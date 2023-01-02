Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

What's for lunch Monday through Friday at Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant Photo by M Henderson

Established in 1950, Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant aims to serve Baton Rouge great food in an authentic and unique environment. Open seven days a week, the restaurant offers delicious lunch specials Monday through Friday.

Monday

Red Beans and Rice with Sausage, served with a side of Cornbread $11.99

Tuesday

Roast Beef over Rice and Gravy, served with Broccoli and Cheese. $13.99

Wednesday

Hamburger Steak with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy and Green Beans $13.99

Thursday

Chicken Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with White Gravy, Corn. $13.99

Friday

House Special Shrimp Etouffee topped with Fried Popcorn Shrimp $12.99

Phil's extensive menu includes starters, poboys, seafood entrees and platters, soups, salads, a kid's menu, and of course, oysters. Raw or chargrilled oysters come with a choice of signature sauces including Original Garlic Butter, Orleans Style, Diablo, Spinach and Artichoke, or Buffalo.

Located in the Southdown's Shopping center at 4335 Perkins Road, the restaurant opens at 11:00 am, Monday through Saturday, and 10:30 am on Sunday. Doors close at 9:00 pm, Monday through Thursday; 10:00 pm, Friday and Saturday; and 4:00 pm on Sundays.

Nightly food and drink special combinations such as $1 Raw Oysters/$2 Draft Beer, a Half Dozen Chargrilled Oysters free with the purchase of a dozen, and Tacos and $6 Tequila Cocktails are featured Monday through Thursday beginning at 5:00 pm. Brunch is served on the weekends until 4:00 pm.

Lunch orders can be placed ahead by calling 225-924-3045.