Amazing Fruit Salad That You Will Want to Eat Everyday

M Henderson

This salad makes it easy to get fresh fruit into your diet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gd3Aa_0nEvcyuX00
Fruit saladPhoto byM Henderson

During hot, sweltering months, we want to eat fresh fruit because of its water content and the ability to cool us down. When winter rolls around, we continue to incorporate fruit into our diets because it provides our bodies with the vitamins and minerals required to ward off illnesses like colds and flu. The best thing about fruit is that it tastes so good at any time of year.

This fruit salad is easy to make, and it is so delicious that you will want to eat it as often as possible. Kids love it, and it's the perfect way to get them to eat the recommended daily amount of fresh fruit that they should be eating for good nutrition.

Move over candy bars, we're trading calories and tooth decay for wholesome, fresh fruit and good health!

Delicious Fruit Salad

One of the best things about this recipe is that you can use any type of fruit you like. I enjoy it with blueberries and strawberries, but you can add grapes, kiwi, watermelon, blackberries, or whatever you prefer. This recipe uses canned pineapple chunks, but I've used canned peaches or canned pears, and both are very good. Also, for the best flavor, Jell-O® brand instant pudding mix is suggested. I tried using a low-sugar brand from the health food store, but I didn't care for the taste. Use your discretion.

Ingredients

  • 1-20 oz. can pineapple chunks in juice
  • 1-15 oz. can Mandarin oranges, drained
  • 1-16 oz. package fresh strawberries
  • 1 small container fresh blueberries
  • 2 bananas sliced
  • 1-3.4 oz. box lemon or vanilla instant pudding
  • Additional fruit if desired (grapes, watermelon chunks, kiwi slices, etc.)

Directions

  1. Drain pineapple chunks, but reserve juice. Add juice to the mixing bowl you will use for the salad, and set pineapple chunks aside.
  2. Mix in the lemon or vanilla instant pudding with the juice. This is the dressing.
  3. Add pineapple chunks, drained Mandarin oranges, strawberries, and blueberries to the bowl. Mix well.
  4. If you intend to serve the salad immediately, blend in sliced bananas and serve.
  5. If the salad will go into the refrigerator for a while, the bananas can be mixed in right before serving.
  6. Feel free to garnish with chopped herbs, such as mint, for an even fresher taste.

This makes about 6 average servings and the salad keeps well in the refrigerator.

