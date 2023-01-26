Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLou

Lunch specials at SoLou on Perkins Road.

SoLou Patio Restaurant and Bar Photo by M Henderson

Tucked along Perkins Road, SoLou serves Southern Louisiana comfort food with a twist. A Baton Rouge favorite for happy hour and weekend brunch, they offer enticing lunch specials from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Meals cost $13.00 each.

Monday

Red Beans & Rice Red beans with grilled Andouille sausage served over rice

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday Three tacos (grilled shrimp, chicken, pulled pork) served with a side of chips & queso

Wednesday

Gumbo Pot Pie Chicken & sausage gumbo baked in puff pastry served with potato salad

Thursday

Bell Pepper Beef and crab stuffed bell pepper and a side of mac & cheese

Friday

Crawfish Etouffee Crawfish etouffee over rice with a side of potato salad

The lunch menu also includes shareable appetizers, soups, salads, handhelds, entrees, sides, and dessert. Burgers, poboys, sandwiches, tacos, and the Fried Oyster BLT are good alternatives to the lunch special.

Notable customer favorites include the Boucherie Board - andouille, candied bacon, alligator sausage, hog's head cheese, scallion mascarpone, white cheddar, and fig preserves served with crostini. The Boudin Quesadilla contains pork boudin, fontina, and spicy horseradish cream. The Fig and Pecan Pie served with ice cream or the Creole Cheesecake topped with raspberry sauce and fresh berries alongside a hot cup of coffee round out a meal nicely.

The restaurant is located at 7246 Perkins Rd. and offers dining room, bar, or patio seating. Hours are 11:00am to 9:00 Monday through Thursday; 11:00 am to 10:00 pm Friday; 10:00 am to 10:00 pm Saturday; and 10:00 am to 9:00 pm on Sunday.