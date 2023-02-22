Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Poor Boy Lloyd's

Poor Boy Lloyd's in Downtown Baton Rouge serves lunch specials Monday through Saturday.
A part of Downtown Baton Rouge since 1967, Poor Boy Lloyd's Seafood Restaurant is a favorite for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Located at 201 Florida Street at the corner of Lafayette Street, the restaurant is open from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm, Monday through Thursday, 7:00 am to 10:00 pm on Fridays, and 11:00 am to 10:00 pm on Saturdays.
Lunch specials are served Monday through Saturday.
Monday
Red Beans and Rice served with Smoked Sausage and Cornbread
or
White Beans and Rice served with a Ham Steak and Cornbread
Tuesday
Grilled Chicken accompanied by Two Sides and Cornbread
or
Meatloaf served with Two Sides and Cornbread
Wednesday
Country Fried Steak with Two Sides and French Bread
or
Lasagna served with One Side and French Bread
Thursday
Shrimp and Sausage Jambalaya with One Side and French Bread
or
Chicken and Dumplings served with Apple Crunch and French Bread
Friday
Crawfish Etouffee with one side and French Bread
or
Shrimp Fettuccine with one side and French Bread
Saturday
Hamburgers served with a side of French fries or coleslaw
Sides include rice & gravy, red beans & rice, potato salad, French fries, coleslaw, and a side vegetable of the day. Additional menu items include a wide range of Poor Boys, Sandwiches, Salads, Soups, Seafood Gumbo, Plates, and Appetizers.
A full breakfast menu is served Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 10:00 am. The dinner special on Friday and Saturday evenings features a Ribeye Steak served with a Baked Potato and a Green Salad.
