Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Poor Boy Lloyd's

Poor Boy Lloyd's in Downtown Baton Rouge serves lunch specials Monday through Saturday.

Poor Boy Lloyd's Seafood Restaurant Photo by W Henderson IV

A part of Downtown Baton Rouge since 1967, Poor Boy Lloyd's Seafood Restaurant is a favorite for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Located at 201 Florida Street at the corner of Lafayette Street, the restaurant is open from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm, Monday through Thursday, 7:00 am to 10:00 pm on Fridays, and 11:00 am to 10:00 pm on Saturdays.

Lunch specials are served Monday through Saturday.

Monday

Red Beans and Rice served with Smoked Sausage and Cornbread

or

White Beans and Rice served with a Ham Steak and Cornbread

Tuesday

Grilled Chicken accompanied by Two Sides and Cornbread

or

Meatloaf served with Two Sides and Cornbread

Wednesday

Country Fried Steak with Two Sides and French Bread

or

Lasagna served with One Side and French Bread

Thursday

Shrimp and Sausage Jambalaya with One Side and French Bread

or

Chicken and Dumplings served with Apple Crunch and French Bread

Friday

Crawfish Etouffee with one side and French Bread

or

Shrimp Fettuccine with one side and French Bread

Saturday

Hamburgers served with a side of French fries or coleslaw

Poor Boy Lloyd's Photo by W Henderson IV

Sides include rice & gravy, red beans & rice, potato salad, French fries, coleslaw, and a side vegetable of the day. Additional menu items include a wide range of Poor Boys, Sandwiches, Salads, Soups, Seafood Gumbo, Plates, and Appetizers.

A full breakfast menu is served Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 10:00 am. The dinner special on Friday and Saturday evenings features a Ribeye Steak served with a Baked Potato and a Green Salad.