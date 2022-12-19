Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant, 1031 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge. Photo by M Henderson

What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.

Open seven days a week, these lunch specials are served Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Monday

Crab & Shrimp Patties

Deep-fried crabmeat and shrimp patties topped with white wine cream sauce

Tuesday

Shrimp Au Gratin

Gulf shrimp and mushrooms blended with cheeses and cream

Wednesday

Petite Shrimp Norman

Four deep-fried butterflied shrimp topped with crabmeat etouffee

Thursday

The Jason

Thin-sliced fish fillets wrapped around crabmeat stuffing and deep fried, topped with Louisiana crawfish cream sauce, and served over rice

Friday

Catfish La Fete

Deep-fried pond-raised catfish fillets topped with Louisiana crawfish etouffee

Daily lunch specials are served with Mike Anderson's signature coleslaw or salad, choice of one side, and garlic bread. Sides include: Hand-cut fries, baked potato, stuffed potato, mac & cheese, sweet potato fries, and vegetables. Additional lunch items include: fried shrimp, stuffed catfish, grilled chicken, hot & spicy pasta primavera with Gulf shrimp and Louisiana crawfish tails, chicken Caesar salad, and a Cajun plate of seafood gumbo, crawfish etouffee, fried catfish fillet, fried shrimp, a boudin ball, and a hush puppy.

The regular dinner menu is also available during lunch.