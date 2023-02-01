Well-Known Home Goods Store Struggles, Closes Stores All Across the Country

Bed, Bath, and Beyond has no choice but to close 87 more stores.

Closing Sign Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Bed, Bath, and Beyond is in financial trouble and it has chosen to close 87 more stores across the United States to avoid bankruptcy. The company has a plan to shut down the 150 lowest-performing locations, and this latest wave adds to that total, including 62 announced in September and 56 announced in January.

Florida has the most stores closing with this latest round of announcements, with eleven stores closing this month.

According to Reuters, Bed, Bath, and Beyond may file for bankruptcy as soon as this week and has found a liquidator to close the remaining stores unless a buyer can be found relatively quickly.

In September, the company said that they would be laying off 20% of its employees. Bed Bath & Beyond reported a loss of about $393 million after sales plunged 33% for the quarter ending November 26th, 2022.

Bed, Bath, and Beyond used to be the place to go for wedding and baby registries, home goods, and appliances. But they lost their traction as they tried to transition into using store brands. They tried to get back on track by bringing back the national brands that shoppers were used to purchasing at Bed, Bath, and Beyond, but the strategy never worked to bring customers back.

Thirty states will be affected by this decision. This is a list of recently announced closings (it also includes buybuy Baby and Harmon stores, which are owned by the company):

Alabama

6850 Us Highway 90 Anchor D, Daphne

Arizona

1834 South Signal Butte Rd, Mesa

Arkansas

4122 Mccain Blvd, North Little Rock

California

1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100, Carlsbad

10822 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City

2385 Iron Point Rd, Folsom

1405 East Gladstone Street, Glendora

14351 Hindry Avenue, Hawthorne

10561 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles (Harmon)

72459 Highway 111, Palm Desert

3609 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena (Harmon)

10537 4s Commons Drive, Suite 170, San Diego

165 S. Las Posas Rd, San Marcos

1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15, Upland

3125 South Mooney Blvd., Visalia

Colorado

1605 Fall River Drive, Loveland

16531 Washington Street, Thornton

Connecticut

20 Hazard Avenue, Enfield

2260 Kings Highway, Fairfield

835 Queen Street, Southington

Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield

Florida

2239 East Semoran Blvd, Apopka

20560 State Road 7, Boca Raton

371 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach

320 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon

4631 North University Drive, Coral Springs

14824 South Military Trail, Delray Beach

1460 W 49th St, Hialeah

6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd, Jacksonville

13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125, Jacksonville

17450 N Alternate A1a Ste 101, Jupiter (Harmon)

397 North Alafaya Trail, Orlando

540 North State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach

Georgia

1 Buckhead Loop, Atlanta

Idaho

3615 S. Federal Way, Boise

Illinois

9650 S Ridgeland Avenue, Chicago Ridge

5786 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake

215 Harlem Avenue, Forest Park

1584 South Randall Road, Geneva

3232 Lake Ave, Suite 125, Wilmette

Iowa

2515 Corridor Way Suite 5, Coralville

Kansas

15335 W. 119th Street, Olathe

Kentucky

4350 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Maryland

200 Harker Place Suite 200, Annapolis

12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240, Ocean City

200 Clifton Blvd, Westminster

Massachusetts

3 Abbott Park, Burlington

820 Providence Highway, Dedham

458 State Rd, Rt 6, Suite 100, North Dartmouth

665 Merrill Rd, Pittsfield

600 South Street West, Suite 13, Raynham

Minnesota

7961 Southtown Center, Bloomington

Missouri

10770 Sunset Hills Plaza, St Louis

Nevada

2315 Summa Drive Suite 110, Las Vegas

New Jersey

479 Route 70 East, Brick (Harmon)

155 Promenade Boulevard, Bridgewater

675 Paterson Avenue, Carlstadt (Harmon)

390 Route 3 West, Clifton (Harmon)

123 Ver Valen Street, Closter (Harmon)

1765 Deptford Center Road, Deptford (Harmon)

300 Route 18 East, East Brunswick (Harmon)

392 Route 10 West, East Hanover (Harmon)

725 River Road, Edgewater (Harmon)

276 Route 202/31, Flemington

100 D Route 23 North, Franklin Shopping Center, Franklin (Harmon)

977 Valley Road, Gillette (Harmon)

303 Route 22 East, Greenbrook (Harmon)

370 W. Pleasant View Avenue, Hackensack (Harmon)

2145 Highway 35 - Holmdel Plaza, Holmdel (Harmon)

675 Route 1 South, Suite 2, Iselin (Harmon)

1160 Route 23 North, Kinnelon

357 Route 9 South, Manalapan (Harmon)

1121 Highway 34, Suite A, Matawan

359 Route 34 North, Matawan (Harmon)

190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing

1711 Route 10 East, Morris Plains (Harmon)

8 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel

10 B Route 206 North, Newton (Harmon)

2309-200 Route 66, Ocean (Harmon)

145 Route 4 West, Paramus (Harmon)

300 Us Highway 202, Raritan (Harmon)

550 Broad Street - Route 35, Shrewsbury (Harmon)

720 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills (Harmon)

465 Route 46 West, Totowa (Harmon)

1595 -1 Route 23 South, Wayne (Harmon)

275 State Route 10 E. Ste 350, Succasunna (Harmon)

580 Valley Road, Wayne (Harmon)

36 Clinton Road, West Caldwell (Harmon)

335 South Avenue East, Westfield (Harmon)

700 Broadway, Suite 32, Westwood (Harmon)

New York

5131 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia

459 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn

850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn

850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn (buybuy Baby)

850 Third Ave., Brooklyn (Harmon)

245 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn (Harmon)

Carle Place Commons 167 Old Country Road, Carle Place (Harmon)

8 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack (Harmon)

72 15 25th Avenue, East Elmhurst

251 East Main Street, Elmsford

165-171 Central Park Avenue, Hartsdale (Harmon)

806 Hicksville Road, Massapequa (Harmon)

925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110, Melville (Harmon)

530 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola (Harmon)

46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59, Nanuet (Harmon)

1490 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park

77 Quaker Ridge Road. New Rochelle (Harmon)

675 6th Avenue, New York (Harmon)

2171 Broadway, New York (Harmon)

1119 Old Country Road, Plainview (Harmon)

441 Boston Post Road, Port Chester (buybuy Baby)

2020 South Road, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie

2600 South Road, Poughkeepsie (Harmon)

790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300, Rochester (buybuy Baby)

3064 Route 50, Saratoga Springs

2131 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers (Harmon)

North Dakota

1455 East Lasalle Drive, Bismarck

Ohio

3750 Easton Market, Columbus

Pennsylvania

1700 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park

3739 William Penn Highway, Monroeville

1261 Knapp Road, North Wales

160 Quinn Drive, Pittsburgh

South Carolina

5930 Rivers Ave, North Charleston (buybuy Baby)

205 West Blackstock Road, Spartanburg

Tennessee

5523 Highway 153, Suite 112, Hixson

870 South White Station Road, Memphis

Texas

420 East Fm 3040 Suite 300, Lewisville

719 Hebron Parkway, Lewisville (Buybuy Baby)

6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125, Plano

2112 Sw Hk Dodgen Loop, Temple

Utah

1678 W Redstone Center Drive, Park City

Virginia

Greenbrier Marketcenter, 1324 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake

24670 Dulles Landing Dr. Unt150, Dulles

12100 Fairfax Towne Center, Fairfax

6642 Loisdale Road, Springfield

4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4, Williamsburg

2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester

Washington

7809b Vancouver Plaza Dr #102, Vancouver

1630 W Poplar Street, Walla Walla

West Virginia

395 Target Way, Morgantown

Wisconsin