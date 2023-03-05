3-Ingredient Baked Chicken

M Henderson

You can make delicious baked chicken with only three ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGxUN_0l7zh96c00
Baked ChickenPhoto byGetty Images

Whether it’s for a special occasion dinner or a weeknight meal, baked chicken fits the bill. Tender, juicy, and easy to prepare, all you have to do is start with a fresh or fully defrosted broiler (or fryer), season, and bake. By the time you get the side dishes ready and set the table, it’s ready to eat.

Use a roasting pan with a lid or a baking pan just large enough to hold the chicken snuggly with aluminum foil for covering.

Ingredients

  • 3 to 4 lb. Broiler
  • 1/4 cup prepared yellow mustard
  • 2 to 3 Tablespoons Creole seasoning*

*Salt and pepper or another preferred seasoning blend can be used.

Instructions

  1. Wash chicken, let drain, and pat dry.
  2. Preheat oven to 425ºF.
  3. Slather yellow mustard all over the bird and massage it in.
  4. Season entirely with Creole seasoning.
  5. Place chicken in roaster or baking pan and cover.
  6. Let it sit for a minimum of 10 minutes to marinate.
  7. Remove the cover and set the pan in the oven to bake for 15 minutes. This step gives the chicken a lovely golden color and crispy skin.
  8. Lower the temperature to 350ºF. Cover the chicken, and bake for an additional 30 minutes to 165ºF. This step seals in the juices.
  9. Once thoroughly cooked, let the chicken rest for 10 minutes before carving.

This recipe works equally well for chicken breasts, leg quarters, or even bone-in thighs. Simply lessen the cooking time. The chicken is ready when juices run clear and the temperature reaches 165ºF.

Serve with potatoes, rice, pasta, salad, fresh vegetables or any combination of these. Leftovers work well for tangy chicken salad, enchiladas, or noodle casserole.

