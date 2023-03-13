Cauliflower Boudin - A Louisiana Tradition for the 21st Century

Low-carb dieters can now have their boudin and eat it, too.

Packaged Cauliflower Boudin Photo by M Henderson

For many residents of Southern Louisiana, boudin is a fact of life. A spicy sausage stuffed with pork (or crawfish), rice, green onions, and other fresh and dried seasonings, it works equally well for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It can be served as an elegant appetizer with a lovely Creole mustard dipping sauce or as an afternoon snack alongside a soda or glass of iced tea. For die-hard fans of this local delicacy, a link of boudin plus a cold beer equals a balanced meal.

Boudin is one thing Louisiana Cajuns and Creoles agree upon. Though every version might be slightly different, the main ingredients have remained the same throughout the years. Until now.

Cauliflower boudin is making a name for itself on the boudin scene. As part of the low-carb trend, dieters are turning to cauliflower as a substitute for starches like rice and potatoes. Cauliflower can be chopped into tiny pieces in the food processor for a consistency that resembles rice, or steamed and mashed for a dish similar to mashed potatoes. While some say it doesn’t taste exactly the same as the product it’s replacing, cauliflower has proven to be an acceptable replacement, especially with a side of gravy, butter, or a creamy sauce.

By replacing the rice in boudin with cauliflower, sausage-makers have recreated a masterpiece but made it guilt-free. Though a few boudin enthusiasts argue that the taste and texture are too different from the original, those adhering to a low-carb diet can now enjoy boudin without the health worries sometimes associated with the Louisiana tradition of eating too much rice.

Not all boudin joints have gotten onto the cauliflower train. Those who have, report that sometimes patrons can’t tell the difference between the original and the healthier version as neither rice nor cauliflower has much flavor on its own.

Here's where you can get your cauliflower boudin fix.

T-Boy’s Boudin and Cajun Specialty Meats in Mamou and Eunice, LA

Making and selling boudin for over 25 years, T-Boys’s is the home of First Place Award Winning Boudin for six years in a row. The boudin chefs add more meat to the cauliflower boudin to cater to those on high-protein diets. All their boudin products can be ordered online.

Kartchner’s Specialty Meats in Krotz Springs and Scott, LA

With two locations and 11 different varieties of boudin, Kartchner’s offers a flavor for every taste. Their homemade cauliflower boudin is a Cajun treat. It really is delicious!!

Hebert’s Specialty Meats in Maurice and Broussard, LA

According to Hebert’s , “A good Cajun dinner excites the spirit as it warms the heart.” Their cauliflower boudin certainly fits this motto.

Add cauliflower boudin to your "must try" list of Louisiana goodies, if you haven't already.