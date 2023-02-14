How to Celebrate Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge

Celebrate Mardi Gras 2023 in Baton Rouge

Mardi Gras mask Photo by M Henderson

Mardi Gras 2023 takes place on Tuesday, February 22. Here's how to revel in Baton Rouge.

Krewe of Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade

In it's 36th year, the annual Krewe of Southdowns Mardi Gras parade will begin at 7:00 pm on Friday, February 17 on Glasgow Avenue. Rolling throughout the Southdowns neighborhood, the city's first nighttime parade is family-friendly, pet-friendly, unique, and loads of fun.

The 10th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival

Happening Saturday, February 18, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on North Boulevard Town Square in Downtown Baton Rouge, the annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival is a free event that is fun for the whole family. A full lineup of music, dance, spoken word, and comedy will entice festival goers to cut loose and enjoy the season. A Vendor's Village will feature arts & crafts and food & beverages.

A festival pre-party will take place Thursday, February 16, at Henry Turner's Listening Room, 2733 North Street, from 7:00 pm to midnight. Tickets are $30 at the door.

Krewe of Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade

The annual Krewe of Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade also rolls on Saturday, February 18. Beginning on Spanish Town Road in front of the State Capitol, the parade will turn on 9th Street and then wind around North Street, Main Street, Laurel Street, Florida Boulevard, Convention Street, and then end up on River Road.Start time is 12:00 noon.

The parade theme for 2023 is: Man I Love Flamingos.

King's Cakes

Enjoy Mardi Gras at your own pace, in your own space, with a delicious Mardi Gras king's cake from one of these fine Baton Rouge bakeries:

Ambrosia Bakery, 8546 Siegen Lane

Gambino's Bakery, 8646 Goodwood Boulevard

Thee Heavenly Donut, 17732 Highland Road and 5830 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard

Calandro's, 4142 Government Street and 12732 Perkins Road

Happy Mardi Gras!