that the affair took place.

Finally, New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and three of his adult children, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, for allegedly overvaluing Trump Organization assets in order to obtain more favorable loans and interest rates.

Trump’s critics are hopeful that at least one of these cases will cause his downfall. Unfortunately, Article II in the Constitution, which outlines the requirements for presidential hopefuls, says absolutely nothing about criminal convictions.

Opponents of Trump are looking at two possible strategies that may stop him from continuing his 2024 campaign. First, there is a federal law that prevents people from taking or destroying government records. Anyone charged and convicted of breaking this law would be prohibited from holding federal public office.

The second strategy revolves around language in the Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment. It states that no one can become a member of Congress, or “any office, civil or military,” if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion.”

It is highly unlikely that either strategy will keep Trump from running. It would be difficult for the DOJ to justify charging Trump with mishandling classified documents when classified documents were just found at the homes of President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The main difference between Trump’s situation and that of Biden and Pence are that lawyers for Biden and Pence found the documents and voluntarily handed them over. In Trump’s case, the National Archives noticed there were documents missing and asked Trump to return them.

He returned some of them after receiving a subpoena, which led to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, where he currently resides.

As far as using the Fourteenth Amendment goes, legal scholars are unsure if it would apply to Trump. The language in the Fourteenth Amendment was written to prevent Confederates from getting into office. It mentions senators, representatives, and electors being barred from office, but does not say anything about the President.

It is also unclear what the process would be to remove or prevent a president from taking office due to this Amendment.

It is unknown if these investigations will affect the former President politically. There may be some people whose trust in Trump has been destroyed and will want someone without all of the baggage that accompanies Trump to run against the Democrats.

His fate will likely depend on the field of Republicans in the Primary Election. If they have a robust group of Trump-like politicians, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who don’t have legal investigations hanging over their heads, Trump may be in trouble.

But overall, those who loved Trump in 2020 still love him. Those who hated Trump in 2020 still hate him. He is a very polarizing figure.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Donald Trump# Law# Constitution# Legal Investigations

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, addiction, and local news. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium, Substack, and Vocal.

Reading, PA
3K followers

More from M. L. French

Fort Myers Beach, FL

Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, Florida

After being destroyed by Hurricane Ian, this new bar is set to open soon. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is no stranger to adversity. His restaurant was demolished in September of 2022 thanks to Hurricane Ian ripping through Times Square in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.

Read full story
130 comments

Opinion: Christian Group Opposing Donald Trump Receives 20,000 Signatures on Petition

The petition was created by Faithful America, which was founded in 2004. A petition opposing former President Donald J. Trump was created by Faithful America, a group who claims to be the "largest online community of Christians putting faith into action for social justice." The petition against Donald Trump received over 20,000 signatures.

Read full story
173 comments

"Inhumane Conditions" Reported in Netflix's Squid Game: The Challege

The hit Netflix show that has been turned into a reality show has been an overwhelming disaster. Netflix's popular show, Squid Games, was viewed by 111 million people in less than a month, making it Netflix's biggest hit. The nine-episode Korean thriller was released on September 17th, 2021, and was rated number one in 94 countries.

Read full story

Opinion: Some Trump Fans Think Biden Has a Second "Bad" Military While Trump Controls U.S. With "Good" Military

Daily Show Correspondent Jordan Klepper went to Trump's South Carolina rally and this is what happened... If you've ever watched The Daily Show, you know that correspondent, Jordan Klepper, has his own segment called "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse" in which he travels around the country to attend various Trump rallies to speak with his supporters.

Read full story
1356 comments

Six Retailers May Close in 2023

This year may be your last chance to hit up these stores. It's the New Year and many people have recharged their batteries and are ready to take on life with new vigor. Unfortunately for these six stores, it looks like their lifetime is about to end.

Read full story
23 comments
Missouri State

Opinion: Missouri Bill Would Pay Teachers $3,000 to Take Class on "American Patriotism"

The Republican majority in the state House and Senate also wants to ban critical race theory in classrooms. Missouri Republicans are planning to pass legislation that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in grades K-12. Critical race theory (CRT) is a college level theory that examines the role of institutions in perpetuating racism and is generally not taught in public schools around the country.

Read full story
33 comments
Florida State

Well-Known Home Goods Store Struggles, Closes Stores All Across the Country

Bed, Bath, and Beyond has no choice but to close 87 more stores. Bed, Bath, and Beyond is in financial trouble and it has chosen to close 87 more stores across the United States to avoid bankruptcy. The company has a plan to shut down the 150 lowest-performing locations, and this latest wave adds to that total, including 62 announced in September and 56 announced in January.

Read full story
75 comments

Opinion: Donald Trump is Suggesting a Major Overhaul of Public Schools, Including "Certifying Patriotic Teachers"

In a new ad, the 2024 candidate with presidential aspirations talks about changing public schools as we know them. Former President Donald J. Trump has come out with a new plan that would drastically alter American public education as a part of his 2024 campaign for the presidency. He put out a video on his Twitter account @TrumpWarRoom outlining the details of his plan:

Read full story
1494 comments
Pennsylvania State

Important Information for Those Who Use Medical Marijuana in Pennsylvania: Positive Changes are Ahead

A proposed piece of legislation will improve the conditions of the PA Medical Marijuana Program. Two Pennsylvania State Senators are making a bipartisan effort to improve the Medical Marijuana Program for patients within the Commonwealth.

Read full story
109 comments

Starbucks is Revamping its Rewards Program and It's Disappointing

The popular coffee shop is changing the way its customers receive rewards. Brace yourselves, Starbucks fans...The Starbucks Rewards program is about to undergo some major changes, and not for the better. When the Starbucks Rewards program was born in April of 2008, it looked much differently than it does today.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.

Read full story
1384 comments
Norristown, PA

New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug Users

An animal tranquilizer is being discovered in the heroin and fentanyl of drug users. Two Norristown, PA men recently pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

Read full story
26 comments

Opinion: Customer Surprised by Extra Charge at Starbucks in Target

One woman is shocked that she received an extra charge after making a request during her recent shopping trip. A TikTok user who goes by @mariah7166 went viral recently after posting about her trip to Starbucks inside of a Target store. As of the writing of this article, she has received 2.8 million views on her TikTok post.

Read full story
52 comments
Pennsylvania State

Popular Grocery Chain Partners with Instacart for Quick Shopping and Delivery

Shoppers can now rely on Instacart services when they don't feel like going to the grocery store at this chain. People who shop at Weis Markets, Inc. are about to have another convenient option for grocery shopping while they wait conveniently at home. Weis just announced that they will be partnering with the personal shopper and delivery service, Instacart, to provide their customers with more options for accessibility.

Read full story

You May Qualify for Cash if You Own an Apple MacBook

Settlements are being made from a national class-action lawsuit filed against Apple. If you purchased select Apple MacBook laptops between 2015 and 2019, you may be eligible to receive up to $395 from a national class-action lawsuit. According to the July 2020 lawsuit, Apple sold MacBooks that had faulty keyboards.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium Plans

Chinatown residents fear that the new stadium will take away from their safe space. For many Chinese immigrants to America, Chinatown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been a haven from racism, violence, hate crimes, and anti-immigrant sentiments.

Read full story
17 comments
Berks County, PA

Berks County, PA Schools Are Championing Girls' Wrestling

A number of schools in Berks County are pushing to have girls' wrestling officiated as a PIAA sanctioned sport. Girls and women are constantly breaking stereotypes and shattering glass ceilings. In Berks County, Pennsylvania, school districts are affording their female students the opportunity to do just that by playing a sport that's been exclusive to boys and men since its inception.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Abortion Pills Can Now Be Purchased at Retail Pharmacies

The Food and Drug Administration approved the over-the-counter sale of abortion pills which will increase access to reproductive health services to women in need. For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to retail pharmacies like CVS and Rite Aid to sell abortion pills to the public.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy