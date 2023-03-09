Homemade Hummus

Enjoy delicious, creamy hummus in the comfort of your own home.

Hummus Photo by M Henderson

Hummus is a staple in Greek and Lebanese restaurants throughout America. Originating in the Middle-East, it has a nutty flavor that can almost be described as slightly sweet. Served as an appetizer or as a side dish with chicken shawarma, gyros, or kebabs, this protein-packed, chickpea-based delicacy is loved by many.

Hummus is not only delicious and healthy, it is very easy to make at home. All you need is a food processor or blender to whip up a creamy batch of it. In the absence of either, a potato masher or simple fork will do the trick. Your hummus will be yummy no matter how you get there.

Ingredients:

3-4 cloves of garlic

1/4 cup olive oil, divided

1 can garbanzo beans (chickpeas), drained

2 heaping tablespoons tahini (sesame seed paste)

juice of 1/2 lemon

salt, to taste

dash of paprika, optional

Process:

Pulse the garlic with 1/2 of the olive oil in the food processor. Add chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and a little salt. Blend until smooth (about 2-3 minutes). Spoon hummus into a bowl and make a small well in the middle. Pour remaining olive oil into the well. Sprinkle with paprika for color, if desired.

Although quite tasty on its own, other ingredients can be added to hummus for a unique twist. Try Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, black olives, or a fistful of cilantro to change up the recipe.

Serve with warm pita triangles, fresh veggies, or tortilla chips.