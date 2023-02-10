Valentine's Day Picnic Ideas

Express Your Love on Valentine's Day with a Romantic Picnic

February !4th - Valentine's Day Photo by M Henderson

To celebrate the one you love, pack a romantic picnic for two. Here are six menu ideas to help you express your feelings this Valentine's Day.

Brunch Picnic

Thermos of Coffee

Boudin

Sweet Potato Pie

Trust me on this one. This is a delicious breakfast. When you show up with boudin and sweet potato pie on Valentine's Day, you can do no wrong from here on out.



Lunch Picnic

Ham & Cheese Sandwiches

Chips

Hot or Iced Tea

Brownies

A familiar lunch like ham and cheese is not only satisfying, it's delicious. Let your Valentine know that you can be counted on to uphold the standards of a good, solid lunch. Choose hot or iced tea depending on the temperature.

Afternoon Picnic

Caviar

Toast Points

Smoked Salmon

Cucumber Sandwiches

Chardonnay

Afternoon is the time to go all out with your picnic. These are just a few ideas on what you can do with this. Get as fancy or as laid back as you want to.

Dinner Picnic

Pinot Noir

Cheddar Cheese

Roast Chicken (deli)

Pasta Salad (deli or homemade)

Pie

At dinner time, you want to enjoy a tasty, substantial meal with your love. Roast chicken paired with a good wine is the perfect start to a memorable evening.

Moonlight Picnic

Brie

Green Grapes

Sliced Fresh Strawberries

Champagne

Valentine's Day Box of Chocolates

For an unforgettable experience, celebrate Valentine's Day by the light of the moon. A box of chocolates is mandatory.

Fast Food Picnic

Fried Chicken/Hamburgers/Tacos/Pizza

Fries/Potato Salad/Nachos/Bread Sticks/Buffalo Wings

Soda

Ice Cream

Even if all you have time to do is pick up fast food, don't let that stop you. A Valentine's Day picnic is a perfect expression of love. While being easy to assemble, it is economical, and extremely romantic.

Happy Valentine's Day!!