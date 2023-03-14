Lenten Specials: Fast-food Restaurants

Observe Lent with seafood from these fast-food restaurants.

Fish and Fries Photo by Getty Images

Y'all asked for it. Now, here it is.

Where can those who want to observe Lent find good seafood at fast-food restaurants?

Here's a list of a few places.

Popeye's

The seasonings we enjoy all year round on Popeye's fried chicken translates quite well to seafood. Currently, Popeye's Lenten Specials include:

Flounder Fish Sandwich (Classic or Spicy) : Made with premium flounder, the Flounder Fish Sandwich is marinated in Louisiana spices, rolled in Popeye's signature Southern coating, and fried to a crispy, golden brown. Served on a brioche bun with pickles and tartar sauce.

: Made with premium flounder, the Flounder Fish Sandwich is marinated in Louisiana spices, rolled in Popeye's signature Southern coating, and fried to a crispy, golden brown. Served on a brioche bun with pickles and tartar sauce. Shrimp Tackle Box : The Shrimp Tackle Box includes 8 crispy butterflied shrimp prepared the Popeye's way, one regular side, one biscuit, and a small drink.

: The Shrimp Tackle Box includes 8 crispy butterflied shrimp prepared the Popeye's way, one regular side, one biscuit, and a small drink. Popcorn Shrimp: 1/4 pound bite-sized shrimp seasoned according to Popeye's standards. Served with cocktail sauce.

Arby's

Arby's may have the meats, but during Lent, they have the Fish Sandwich.

$5 Fish Sandwich Combo: Featuring a flaky, panko-breaded white fish filet, the Fish Sandwich from Arby's comes dressed with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a sesame seed bun. The combo includes a small order of fries.

Long John Silver's

With the exception of a couple of chicken items, it's pretty much all seafood at Long John Silver's, so you can't go wrong there during lent. Notables include:

Shrimp Baskets : Batter-dipped, popcorn, or grilled shrimp is served with one side and hush-puppies (fried) or on a bed of savory rice (grilled).

: Batter-dipped, popcorn, or grilled shrimp is served with one side and hush-puppies (fried) or on a bed of savory rice (grilled). Grilled Shrimp & Salmon Variety Platter : Four grilled shrimp and one piece of North Pacific salmon served on savory rice with two sides.

: Four grilled shrimp and one piece of North Pacific salmon served on savory rice with two sides. Fried Fish & Shrimp Variety Platter : Two pieces of batter-fried Alaska Pollock and six batter-fried shrimp with two sides and two hush puppies.

: Two pieces of batter-fried Alaska Pollock and six batter-fried shrimp with two sides and two hush puppies. Seafood Tacos : Wild Alaska Pollock, Grilled Salmon, or Grilled Shrimp are available in Baja, Southwest, Sweet Chili, or Seasoned versions on a soft, corn and flour blend tortilla, topped with chopped cabbage and lime vinaigrette.

: Wild Alaska Pollock, Grilled Salmon, or Grilled Shrimp are available in Baja, Southwest, Sweet Chili, or Seasoned versions on a soft, corn and flour blend tortilla, topped with chopped cabbage and lime vinaigrette. Wild Alaska Pollock Sandwich : Fried Pollock served on a soft hoagie-style roll dressed with pickles and tartar sauce.

: Fried Pollock served on a soft hoagie-style roll dressed with pickles and tartar sauce. Grilled Shrimp Bowl: Eight large shrimp (Baja, Sweet Chili, Southwestern, or Seasoned) atop savory rice.

McDonald's

Available year-round, the Filet-O-Fish Sandwich at McDonald's is always a winner. The classic sandwich features a crispy fish filet patty on top of melted American cheese topped with McDonald's tartar sauce on a soft bun.

Prices and availability of all Lenten specials may vary by location.