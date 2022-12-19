Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.
Open seven days a week, these lunch specials are served Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Monday
Crab & Shrimp Patties
Deep-fried crabmeat and shrimp patties topped with white wine cream sauce
Tuesday
Shrimp Au Gratin
Gulf shrimp and mushrooms blended with cheeses and cream
Wednesday
Petite Shrimp Norman
Four deep-fried butterflied shrimp topped with crabmeat etouffee
Thursday
The Jason
Thin-sliced fish fillets wrapped around crabmeat stuffing and deep fried, topped with Louisiana crawfish cream sauce, and served over rice
Friday
Catfish La Fete
Deep-fried pond-raised catfish fillets topped with Louisiana crawfish etouffee
Daily lunch specials are served with Mike Anderson's signature coleslaw or salad, choice of one side, and garlic bread. Sides include: Hand-cut fries, baked potato, stuffed potato, mac & cheese, sweet potato fries, and vegetables. Additional lunch items include: fried shrimp, stuffed catfish, grilled chicken, hot & spicy pasta primavera with Gulf shrimp and Louisiana crawfish tails, chicken Caesar salad, and a Cajun plate of seafood gumbo, crawfish etouffee, fried catfish fillet, fried shrimp, a boudin ball, and a hush puppy.
The regular dinner menu is also available during lunch.
