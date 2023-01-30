Opinion: Donald Trump is Suggesting a Major Overhaul of Public Schools, Including "Certifying Patriotic Teachers"

M. L. French

In a new ad, the 2024 candidate with presidential aspirations talks about changing public schools as we know them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lnd3d_0kVZlg2o00
Donald Trump, former President & current 2024 candidate for PresidentPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash

Former President Donald J. Trump has come out with a new plan that would drastically alter American public education as a part of his 2024 campaign for the presidency. He put out a video on his Twitter account @TrumpWarRoom outlining the details of his plan:

He starts out with a divisive message, saying that "our public schools have been taken over by the radical left maniacs." It is beyond this writer's imagination how we will ever come together and unite as Americans with a man who wants to be the leader of our country using such language against our current educators.

America's education may not be perfect, but it certainly isn't what Trump claims it to be. His claims seem to go along with the right-wing theme that teaching about diversity and employing inclusion is wrong or "Marxist" or "radical." Just last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refused to allow schools to teach an AP African American Studies course.

According to NBC News, DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. argued that the AP African American Studies course is a "Trojan horse" for “indoctrinating” students with a left-wing ideology while acting like their real motive is to teach about African American history, which is mandatory to teach in the state of Florida.

Trump outlined some major changes he would make to public schools, the way we fund them, and how we hire educators and administrators.

First, he said he would cut federal funding for “any school or program pushing critical race theory, gender ideology or other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content onto our children.”

Critical race theory is a college-level class and is not, as a general rule, being taught in K-12 public schools in America. The right has become fixated on critical race theory, which has been described by Republicans as “divisive concepts.”

Due to the racial protests in 2020 over the disproportionate amount of police brutality against black people, some educators have increased the lessons on racial equity and the historical experiences of black and brown people that may not have received as much attention in years prior.

A number of states have reacted by introducing bills that limit or prohibit lessons about race and inequality in American public schools. Texas Republican state House Representative Steve Toth has introduced one of those bills in his state.

Toth opposes the term “white privilege” because he feels that it puts blame on white people for the actions of their ancestors in the past. He doesn’t feel that kids should be taught that any race is superior or inferior to any other.

When it comes to gender ideology, would Trump refuse to fund schools that have support groups for LGBTQ kids and teens? For so long, this population has been pushed to the fringes of society. It is about time that they are accepted into mainstream society as they are.

That doesn’t mean that gender ideology should be taught in schools. But the support groups are important to those who utilize them, as middle school and high school is already a difficult time for most people who want desperately to fit in with everyone else.

In his video, Trump also says that he will direct federal agencies to “open civil rights investigations into any school district that has engaged in race-based discrimination. That includes discrimination against Asian Americans.”

Next, he said he would “create a new credentialing body that will be the gold standard anywhere in the world to certify teachers who embrace patriotic values, support our way of life, and understand that their job is not to indoctrinate children.”

This is confusing. What does a “patriotic teacher” mean? What is a “patriotic education?” Does that mean white washing our history to avoid looking at some of the horrible things that happened to black and brown people in America?

Teachers are already subjected to enough stress. They are underpaid and overworked. They don’t often receive the support they need from the parents of their students. Many of them have to use their own money to buy supplies for class. I think “patriotic teachers” is code for those who adhere to right wing ideology.

Trump said he will terminate all Department of Education employees who are deemed “radicals, zealots and Marxists.” He also wants to ban transgender girls from participating in girls’ school-sanctioned sports.

Trump announced that he will give the schools “massive funding preferences and favorable treatment” if they adhere to the following:

I fear that this agenda is politicizing our children’s education. Trump’s previous comments as President made local public schools a huge issue for many parents. As a result, many state Republican legislatures have moved to introduce and pass bills that reflect some of the issues in this video.

We have to be sensitive to diversity and inclusion. At one point in the video, Trump says “the Marxism being preached in our schools is totally hostile to Judeo-Christian teachings and in many ways is resembling an established new religion. Can’t let that happen.”

This is America. We don’t all adhere to Judeo-Christian teachings. This isn’t a new religion — we are making room for everyone to have a seat at the table. You cannot force religious beliefs on a country this diverse and the Supreme Court has already ruled that religion has no place in taxpayer-funded public schools.

For the sake of our children, the grownups in the room must get together and compromise. We all want our kids to receive a robust education that paves the way for a successful and fruitful life. It’s how to get there that’s the problem.

Published by

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, addiction, and local news. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium, Substack, and Vocal.

Reading, PA
2K followers

