Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House

M Henderson

Lunch specials featured Monday through Sunday at Frank's Restaurant & Smoke House on Airline Highway.

Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HousePhoto byM Henderson

Frank's Restaurant and Smoke House at 8353 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge is a town staple for a home-style breakfast, seven days a week. Frank's also serves lunch.

Aside from a complete menu of appetizers, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, seafood, steaks, chicken, and everyday favorites like Crawfish Etouffee, Red Beans and Rice with Sausage, and Grilled Liver & Onions, they feature daily lunch specials, Monday through Sunday.

Monday

Smothered Pork Chops served with rice or mashed potatoes $14

Tuesday

Chicken & Dumplings $13

Wednesday

Smothered Beef Tips served with rice or mashed potatoes $14

Thursday

Fried Chicken & Jambalaya $14

Friday

Catfish La Louisianne served over steamed rice $19

Saturday

Southwestern Chicken Breast served with garlic potatoes $17

Sunday

Pecan Smoked Chicken served with cornbread dressing $14

All featured lunches come with two homemade sides. Sides include: Red beans, mac-n-cheese, potato salad, coleslaw, corn nuggets, fried okra, mustard greens, green beans, black-eyed peas, sauteed vegetables, and grilled squash. A surcharge is added to all to-go orders.

Frank's is open seven days a week, 5:00 am to 2:30 pm. A business lunch is also available every day. For $10.95, you get Chicken Fried Steak covered in white gravy, served with rice or potatoes and a choice of two sides.

The Prairieville location at 17425 Airline Highway is open until 9:30 pm, Tuesday through Saturday for dinner, and also has a bar. Signature cocktails like Frank's Old Fashioned and the Original Martini are offered alongside a wine menu and beer served bottled and on tap.

