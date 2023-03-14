Lenten Specials: Fast-food Restaurants

Observe Lent with seafood from these fast-food restaurants.
Y'all asked for it. Now, here it is.
Where can those who want to observe Lent find good seafood at fast-food restaurants?
Here's a list of a few places.
Popeye's
The seasonings we enjoy all year round on Popeye's fried chicken translates quite well to seafood. Currently, Popeye's Lenten Specials include:
- Flounder Fish Sandwich (Classic or Spicy): Made with premium flounder, the Flounder Fish Sandwich is marinated in Louisiana spices, rolled in Popeye's signature Southern coating, and fried to a crispy, golden brown. Served on a brioche bun with pickles and tartar sauce.
- Shrimp Tackle Box: The Shrimp Tackle Box includes 8 crispy butterflied shrimp prepared the Popeye's way, one regular side, one biscuit, and a small drink.
- Popcorn Shrimp: 1/4 pound bite-sized shrimp seasoned according to Popeye's standards. Served with cocktail sauce.
Arby's
Arby's may have the meats, but during Lent, they have the Fish Sandwich.
- $5 Fish Sandwich Combo: Featuring a flaky, panko-breaded white fish filet, the Fish Sandwich from Arby's comes dressed with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a sesame seed bun. The combo includes a small order of fries.
Long John Silver's
With the exception of a couple of chicken items, it's pretty much all seafood at Long John Silver's, so you can't go wrong there during lent. Notables include:
- Shrimp Baskets: Batter-dipped, popcorn, or grilled shrimp is served with one side and hush-puppies (fried) or on a bed of savory rice (grilled).
- Grilled Shrimp & Salmon Variety Platter: Four grilled shrimp and one piece of North Pacific salmon served on savory rice with two sides.
- Fried Fish & Shrimp Variety Platter: Two pieces of batter-fried Alaska Pollock and six batter-fried shrimp with two sides and two hush puppies.
- Seafood Tacos: Wild Alaska Pollock, Grilled Salmon, or Grilled Shrimp are available in Baja, Southwest, Sweet Chili, or Seasoned versions on a soft, corn and flour blend tortilla, topped with chopped cabbage and lime vinaigrette.
- Wild Alaska Pollock Sandwich: Fried Pollock served on a soft hoagie-style roll dressed with pickles and tartar sauce.
- Grilled Shrimp Bowl: Eight large shrimp (Baja, Sweet Chili, Southwestern, or Seasoned) atop savory rice.
McDonald's
Available year-round, the Filet-O-Fish Sandwich at McDonald's is always a winner. The classic sandwich features a crispy fish filet patty on top of melted American cheese topped with McDonald's tartar sauce on a soft bun.
Prices and availability of all Lenten specials may vary by location.
