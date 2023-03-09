Homemade Hummus

Enjoy delicious, creamy hummus in the comfort of your own home.
Hummus is a staple in Greek and Lebanese restaurants throughout America. Originating in the Middle-East, it has a nutty flavor that can almost be described as slightly sweet. Served as an appetizer or as a side dish with chicken shawarma, gyros, or kebabs, this protein-packed, chickpea-based delicacy is loved by many.
Hummus is not only delicious and healthy, it is very easy to make at home. All you need is a food processor or blender to whip up a creamy batch of it. In the absence of either, a potato masher or simple fork will do the trick. Your hummus will be yummy no matter how you get there.
Ingredients:
- 3-4 cloves of garlic
- 1/4 cup olive oil, divided
- 1 can garbanzo beans (chickpeas), drained
- 2 heaping tablespoons tahini (sesame seed paste)
- juice of 1/2 lemon
- salt, to taste
- dash of paprika, optional
Process:
- Pulse the garlic with 1/2 of the olive oil in the food processor.
- Add chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and a little salt.
- Blend until smooth (about 2-3 minutes).
- Spoon hummus into a bowl and make a small well in the middle.
- Pour remaining olive oil into the well.
- Sprinkle with paprika for color, if desired.
Although quite tasty on its own, other ingredients can be added to hummus for a unique twist. Try Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, black olives, or a fistful of cilantro to change up the recipe.
Serve with warm pita triangles, fresh veggies, or tortilla chips.
Comments / 0