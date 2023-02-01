Well-Known Home Goods Store Struggles, Closes Stores All Across the Country

M. L. French

Bed, Bath, and Beyond has no choice but to close 87 more stores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oj1oq_0kY2hqVX00
Closing SignPhoto byTim MossholderonUnsplash

Bed, Bath, and Beyond is in financial trouble and it has chosen to close 87 more stores across the United States to avoid bankruptcy. The company has a plan to shut down the 150 lowest-performing locations, and this latest wave adds to that total, including 62 announced in September and 56 announced in January.

Florida has the most stores closing with this latest round of announcements, with eleven stores closing this month.

According to Reuters, Bed, Bath, and Beyond may file for bankruptcy as soon as this week and has found a liquidator to close the remaining stores unless a buyer can be found relatively quickly.

In September, the company said that they would be laying off 20% of its employees. Bed Bath & Beyond reported a loss of about $393 million after sales plunged 33% for the quarter ending November 26th, 2022.

Bed, Bath, and Beyond used to be the place to go for wedding and baby registries, home goods, and appliances. But they lost their traction as they tried to transition into using store brands. They tried to get back on track by bringing back the national brands that shoppers were used to purchasing at Bed, Bath, and Beyond, but the strategy never worked to bring customers back.

Thirty states will be affected by this decision. This is a list of recently announced closings (it also includes buybuy Baby and Harmon stores, which are owned by the company):

Alabama

  • 6850 Us Highway 90 Anchor D, Daphne

Arizona

  • 1834 South Signal Butte Rd, Mesa

Arkansas

  • 4122 Mccain Blvd, North Little Rock

California

  • 1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100, Carlsbad
  • 10822 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City
  • 2385 Iron Point Rd, Folsom
  • 1405 East Gladstone Street, Glendora
  • 14351 Hindry Avenue, Hawthorne
  • 10561 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles (Harmon)
  • 72459 Highway 111, Palm Desert
  • 3609 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena (Harmon)
  • 10537 4s Commons Drive, Suite 170, San Diego
  • 165 S. Las Posas Rd, San Marcos
  • 1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15, Upland
  • 3125 South Mooney Blvd., Visalia

Colorado

  • 1605 Fall River Drive, Loveland
  • 16531 Washington Street, Thornton

Connecticut

  • 20 Hazard Avenue, Enfield
  • 2260 Kings Highway, Fairfield
  • 835 Queen Street, Southington
  • Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield

Florida

  • 2239 East Semoran Blvd, Apopka
  • 20560 State Road 7, Boca Raton
  • 371 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach
  • 320 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon
  • 4631 North University Drive, Coral Springs
  • 14824 South Military Trail, Delray Beach
  • 1460 W 49th St, Hialeah
  • 6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd, Jacksonville
  • 13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125, Jacksonville
  • 17450 N Alternate A1a Ste 101, Jupiter (Harmon)
  • 397 North Alafaya Trail, Orlando
  • 540 North State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach

Georgia

  • 1 Buckhead Loop, Atlanta

Idaho

  • 3615 S. Federal Way, Boise

Illinois

  • 9650 S Ridgeland Avenue, Chicago Ridge
  • 5786 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake
  • 215 Harlem Avenue, Forest Park
  • 1584 South Randall Road, Geneva
  • 3232 Lake Ave, Suite 125, Wilmette

Iowa

  • 2515 Corridor Way Suite 5, Coralville

Kansas

  • 15335 W. 119th Street, Olathe

Kentucky

  • 4350 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Maryland

  • 200 Harker Place Suite 200, Annapolis
  • 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240, Ocean City
  • 200 Clifton Blvd, Westminster

Massachusetts

  • 3 Abbott Park, Burlington
  • 820 Providence Highway, Dedham
  • 458 State Rd, Rt 6, Suite 100, North Dartmouth
  • 665 Merrill Rd, Pittsfield
  • 600 South Street West, Suite 13, Raynham

Minnesota

  • 7961 Southtown Center, Bloomington

Missouri

  • 10770 Sunset Hills Plaza, St Louis

Nevada

  • 2315 Summa Drive Suite 110, Las Vegas

New Jersey

  • 479 Route 70 East, Brick (Harmon)
  • 155 Promenade Boulevard, Bridgewater
  • 675 Paterson Avenue, Carlstadt (Harmon)
  • 390 Route 3 West, Clifton (Harmon)
  • 123 Ver Valen Street, Closter (Harmon)
  • 1765 Deptford Center Road, Deptford (Harmon)
  • 300 Route 18 East, East Brunswick (Harmon)
  • 392 Route 10 West, East Hanover (Harmon)
  • 725 River Road, Edgewater (Harmon)
  • 276 Route 202/31, Flemington
  • 100 D Route 23 North, Franklin Shopping Center, Franklin (Harmon)
  • 977 Valley Road, Gillette (Harmon)
  • 303 Route 22 East, Greenbrook (Harmon)
  • 370 W. Pleasant View Avenue, Hackensack (Harmon)
  • 2145 Highway 35 - Holmdel Plaza, Holmdel (Harmon)
  • 675 Route 1 South, Suite 2, Iselin (Harmon)
  • 1160 Route 23 North, Kinnelon
  • 357 Route 9 South, Manalapan (Harmon)
  • 1121 Highway 34, Suite A, Matawan
  • 359 Route 34 North, Matawan (Harmon)
  • 190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing
  • 1711 Route 10 East, Morris Plains (Harmon)
  • 8 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel
  • 10 B Route 206 North, Newton (Harmon)
  • 2309-200 Route 66, Ocean (Harmon)
  • 145 Route 4 West, Paramus (Harmon)
  • 300 Us Highway 202, Raritan (Harmon)
  • 550 Broad Street - Route 35, Shrewsbury (Harmon)
  • 720 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills (Harmon)
  • 465 Route 46 West, Totowa (Harmon)
  • 1595 -1 Route 23 South, Wayne (Harmon)
  • 275 State Route 10 E. Ste 350, Succasunna (Harmon)
  • 580 Valley Road, Wayne (Harmon)
  • 36 Clinton Road, West Caldwell (Harmon)
  • 335 South Avenue East, Westfield (Harmon)
  • 700 Broadway, Suite 32, Westwood (Harmon)

New York

  • 5131 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia
  • 459 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn
  • 850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn
  • 850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn (buybuy Baby)
  • 850 Third Ave., Brooklyn (Harmon)
  • 245 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn (Harmon)
  • Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road, Carle Place (Harmon)
  • 8 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack (Harmon)
  • 72 15 25th Avenue, East Elmhurst
  • 251 East Main Street, Elmsford
  • 165-171 Central Park Avenue, Hartsdale (Harmon)
  • 806 Hicksville Road, Massapequa (Harmon)
  • 925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110, Melville (Harmon)
  • 530 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola (Harmon)
  • 46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59, Nanuet (Harmon)
  • 1490 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park
  • 77 Quaker Ridge Road. New Rochelle (Harmon)
  • 675 6th Avenue, New York (Harmon)
  • 2171 Broadway, New York (Harmon)
  • 1119 Old Country Road, Plainview (Harmon)
  • 441 Boston Post Road, Port Chester (buybuy Baby)
  • 2020 South Road, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie
  • 2600 South Road, Poughkeepsie (Harmon)
  • 790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300, Rochester (buybuy Baby)
  • 3064 Route 50, Saratoga Springs
  • 2131 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers (Harmon)

North Dakota

  • 1455 East Lasalle Drive, Bismarck

Ohio

  • 3750 Easton Market, Columbus

Pennsylvania

  • 1700 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park
  • 3739 William Penn Highway, Monroeville
  • 1261 Knapp Road, North Wales
  • 160 Quinn Drive, Pittsburgh

South Carolina

  • 5930 Rivers Ave, North Charleston (buybuy Baby)
  • 205 West Blackstock Road, Spartanburg

Tennessee

  • 5523 Highway 153, Suite 112, Hixson
  • 870 South White Station Road, Memphis

Texas

  • 420 East Fm 3040 Suite 300, Lewisville
  • 719 Hebron Parkway, Lewisville (Buybuy Baby)
  • 6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125, Plano
  • 2112 Sw Hk Dodgen Loop, Temple

Utah

  • 1678 W Redstone Center Drive, Park City

Virginia

  • Greenbrier Marketcenter, 1324 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake
  • 24670 Dulles Landing Dr. Unt150, Dulles
  • 12100 Fairfax Towne Center, Fairfax
  • 6642 Loisdale Road, Springfield
  • 4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4, Williamsburg
  • 2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester

Washington

  • 7809b Vancouver Plaza Dr #102, Vancouver
  • 1630 W Poplar Street, Walla Walla

West Virginia

  • 395 Target Way, Morgantown

Wisconsin

  • 3575 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau

