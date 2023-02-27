Enjoy Oven-Roasted Chickpeas as an Alternative to Popcorn

Roasted Chickpeas Photo by M Henderson

For those nights when you can't or don't want to go out, an at-home movie is a logical choice. One can only eat so much popcorn while watching a movie, however, and some don't even care for it.

Head to your pantry for this four ingredient alternative that is not only tasty, but good for you and very easy to make.

Oven-Roasted Chickpeas

The secret to getting these nice and crispy is to dry-roast them first.

Ingredients

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon chili powder*

1/4 teaspoon salt*

(*Cajun seasoning or other preferred salted seasoning blend can be used instead of chili powder and salt).

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325ºF (163ºC). Lay chickpeas out on paper towel to allow them to dry just a bit. It's okay if they remain a little wet. Transfer chickpeas to a foil or parchment lined baking sheet. Spread evenly. Bake for 30 minutes, stopping to shake the pan a couple of times. Remove chickpeas from oven and carefully transfer to a bowl. Add olive oil, chili powder, and salt. Toss to coat. Spread the seasoned chickpeas onto the baking sheet once again and return to the oven. Bake another 10 to 15 minutes until they are crispy and golden. Remove from oven and allow to cool just a little.

To adapt this recipe for the air-fryer, simply preheat the unit to 380ºF (193ºC), and allow the peas to fry for 5 minutes. Season with oil, chili powder, and salt, or other seasoning preference and fry for an additional 5 minutes.

Enjoy the show!