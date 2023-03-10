Lenten Restaurant Specials in Baton Rouge: Superior Grill

Try superior lenten specials from Superior Grill.

Superior Grill Photo by WHendersonIV

With two locations in Baton Rouge, Superior Grill has some of the finest Mexican cuisine around. The lenten menu is available everyday during lent for lunch or dinner.

Seafood Lenten Specials

Lent Wrap - Grilled shrimp tossed with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and ranch dressing in a spinach tortilla wrap. Lunch $15.95 Dinner $17.95

Seven Layer Camaron Salad - Shrimp with Romaine lettuce, grilled tomatoes, grilled corn, black beans, cubed avocado, and white cheese tossed with chipotle ranch dressing. $22.50

Seafood Enchiladas - Shrimp or Louisiana crawfish filled enchiladas served with rice and lime soup. Lunch $17.95 Dinner $22.75

Crab Cake Enchiladas - Crab cake filled enchiladas served with rice and lime soup. Lunch $17.95 Dinner $19.95

Pescado del Golfo - Locally-sourced Gulf Black Drum served with grilled vegetables and lime soup. $29.95

Platillo del Mar - Mesquite-grilled Tilapia and 2 grilled jumbo shrimp served with grilled vegetables, rice, and lime soup. $29.95

Mexican Sandwich - Mexican torta stuffed with soft shell crab and avocado, served with papas fritas $18.95

Lettuce Wrap Tacos - Grilled shrimp, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, and Baja sauce wrapped in lettuce and served with rice. Lunch $16.95 Dinner $17.95

Vegetable Lenten Specials

Yucatan Lime Soup - Sopa de Marisco with vegetables and fresh lime. Half $7.95 Full $13.95

Grilled Veggies Quesadilla - Grilled veggies topped with Monterrey Jack cheese on a spinach tortilla with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and jalapeno peppers. Half $13.50 Whole $17.00

Black Bean Vegetable Burrito - Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and cheese. Lunch $12.95 Dinner $15.95

Grilled Veggies Tacos - Flour tortillas filled with grilled veggies; served with rice and beans, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Lunch $13.95 Dinner $17.95

Veggie Blue Corn Enchiladas - Two vegetable enchiladas served with pico de gallo and rice and beans. Lunch $14.95 Dinner $17.95

Grilled Veggies Burrito Bowl (with shrimp +$3) - Rice, black beans, Cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso. Lunch $13.95 Dinner $14.95

Lent Grilled Avocados (add shrimp +$3) - Two halves mesquite grilled avocado topped with grilled veggies, lettuce, purple cabbage, roasted corn, cheese, and pico de gallo, served with rice and sour cream. $15.95

Superior Grill is located at 5435 Government Street and 7333 Highland Road in Baton Rouge.