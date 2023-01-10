Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little Village

Lunch Specials at both locations of the The Little Village Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge

The Little Village Restaurant in Baton RougePhoto byFacebook

A tradition in good times and good food, The Little Village has been providing Classic Italian fare to generations of Baton Rouge residents. Serving Italian specialties, prime steaks, and exquisite Louisiana seafood, the restaurant combines South Louisiana warmth with Old World charm for an intimate dining experience.

With locations at 14241 Airline Highway and 447 Third Street, Downtown, lunch is served Monday through Friday from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Monday

Red Beans & Rice with Fried Chicken

Tuesday

Chicken Cacciatore

Wednesday

Veal Eggplant Stack

Thursday

Crawfish Etoufee with Rice

Friday

Stuffed Redfish with Seafood Stuffing

Daily lunch specials at The Little Village cost $15 and are served with a side salad and a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream. Tax and gratuity are not included in the pricing, and the lunch special menu is available for dine-in only.

A regular lunch menu also served at both locations is available for takeout. Diners can choose from a wide array of Italian-inspired appetizers, salads, soups, gumbos, sandwiches, and entrees such as Seafood Cannelloni, Baked Lasagna, Beef Tenderloin Tips, Shrimp Diavlo, and Village Meatballs and Spaghetti, all served with a side salad. A cup of Gumbo or Lobster Bisque accompanied by a 1/2 Meatball Italian Poboy, 1/2 Sausage Poboy, or 1/4 Muffaletta is available for $16. Tapenade, Roasted Garlic, or Red Sauce can be purchased to go along with a half or whole loaf of The Little Village's signature bread.

