Valentine's Day Picnic Ideas

Express Your Love on Valentine's Day with a Romantic Picnic
To celebrate the one you love, pack a romantic picnic for two. Here are six menu ideas to help you express your feelings this Valentine's Day.
Brunch Picnic
- Thermos of Coffee
- Boudin
- Sweet Potato Pie
Trust me on this one. This is a delicious breakfast. When you show up with boudin and sweet potato pie on Valentine's Day, you can do no wrong from here on out.
Lunch Picnic
- Ham & Cheese Sandwiches
- Chips
- Hot or Iced Tea
- Brownies
A familiar lunch like ham and cheese is not only satisfying, it's delicious. Let your Valentine know that you can be counted on to uphold the standards of a good, solid lunch. Choose hot or iced tea depending on the temperature.
Afternoon Picnic
- Caviar
- Toast Points
- Smoked Salmon
- Cucumber Sandwiches
- Chardonnay
Afternoon is the time to go all out with your picnic. These are just a few ideas on what you can do with this. Get as fancy or as laid back as you want to.
Dinner Picnic
- Pinot Noir
- Cheddar Cheese
- Roast Chicken (deli)
- Pasta Salad (deli or homemade)
- Pie
At dinner time, you want to enjoy a tasty, substantial meal with your love. Roast chicken paired with a good wine is the perfect start to a memorable evening.
Moonlight Picnic
- Brie
- Green Grapes
- Sliced Fresh Strawberries
- Champagne
- Valentine's Day Box of Chocolates
For an unforgettable experience, celebrate Valentine's Day by the light of the moon. A box of chocolates is mandatory.
Fast Food Picnic
- Fried Chicken/Hamburgers/Tacos/Pizza
- Fries/Potato Salad/Nachos/Bread Sticks/Buffalo Wings
- Soda
- Ice Cream
Even if all you have time to do is pick up fast food, don't let that stop you. A Valentine's Day picnic is a perfect expression of love. While being easy to assemble, it is economical, and extremely romantic.
Happy Valentine's Day!!
