Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Alexander's Highland Market

What's for lunch 7 days a week at Alexander's Highland Market
Located at 18111 Highland Road, the deli inside Alexander's Highland Market serves home-style lunches, seven days a week. Pick-up meals are built according to preference hot off the line.
Plates cost $7.99 per pound.
Meat or Meatless Mondays (Smokehouse or Red Beans)
- Red Beans and Rice
- BBQ Chicken, Ribs, and Pork
- BBQ Sausage
Sides: Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Cream Spinach, Grilled Vegetables, Potato Wedges
Asian Tuesday
- Fried Rice
- Sweet & Sour Pork
- General Tso's Chicken
- Seafood Rangoon
- Shanghai Noodles with Veg
- Veggie Eggrolls
- Spring Rolls
- Teriyaki Chicken
Sides: Grilled Vegetables, Potato Wedges
Italian Wednesday
- Spaghetti & Meatballs
- Italian Sausage & Peppers
- Lasagna
- Stuffed Bell Peppers
Sides: Rosemary Roasted Potatoes, Roasted Root Veggies (Beets, Carrots, Sweet Potatoes), Potato Wedges, Grilled Vegetables
Hearty Home-cooking Thursday
- Meatloaf
- Smothered Pork Chops
- Jambalaya
- Beef Stroganoff
Sides: Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Bacon Roasted Broccoli, Buttered Corn, Grilled Veggies, Potato Wedges
Seafood Friday
- Crawfish Etouffee, White Rice
- Fish Sauce Piquant
- Shrimp Scampi
- Shrimp & Grits
- Stuffed Catfish Turban
Sides: Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Potato Wedges, Grilled Vegetables
Saturday
- Jambalaya
- Arroz con Pollo
- Hamburger Steak with Mushroom Gravy
- Shepherd's Pie
Sides: Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Turnip Greens, Peas & Carrots, Green Beans, Grilled Vegetables, Potato Wedges, Grilled Vegetables, Potato Wedges
Sunday
- Roast Beef with Gravy
- Pork Loin
- Blackened Shrimp Pasta
Sides: Mashed Potatoes, Buttered Corn, Smothered Green Beans, Smothered Cabbage, Black Eyed Peas, Cornbread
Fried or Baked Chicken and Fried Fish or Shrimp are available seven days a week. Sweet Potato Souffle and Bread pudding are for dessert. Two (2) Soups of the day are served daily.
