Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLou

M Henderson

Lunch specials at SoLou on Perkins Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzW8t_0kSYOwxF00
SoLou Patio Restaurant and BarPhoto byM Henderson

Tucked along Perkins Road, SoLou serves Southern Louisiana comfort food with a twist. A Baton Rouge favorite for happy hour and weekend brunch, they offer enticing lunch specials from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Meals cost $13.00 each.

Monday

Red Beans & Rice Red beans with grilled Andouille sausage served over rice

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday Three tacos (grilled shrimp, chicken, pulled pork) served with a side of chips & queso

Wednesday

Gumbo Pot Pie Chicken & sausage gumbo baked in puff pastry served with potato salad

Thursday

Bell Pepper Beef and crab stuffed bell pepper and a side of mac & cheese

Friday

Crawfish Etouffee Crawfish etouffee over rice with a side of potato salad

The lunch menu also includes shareable appetizers, soups, salads, handhelds, entrees, sides, and dessert. Burgers, poboys, sandwiches, tacos, and the Fried Oyster BLT are good alternatives to the lunch special.

Notable customer favorites include the Boucherie Board - andouille, candied bacon, alligator sausage, hog's head cheese, scallion mascarpone, white cheddar, and fig preserves served with crostini. The Boudin Quesadilla contains pork boudin, fontina, and spicy horseradish cream. The Fig and Pecan Pie served with ice cream or the Creole Cheesecake topped with raspberry sauce and fresh berries alongside a hot cup of coffee round out a meal nicely.

The restaurant is located at 7246 Perkins Rd. and offers dining room, bar, or patio seating. Hours are 11:00am to 9:00 Monday through Thursday; 11:00 am to 10:00 pm Friday; 10:00 am to 10:00 pm Saturday; and 10:00 am to 9:00 pm on Sunday.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Local Interest Contributor

Baton Rouge, LA
244 followers

More from M Henderson

Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food Store

What's for lunch at Bet-R on Kalurah Street. Most grocery stores in Baton Rouge contain a deli department where hot meals are prepared and served. Here is the menu for daily lunch specials at local favorite, Bet-R Neighborhood Supermarket.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & Hub

Daily lunch specials at Spoke & Hub on Government. One of the newer installments of City Group Hospitality is Spoke & Hub. Meant to attract the cycling crowd, the outdoor space of the restaurant is decorated with mounted bikes. CGH also owns City Pork, City Slice, City Taco, Beausoleil, Rouj Creole, The Wild Boar, Proverbial Wine Bistro, and Turning Point Food Services.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee Drive

Former McDonald's restaurant on West Lee Drive purchased. Former McDonald's restaurant, 355 West Lee DrivePhoto byM Henderson. The McDonald's Restaurant at 355 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, has been sitting empty ever since the company moved to a location across the street. The newly developed Arlington Creek shopping center at the corner of Burbank Drive and West Lee was already home to wildly successful fast food restaurants like Atomic Burger, Chick-fil-A, and Whataburger.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House

Lunch specials featured Monday through Sunday at Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House on Airline Highway. Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HousePhoto byM Henderson. Frank's Restaurant and Smoke House at 8353 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge is a town staple for a home-style breakfast, seven days a week. Frank's also serves lunch.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little Village

Lunch Specials at both locations of the The Little Village Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge. A tradition in good times and good food, The Little Village has been providing Classic Italian fare to generations of Baton Rouge residents. Serving Italian specialties, prime steaks, and exquisite Louisiana seafood, the restaurant combines South Louisiana warmth with Old World charm for an intimate dining experience.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

What's for lunch Monday through Friday at Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant. Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantPhoto byM Henderson. Established in 1950, Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant aims to serve Baton Rouge great food in an authentic and unique environment. Open seven days a week, the restaurant offers delicious lunch specials Monday through Friday.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood Grill

What's for lunch at Goodwood Grill in Baton Rouge. Located at 8558 Goodwood Boulevard, Goodwood Grill is a favorite at lunch time. A delectable blend of Southern specialties with a Greek flair, the lunches are hearty and delicious. All lunch specials cost $10.99, and are made only with the freshest ingredients.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant, 1031 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge.Photo byM Henderson. What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.

Read full story
3 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian Restaurant

Weekday lunch specials at Gino's Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge. If impeccable service is important to you when eating out, Gino's Italian Restaurant at 4542 Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge is the place for you. Specializing in southern Italian cuisine prepared Mediterranean style, Gino's takes Old-World tradition to the next level. Family owned and operated for over 50 years, it is a staple in the Baton Rouge restaurant community.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes

Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.

Read full story
1 comments
Denham Springs, LA

Day trip: Denham Springs

There are a variety of fun things to do on the outskirts of Baton Rouge. One of the main highlights is the Denham Springs Antique Village, located on North Range Avenue between Railroad Avenue and Centerville Street, in Denham Springs, Louisiana. This cultural district is less than a 20-minute drive away.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving Dinner

These Baton Rouge supermarkets will prepare your Thanksgiving Day meal. Most neighborhood grocery stores have in-house delis where meals can be purchased. Luckily, many of them are preparing Thanksgiving Dinner.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day

Let the Baton Rouge professionals do all the work this Thanksgiving Day. Preparing a large traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner at home has its merits, but sometimes families aren't interested in all the work involved. If having dinner at a restaurant sounds like a better idea this year, these five Baton Rouge restaurants will be open for business.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge

Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's Bluff

Mississippi River traffic at Scott's Bluff sits at a standstill due to record-low water levels. The Mississippi River at Scott's Bluff in Baton Rouge.M Henderson. The Mississippi River is a water super-highway. Focused on petroleum and petroleum products, grain, rubber, paper, coffee, wood, coal, edible oils, chemicals, iron, and steel, shipping at the lower end of the river is significant to national and international trade.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Mississippi River Shipwreck

With a substantial drop in the water level of the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge, the remains of a sunken ferry that was lost to the river over 100 years ago became evident. State archeologists believe that this may be what's left of the Brookhill Ferry, a ferry used to transport people and maybe horse-drawn wagons across the river in the early 1900s. Records indicate that the ship sank after a storm.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy