Celebrating Black History Month in Baton Rouge

How to Celebrate Black History Month in Baton Rouge

Millennial Park Baton Rouge Photo by M Henderson

How to celebrate Black History Month in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Black History Month is a time to honor Black Americans whose accomplishments, efforts, and dreams paved the way in so many areas for all Americans. The month also offers the opportunity to celebrate modern day African Americans who make the world a better place through music, art, science, medicine, sports, and every other field imaginable. It’s a time to rejoice in our relationships with our neighbors, coworkers, family, and friends.

Here are a few ways to celebrate Black History Month in Baton Rouge.

Black History Presentation

Monique Mulder explores the long and rich history of Louisiana's Black Catholic community. Drawing from personal experience and historical research, she will discuss the history, complexities, and uniqueness of various Black Catholic parishes and schools that make up an important, but often overlooked, aspect of Louisiana's culture. The presentation will take place on Sunday, February 5, at 2:00 pm during Magnolia Mound's First Free Sundays. 2161 Nicholson Drive

Celebrating Black History Month

The LSU Symphony Orchestra will open its Spring season with a concert honoring Black Americans. The concert will pair Dvorak's Ninth Symphony "From the New World" with the voices of Michael Abels and Joseph Bologne to reflect on the impact Black Americans have had on our country's history. Excellence and achievements in the arts will be celebrated on Thursday, February 16, at 7:30 pm, in the LSU Union Theater. Tickets are $18, general admission; $11, student/K-12 admission.

Black History Month "Sip & Paint"

Instructor J. White will guide painters on Sunday, February 26, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Paint-N-Pretty, 5235 Florida Blvd., Suite A. Hosted by Belle Grande Events, the painting session will be filled with laughter, fun, good music, food, drinks , and prize giveaways. Participants will enjoy painting while the dj plays hits all evening long. Test your knowledge with Black history trivia for an opportunity to win prizes. Tickets are available on Eventbrite; $35, Early Bird; $45 General Admission through February 19; $50 General Admission, February 19 through day of event.

Baton Rouge's Black History Trail

Visit some of the historical sites that played important roles in defining equality in Baton Rouge and across the U.S.

Baton Rouge African American Museum

Tour a full exhibit inside an authentic bus from 1953 that held the first Civil Rights bus boycotts. 538 South Boulevard

Capitol Park Museum

Exhibits cover everything from slave markets and Jim Crow to resistance and revolt in the South. 660 N 4th Street

City-Brooks Community Park

The site of the 1963 "swim-in" protest of the city's all-white pool is now a modern gallery. 1515 Dalrymple Drive

Lincoln Theater

The Lincoln Theater was one of the only the theaters in Baton Rouge that allowed Black patrons during the Civil Rights movement. 1305 Myrtle Walk Street

Southern University

The only historically Black university system in the U.S., Southern University and A&M College is known as the largest HBCU in the country. 801 Harding Boulevard

Louisiana's Old State Capitol

The Baton Rouge meeting site of the famous Freedom Riders, a group that rode interstate buses into the segregated South to challenge the lack of enforcement on the ruling to desegregate buses. 100 North Boulevard

Patronizing Black-owned businesses in the city is another good way to celebrate.